Atlas Financial Holdings Earnings Review, Diagnostic Of A Failure

I will be taking my lumps and moving on. There is no more reason to believe management has put the sins of the past behind them than there has been in previous years.

As in 2016 and 2017, the company was once again obliged to increase reserves. I was quite surprised by this (though maybe in hindsight, I shouldn't have been).

Executive Summary

On March 4, Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) released its fourth quarter and yearly results. Surprisingly, the company once again added to reserves, deducing cases from as far back as 2016 were still not adequately covered. With the market (and myself) expecting an increase in the book value, shareholders reacted sharply; the stock price dropped by more than 60%.

In hindsight, I should have been more cautious heading into the annual fourth quarter reserve review, selling shares before the release. Unfortunately, even though I knew this quarter would contain a full-year analysis of reserves, I was optimistic enough had been taken in the past and indeed expected a recovery of some of those reserves. I was wrong.

The Pattern

Actuaries, including myself, love patterns. When you discover a pattern, you have greater potential to predict the future. This, after all, is part of what an actuary tries to do, predict future risk of loss. So, when property and casualty actuaries calculate reserves, they use methods based on past historical data and patterns.

Atlas Financial Holdings was no different, I should have deduced the pattern more accurately. After all, it was a pretty simple one. Q1, Q2, and Q3 2016, good results. Q4 2016, reserve strengthening. Q1, Q2, and Q3 2017, good results. Q4 2017, reserve increase. Q1, Q2, and Q3 2018, good results. Q4 2018, guess what? Yes, another large reserve increase.

Source: Atlas Financial Holdings' Q4 2018 presentation

Michigan light commercial and workman's comp losses from as far back as 2016 remained unresolved, and unfortunately, I fear the skeletons are still there. During the conference call, Scott Wollney, Atlas Financial Holdings' CEO, said that Atlas Financial Holdings' management was extremely displeased that once again, the reserves have to be strengthened. He wasn't the only one.

Unemployment insurance in the US is typically 6 months. During the great recession, President Obama extended this to 99 weeks (almost 2 years). Additionally, workman's compensation and disability fraud skyrocketed, being used as a sort of additional unemployment subsidy. In Michigan, a particular area of trouble for AFH, employers were not even allowed to search for a history of prior workman's claims. Taxi, bus, delivery, and other light commercial drivers were no exception to this problem.

Thanks, But No Thanks

"Give Us Time" once again begged Atlas Financial Holdings, we are going to grow our Uber (UBER) business. And I was the foolish guy who nodded yes. (But I guess you get that by now.)

After each fourth quarter since 2016, the company argued that extraordinary events (e.g., late declared claims, reopened claims, fraudulent claims) impacted the operating performance of the insurance portfolio adversely but were now adequately reserved for. They argued with new claims processing, machine learning based on predictive analytics, and a target objective to extinguish legitimate claims earlier than before, the problem should be solved.

Yet, three years later, the problem is not solved. The reserves attached to 2015 and 2016 losses continued to be increased to face ongoing unfavorable claims developments.

Source: Atlas Financial Holdings' Q4 2018 presentation

But optimism springs eternal, management claims 2019 will yet be a breakeven year. The company expects the following:

Source: Atlas Financial Holdings' Q4 2018 presentation

Yet, Atlas Financial Holdings previously forecasted 2018 would deliver an EPS of $2.0 for much the same reason they are promising 2019 improvement (a focus on profitability over growth, a well-monitored expense ratio, ROE outperforming property and casualty insurance industry, etc.).

Source: Atlas Financial Holdings' Q2 2018 presentation

In 2018, none of these objectives were met except the expense ratio. The rest was a complete disaster, with a negative ROE of 53%.

Source: Atlas Financial Holdings' Q4 2018 presentation

So, how is the company going to reach its targets this time? By hiring experts, of course. As mentioned during the conference call:

In addition, as noted in our press release earlier today, to further strengthen its processes and review its capital allocation and opportunities, the company is engaging industry experts with a broad knowledge of insurance, finance, analytics, claims handling, reserve estimation, financial risk management, and capital efficiency. The management and the company's Board of Directors will examine conclusions and recommendations of this work and report the results to shareholders and other stakeholders by mid-year."

One can't help wonder, does this mean that the incumbents are amateurs in the first place? Personally, I will not be granting any more time for Atlas Financial Holdings to deliver results. While the business model had extraordinary potential: a niche industry, with a well-monitored combined ratio in the past and strong growth perspectives in Uber drivers, I will be taking my loss over the next few weeks.

Doctor, Is There Any Hope?

Currently, Atlas Financial Holdings seems cheap at around 0.80 times its book value. However, there is at least one good reason for that. The firm continues to lose money and struggle with an ongoing need to increase reserves. In my opinion, the potential is not worth the pain. Even if the situation was to improve, investors are unlikely to be willing to pay more than 1.0 times book.

The company needs to both launch new cost control initiatives and increase pricing even if it results in the loss of some accounts. Finally, they need to make it a policy to increase reserves to a worst reasonable case with the first initial reserve so investors can feel more confident in the future and management competence. A safe insurance company is a firm which books too many reserves, knowing a part of the reserves provide a buffer if they are wrong, and a recovery if they aren't. At the current moment, this is clearly not the case for Atlas Financial Holdings. Despite a book value under 1x, Atlas Financial Holdings is not a bargain because we have no idea if the sins of the past are truly in the past.

