Merger Arbitrage Mondays - April 1, 2019

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and five pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 58 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 31 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 63 Total Deal Size $771.99 billion

New Deals

Deal Updates

Closed Deals

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.24 06/30/2019 79.03% 320.52% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.83 04/30/2019 41.78% 525.79% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.09 $5.65 06/30/2019 25.43% 103.14% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.44 $6.53 06/30/2019 13.90% 56.36% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $48.48 $42.69 06/30/2019 13.57% 55.04% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (CNC) $299.48 $269.75 06/30/2020 11.02% 8.82% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.23 06/30/2019 10.65% 43.19% BXG 03/04/2019 BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) $16.00 $14.86 05/15/2019 7.67% 63.64% MXWL 02/04/2019 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) $4.75 $4.47 06/30/2019 6.26% 25.40% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $118.36 12/31/2019 5.61% 7.47%

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG,BMY,FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Finisar. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.