Intuitive Surgical: A Company Of The Future, But Its Stock Is Expensive

The stock is expensive at current prices and would suit short-term traders and active investors.

The company is increasing its expansion into China and India to further boost growth.

Intuitive Surgical has shown strong growth over the years with more growth expected in the future.

Introduction

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) manufactures robot-assisted surgical systems. Intuitive Surgical has a solid history of growth, and more growth is expected in the future. The company is increasing its expansion into developing nations such as China and India to further boost growth.

I think that Intuitive Surgical makes a good long-term investment, but at present I think the stock is too expensive to purchase for a buy and hold investment. The stock has a forward PE of 40x and a trailing PE of 59x.

The stock price has been trending strongly and I think that Intuitive Surgical would make a great stock for short-term traders and active investors. If the stock price pulled back to a more reasonable valuation I would consider the stock for a buy and hold investment.

Financials

Intuitive Surgical has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported revenue increased 18% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Intuitive Surgical reported a profit with diluted earnings per share of $2.45 compared to a loss of $0.28 for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was up 1.1% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earning Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis Intuitive Surgical reported a revenue increase of 19% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $9.49 which was up 64% from the $5.77 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was up 14% for the current fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 20%. The return on equity has ranged from 13% to 20% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 30%. The profit margin has ranged from 20% to 30% over the last decade.

Intuitive Surgical’s current ratio is 5.3 meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Intuitive Surgical’s current ratio has been consistently ranging from 3.7 to 5.5 over the last decade. The current ratio gives an indication of how much working capital the company has available. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 5.3 Intuitive Surgical has sufficient cash to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 15% which means that Intuitive Surgical’s total debt is only 15% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Intuitive Surgical’s asset ratio has ranged from 11% to 18% over the last decade. Intuitive Surgical's asset ratio is very low, which means that the company is conservatively financed and can easily source more funding if needed.

The company’s book value is currently $58.33 and with a stock price of $563 Intuitive Surgical is trading at 9.7x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 16% in 2019 and increase another 15% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 23% in 2019 and increase another 15% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 40x and the trailing PE ratio is 59x.

The financials reveal that Intuitive Surgical is a profitable company that operates with high profit margins and high returns on equity. The company has a history of operating with high levels of working capital. Intuitive Surgical is conservatively financed and its total debt is only 15% of the company’s asset value.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Intuitive Surgical data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Intuitive Surgical’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Intuitive Surgical’s revenue has shown strong growth over the last decade, even if the revenue dipped a little in 2014. The forecasts show that Intuitive Surgical’s revenue growth is expected to remain strong heading into 2020.

The company’s earnings have broadly increased with a general uptrend, even though its earnings dropped in 2013 and again 2017 before resuming its uptrend. Intuitive Surgical’s strong earnings growth trend is expected to continue heading into of 2020.

Intuitive Surgical’s main product is their robotic surgical system called “da Vinci,” which can be purchased or leased. The da Vinci is a high tech surgery system that uses a robotic arm to perform the actual surgery inside the patient. The surgeon controls the robotic arm via a control console. The system has multiple arms with one arm holding a small camera called an endoscopic camera.

The advantages of using the robotic system are that it provides surgeons with superior visualization, enhanced dexterity and greater precision. The advantage to the patient is that robotic surgery procedures are less invasive resulting in quicker recovery, less pain and less blood loss.

By now it becomes apparent what the benefits are of using a robotic surgery system - both the surgeons and the patients benefit. Intuitive Surgical has certainly developed a product that provides benefits and this is what I believe is the key to generating sales. This I believe is a product that is relatively easy to sell to hospitals and other day surgery clinics.

The company has plans to further boost its revenue growth by increasing its marketing efforts in the developing countries.

Intuitive Surgical’s President and CEO, Gary Guthart, stated in the company’s earnings call:

We've also been increasing investments in building our business operations in countries important to our future.

The CEO added:

We will be accelerating investments to establish our base to serve China over the long term.

I think this is a brilliant move by management as China is a fast-developing country that is eager to take up western technology. China also has the world’s largest population – which means lots of hospitals and day surgery clinics for Intuitive Surgical to sell their da Vinci System too.

While the Chinese market is a good market for Intuitive Surgical, there are more developing countries where Intuitive Surgical could sell its da Vinci system.

Intuitive Surgical’s CEO stated:

In 2018, we also acquired our da Vinci business in India and Taiwan and anticipate strengthening our investments and presence over the next several quarters.

I really like managements approach here – look for markets that would benefit from their products. India in particular is a large nation that is fast developing and would be keen on using western technology such as the robotic surgery system.

I think that management will continue to drive growth. To increase shareholder value Intuitive Surgical has increased the authorized amount under its share repurchase program to $2 billion. The company has a history of share buybacks, which reduce the shares outstanding, providing a boost to investors’ returns. The company has not paid any dividends in the past, and there has been no mention of any future dividends - so investors will have to settle for the share repurchases to increase shareholder value.

Stock Valuation

Intuitive Surgical has a history of growth with its revenue and earnings having both increased 11% per year since 2013. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

With a growth rate of 11%, Intuitive Surgical’s forward PEG is 3.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 40x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Intuitive Surgical is overvalued with a stock price of $563. Its fair value would be around $160.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Intuitive Surgical chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Intuitive Surgical’s stock price has increased over the last decade with the stock pulling back through 2013. The stock then resumed its uptrend to peak in 2018 and then pulling back as the stock market pulled back from its highs. The stock then rallied this year along with the rally seen in the stock market. The 2013 earnings drop shown on the earnings chart above corresponds with the stocks pullback in 2013.

In the short-term the stock will probably continue rallying along with the stock market. The rally seen last year could be replicated again this year. The 2018 rally started at around $400 and peaked at $575. This $175 rally when added to the low of this years rally at $475 gives a target of $650 which could be reached by the end of the year.

Over the longer term Intuitive Surgical has the potential to continue higher and will probably do so as long as its forecast earnings are met. If future earnings show poor growth then I would expect its stock price to pull back.

Conclusion

Intuitive Surgical is a profitable company that is conservatively financed. The company is increasing its expansion into developing countries to further boost growth.

The company has shown strong growth with more growth expected, but as one might expect, it’s also very expensive to buy. The stock has a high forward PEG of 3.5, a high forward PE multiple of 40x and the trailing PE ratio is 59x, it has a high book value multiple of 9.7x and the stock doesn’t even pay a dividend. However, the company does have a share buyback program.

Personally I think that the company has a bright future and I would expect its growth to continue. While the stock is quite expensive I think it will probably keep going up in line with its future earnings growth. However, with such a high price, if it disappoints the market the stock could really get hammered.

I still think the stock would make a good long-term investment if the stock pulled back to provide a more reasonable valuation. With the current high stock price I think it would suit short-term traders and active investors seeking to profit from its strong uptrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.