RH Is Way Too Cheap

The stock is pricing in far too little future growth, and should see some meaningful valuation reflation in the coming months.

Image credit

More volatility

RH (RH) has seen its shares move around quite wildly in the past couple of years. The company has been in a transformative state for about two years now, and investors have clearly responded. Shares were $24 just over two years ago, which seems almost unbelievable today. However, after a poorly-received Q4 earnings report, the stock is at just $110 and I think it is time for investors to consider buying RH again.

It should be noted that the level where RH trades as of this writing – $110 – is almost identical to the last four relative lows the stock has made, all of which were in the final quarter of 2018. RH fell to between $106 and $110 on four separate occasions and rallied each time. Given the stock seems to have found some footing on this selloff at the same level, I have to think this gives investors a price that balances the risk/reward proposition.

Results support the long-term case

From a fundamental perspective, Q4 was quite good, capping an outstanding year for RH. Total revenue was about flat, but margins soared during the quarter. Cost of goods declined 60bps, boosting gross margins up to 39.2%. SG&A costs were the big winner, declining 450bps to 23.8% of revenue in Q4, sending operating income flying higher to 15.4% of revenue against 10.3% in the year-ago period.

The story was equally as good for the full-year, as RH saw adjusted net revenues rise 5% in fiscal 2018 to a new record of $2.5 billion. Adjusted operating margins also set a record for the full-year at 12.1% of revenue, and ROIC was a staggering 27.8% for fiscal 2018. This all led to adjusted EPS nearly tripling from $3.05 in FY2017 to $8.54 in FY2018. However, RH isn’t done by any stretch of the imagination.

RH's unique model is the key

RH’s long-term story has a bunch of positives, and none of them has changed following the Q4 report. In other words, I think that the story is still well intact and that the selloff has given investors a chance to own a premier retail brand at a very, very cheap price.

RH’s appeal is in its unique brand of retail. The company’s relatively new subscription program gives members sizable savings on their purchases in exchange for a fairly low annual fee. This is certainly a unique model in home design retail, and I liken it to Costco’s (COST) membership model that offers customers savings on a variety of items for a low fee. That model clearly works, and RH is proving it can work in home design retail as well. Not only does this drive revenue from the membership fee, but those that join think of RH first for all home needs. This fosters loyalty and repeat business from the company’s customers, and this unique approach is a big draw for RH from an investor’s perspective.

RH has also made its stores destinations that people actually want to experience, not a depressing open box with florescent lighting like many other home design retailers. Customers that visit a gallery are treated to an experience, not a task that must be completed. The difference is palpable and again, it is obviously working.

Image credit

RH galleries also have destinations that aren’t home design-related at all, such as restaurants. This photo from the company’s Yountville location says it all; this could be any fine dining establishment in a big city anywhere in the world, but it is at a home design retailer’s location. RH knows that driving traffic to its stores by any means necessary – like offering food – means customers that come in for dinner will have a look around the store in all likelihood. That gets people in the stores and getting people in the stores gets them to buy things.

Importantly, RH knows that the never-ending battle among big retailers to fulfill ever more cheaply through digital channels isn’t good for anyone. This problem is well-documented as a bonus for consumers that get convenience and lower pricing, but is crimping retailers’ collective margins. RH doesn’t want to compete on price or online capabilities; RH reckons stores are more profitable than fighting with competitors online and has centered its strategy around destination galleries that allow customers to touch and feel merchandise before buying. This ties in with its restaurants and other traffic drivers that tell customers RH wants them to actually experience the product before buying. This is counter to just about every other large retailer today that is fighting vigorously to build out e-commerce capabilities. RH is more profitable than it otherwise would be thanks to this focus on the store experience, not getting a box to a customer for a few pennies less than the other guys.

It is this focus on the customer experience that sets RH apart and its focus on luxury items means it has pricing power, brand panache and high profit margins. All of these things are being discounted at the current share price, even accounting for weak FY2019 guidance.

Lower guidance spooks investors

RH guided for a new EPS range of $8.41 to $9.08 for this year, down from what was close to $10 in consensus EPS before the cut. That’s a big move down and I won’t try and sugarcoat it. Revenue dropped as well from ~$2.77 billion to ~$2.61 billion, a decline of about 6%. Adjusted operating margin was guided to 12.7% to 13.3%, down from a prior range of 13% to 14%.

RH cited weakness in the fourth quarter due to market volatility, negative trends in high-end housing, and efforts to cut out unprofitable businesses that don’t fit its strategic priorities. Interestingly, RH says its business is tied to stock market performance, so Q4 was particularly rough from that perspective. However, the rebound in the market in the US should drive better performance in the Q1 report if the relationship holds.

RH said the 6% reduction in revenue estimates for this year is due in equal parts to market volatility and reduction of non-core businesses, including the holiday business, eliminating fringe promotions, and transitioning its rug importer.

Importantly for the long-term outlook, adjusted operating margins are lower principally due to the elimination of non-core businesses and new lease accounting rules, not poor merchandise performance. In fact, the new lease accounting rule alone is expected to negatively impact adjusted operating margins by 70bps.

All of this is to say that while RH’s fiscal 2019 looks to be a bit messy, the long-term picture is intact. And given the current valuation, investors are pricing the stock like the company’s business is impaired, which certainly doesn’t seem to be the case to my eye.

An irreconcilable valuation

At the low end of guidance for this year – $8.41 in EPS – RH trades for just 13 times earnings at $110 per share. At the high end, that number is just 12 times earnings, with the midpoint in between 12 and 13. RH reiterated its long-term targets during the Q4 report, as seen below from the earnings press release.

Source: Q4 earnings report

The bottom line is RH still expects long-term adjusted earnings growth of 15% to 20% annually and therefore trades with a price-to-earnings growth ratio, or PEG, of just 0.7 at the respective midpoints of long-term earnings growth and the PE for 2019 based upon updated guidance. That is very cheap for a company with a wide moat from a unique business model, a proven track record of success, a clear strategic roadmap, and a talented management team.

I think RH will trade at a PEG of 1 or more in the relatively near future, implying a PE of 20 or so. On this year’s earnings estimates, that would imply a price of $168 to $182, with much higher prices likely in out years when earnings growth is back on track. Even if I’m wrong about that, the current valuation suggests growth will be much lower than what RH just reiterated, and that’s not a bet I’m willing to make given this company’s history of success. I think RH is a strong buy today and that investors that don’t jump in at $110 per share will have to pay much higher prices in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.