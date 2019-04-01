Gjensidige Earnings Review: Better Underwriting Results, Stable Dividend In 2018, New Challenges For 2019

I continue to be long Gjensidige, but will reduce my position by one third and take some gains if the stock price exceeds 160 NOK ($18.50 GJNSY).

Underwriting results improved, mainly driven by massive run-off gains. However, direct financial income declined, and profit before taxes dropped by around 1.0 billion NOK, to 4.3 billion NOK.

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article and using Norwegian reporting. Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise, 1 Norwegian Krone = 11.57¢ as of March 04, 2019.

Executive Summary

On the 24th of January, Gjensidige released its fourth quarter and yearly results. By recording massive run-off gains during the fourth quarter, the company was able to offset the impacts of adverse weather conditions in Norway. Additionally, Sweden and the Baltics recorded underwriting gains vs. last year.

With the sale of Gjensidige Bank for NOK 5.6 billion ($648 million USD) to Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY), GJNSY will have a pile of cash in its hands. According to management, this money will be used for further development of insurance and pension activities. Additionally, as part of the deal, the second largest bank in Norway (Nordea), will now be distributing Gjensidige’s non-life insurance products.

Massive Run-Off Gains In Norway, Improved Situation For Activities Outside Norway

Private Segment: In Q4, the company released about NOK 1.3 billion ($150 million) of prior-year reserves, which were attached to the Norwegian subsidiaries. Thanks to these massive run-off gains, the private segment reported a 106% one-time improvement in underwriting.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q4 2018 Report

Commercial Segment: In the commercial segment, fourth quarter underwriting results skyrocketed 229% to about NOK 1.0 billion ($116 million).

Source: Gjensidige’s Q4 2018 Report

Nonetheless, for both segments, yearly recorded underwriting income was lower than last year, as a long and harsh winter and a hot and dry summer adversely affected results.

Denmark: In Denmark, full-year underwriting grew by 52% to NOK 434.5 million ($50 million). The increase in the underwriting income was mainly driven by higher run-off gains, lower large losses, and a somewhat improved frequency of claims.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q4 2018 Report

Because of pricing and risk selection measures, earned premiums declined on a constant currency basis. Nonetheless, the operating performance improved, as the full-year combined ratio dropped by three percentage points to 91.1%.

Sweden: In Sweden, the observed trend was as positive as in Denmark. The Danish branch recorded an underwriting gain of NOK +78.2 million ($9 million) vs. a NOK -91.6 million in 2017 ($10.6 million loss).

Source: Gjensidige’s Q4 2018 Report

Because of repricing measures and adverse currency effects, the earned premiums decreased by approximately 10% to NOK 1.6 billion ($185 million). However, the underwriting performance improved significantly, as the full-year combined ratio dropped by more than ten percentage points to 95%. The profitability improvement was related to a decrease in loss per claim and a decrease in the number of claims improving the overall loss ratio.

The Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania): In the Baltics, underwriting results improved to NOK 68.5 million ($8 million) vs. a NOK 7.2 million ($0.8 million) loss in 2017.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q4 2018 Report

The underwriting gains reported in 2018 resulted from the efforts made for the last three years to improve the profitability of the portfolio. The loss ratio improved by 5.8 percentage points, with the expense ratio also improving by 1.2 percentage points to 31%. For 2019, Gjensidige expects an increase in premium volume, mainly due to sales growth initiatives from new partnerships such as the Nordea deal.

In 2018, Gjensidige decided to sell its bank activities to Nordea for a total amount of NOK 5.5 billion ($636 million), even though the bank was fast-growing and generated NOK 612 million ($70 million) in pre-tax profits for 2017. Thus, to continue generating income growth over the next few years, GJNSY will need to successfully redeploy cash received from the sale of its bank subsidiary. It can do this either by acquiring other smaller insurance companies or deals which grow the existing portfolios such as the Nordea deal. According to Gjensidige’s management, the firm expects to further strengthen its presence outside Norway, given the current market share within the country is an already high 25%.

Generating a targeted NOK 700 million ($80 million) of additional pre-tax results won’t be easy, as the Nordic markets remain highly concentrated, with well-established players such as: Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY) and Tryg A/S (OTC:TGVSF). Likewise, the Baltics have a number of dominant large players such as: Vienna Insurance (OTCPK:VNRFY), PZU (OTC:PZAKY), Sampo, and Ergo. In my opinion, Gjensidige will continue to focus on reducing costs both through process rationalization and a reduction in the number of employees.

The Dividend Challenge In 2019

As with most Nordic insurers, the dividend goal of Gjensidige is pretty straightforward, a gradual increase in the standard dividend. However, in 2018, it was decided to maintain the dividend per share at NOK 7.10 ($0.82), in part because net income declined to NOK 3.7 billion (vs. NOK 4.5 billion in 2017).

The company typically uses any excess cash flow to pay a special dividend in the fourth quarter, provided underwriting performance warrants it. However, this time, they appropriately chose to instead buffer the standard distribution, offsetting a temporary deterioration in underwriting performance.

Nonetheless, using the same approach in 2019 as in 2018 is not possible unless operating performance improves. Gjensidige will have to achieve higher growth and operating performance in order to generate future special dividends.

Takeaways

Gjensidige succeeded in maintaining the same level of underwriting margins in 2018 that it did in 2017 thanks to massive run-off gains recorded during the fourth quarter. Because of a weak return on the investment portfolio, profit before taxes declined by NOK 1.0 billion ($116 million) to NOK 4.3 billion ($497 million). However, they did cover the NOK 3.55 billion ($410 million) dividend by 1.05x, a 95.5% payout ratio.

In 2019, Gjensidige will face some additional challenges. First, they need to successfully redeploy the cash received from the sale of Gjensidige Bank. Second, they need to increase the profitability of branches outside Norway. They will probably seek to accomplish these things by further developing their pension activities and/or acquiring other insurance portfolios.

Gjensidige’s shareholders need to pay attention to see if this Norwegian insurer will be able to increase rates in Norway, and/or continue to rationalize processes in its smaller branches (e.g., General Insurance Baltics). For now, Gjensidige remains my largest position. Nonetheless, if the stock price exceeds NOK 160 ($18.50 vs. the current $17.70 price for GJNSY), I will likely reduce my exposure to Gjensidige by one third in order to realize some gains. If you look at the chart, $18.50 appears to be a resistance point.

