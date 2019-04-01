Finding Value In Consolidated Edison After Recent Gains

Investment thesis

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares have gained over 9% in the last 12 months, and shares currently yield close to 3.5%.

(Source – Morningstar)

The company is investing billions of dollars to improve its regulated utilities offering, and I believe this strategy will enable the company to charge better prices in the future, subject to regulatory approval. The rate base is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, and shares are trading at a discount to my fair value estimate.

Company overview & business strategy

Consolidated Edison Inc. is the holding company of Consolidated Edison Company of New York and Orange & Rockland Utilities. Through these companies, Con Ed provides steam, natural gas and electricity to consumers primarily based in New York and small parts of New Jersey.

Con Ed has historically tried to diversify into clean energy businesses as well, and the company generates a small portion of revenue from these renewable energy operations.

(Source – Investor presentation)

As with many utilities companies, Con Ed considers distributing a steady stream of income to its shareholders a primary business objective, and investors can expect dividend distributions from Con Ed to continue in the foreseeable future.

It goes without saying that the profitability of the company will depend significantly on government approved rates and regulatory authorities in New York; currently, the company is maintaining a return on equity around 9%.

In order for Con Ed to make sustainable profits in the future, the company has to maintain its cost of capital below the allowed return on equity mark. There’s not much a utility company can do to improve earnings other than maintaining costs and investing for the future, which might open doors to charge higher prices.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

Consolidated Edison has earned stable revenues for the last 10 years, and this is something that I expect to continue in the future as well. Investing in utilities companies is certainly not for the growth investor, and income investors should feel at ease seeing how Con Ed has earned stable revenues for an extended time period.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Con Ed plans to invest around $12 billion through 2021, primarily to improve the infrastructure related to regulated utilities. The company management expects to boost its earnings with these massive investments. Cash flows will remain at depressed levels as the company embarks in these capital investment projects, which might become a bit of a concern for income investors.

(Source – Investor presentation)

In order to fund these capital investments, Con Ed will issue additional debt in 2019 as well, the same way it did in 2018. The management expects to issue between $1.6 billion -$2.2 billion long-term debt, and up to $500 million of common equity as well.

The current capital structure of the company has a considerable amount of debt, and the interest rate environment should be monitored by investors when assessing the future outlook for the company, as I believe the company will have to assume substantial amounts of long-term debt in the next 3 years to fund its capital investments.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Considering the debt maturities that are coming up in the next 3 years, it’s apparent that the company has to look for ways to bring in more cash to the firm. Close to $3 billion of debt repayments are due through 2021, and I believe the company will assume additional debt to repay existing loans. Not a viable strategy by any means, and dividend investors should in fact pay close attention to this development. Deteriorating financial health of a company almost always results in dividend cuts, and investors lose significant amounts when this happens.

(Source – Investor presentation)

Con Ed dividends have grown consecutively for 45 years, and this indeed is a stellar record from one of the most loved listed utilities. This rich history of dividends have certainly provided substantial returns to investors over the last several decades, and the company is expected to distribute a steady stream of dividends in the future as well.

(Source – Seeking Alpha)

Con Ed has consistently failed to cover dividend distributions with free cash flow, but investors have so far not questioned the company’s ability to continue paying dividends probably due to the rich history of dividend payments.

Free cash flow vs. dividends

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

With over $12 billion in capital expenditures planned for the next 3 years, annual dividend distributions in excess of $800 million is certainly becoming a burden for the company, even though Con Ed raised their dividends recently as well.

Operating cash flows of about $2.6 billion are clearly not sufficient to fund capital expenditures of $3 billion per annum, dividend distributions of $800+ million, interest payments of $800+ million and the impending debt repayments.

Under normal circumstances, I would have outright advised investors to stay out of Con Ed as there might be a possibility of a dividend cut. However, investors must acknowledge the fact that Con Ed earns the bulk of its income from regulated utilities, and this provides the company with the ability to earn a pre-determined rate of return on the rate base. Therefore, a better question a dividend investor might have is the expected rate base growth of Con Ed.

Average rate base is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2021, and this presents a robust growth opportunity for Con Ed to earn a much higher income from its regulated utilities in the near future.

(Source – Investor presentation)

On the other hand, higher capital expenditures in current periods will drive the future earnings power of the company, and it’s a bit common to see high levels of debt in utilities as debt-funded capital expenditures allow utilities firms to generate higher ROE in the future, subject to approval of regulators.

In light of these facts and a payout ratio of 65%, I believe Con Ed will be able to return a steady stream of dividends to shareholders in the foreseeable future. One concern that I find with Con Ed is its ability to raise dividends consistently in the next 5 years, but the company will certainly stick to their commitment to pay dividends to shareholders.

In order to arrive at a fair value estimate for Con Ed shares, I used a three-stage dividend discount model, which is consistent with my belief that dividends will grow at varying growth rates in the future. Major assumptions used in my model are listed below.

Earnings per share growth rate of 3.2% in the next 3 years A transition period of 3 years after which the growth in EPS settles for a meager 1.5% Payout ratio of 65% in the next 3 years, and 85% in perpetuity Cost of equity of 7.5% for the next 3 years, and 5.5% in perpetuity

With these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $92.53 for Con Ed shares, which represents an upside of 10% from the current market price.

(Source – Author’s calculations and assumptions)

I have used conservative estimates to arrive at this fair value estimate as the purpose of my analysis is to obtain a fair value estimate for the worst-case scenario. In any case, investors of Con Ed are more interested in the dividend income rather than the capital appreciation aspect of returns. However, calculating a fair value estimate is necessary to identity whether there is an acceptable level of margin of safety to invest for dividend income, and in this instance, I believe there is an acceptable level of margin of safety to invest in Con Ed, which yields over 3.4% at the current market price.

The average consensus analyst estimate for Con Ed is $83, which is close to the current market price. Considering the dividend yield and my fair value estimate, I believe dividend investors should find Con Ed attractively priced at the current market price. That said, it won’t hurt to wait for a better margin of safety to invest in Con Ed shares as well.

(Source – Tip Ranks)

Risks & challenges

As a regulated utilities provider, the primary risk of investing in Con Ed is the risk of changing regulatory environment. Lower than expected allowed rates will adversely affect company earnings in future periods, and such a development might impact the company’s ability to pay a steady stream of income to shareholders as well.

As a utilities provider, rising interest rates will affect ED negatively as well. Even though the interest rate environment seems favorable at the moment, it won’t take long for things to change if economic growth resumes at stellar levels.

Con Ed is trying to optimize its cost structure in a bid to earn higher excess returns, and the failure to execute such plans might hamper long-term growth prospects of the company as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe Con Ed is a good investment for dividend investors at the current market price, but investors need to monitor the macroeconomic environment to identify any adverse developments. Meeting its operating cost budget will determine the profitability of the firm, and I believe Con Ed will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Higher capital expenditures should provide the company with the ability to request higher prices for its utilities in the future as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.