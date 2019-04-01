InPlay Oil: Cheap, But There's Better

The market values InPlay Oil at a discount, but better investment opportunities exist.

InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) released its Q4 results and the 2018 reserves report. With a focus on the light-oil-weighted Cardium assets, the depressed Edmonton Par prices impacted the company.

Management is still patient with the optionality the Duvernay area represents. But, in the meantime, InPlay operates at higher costs compared to some similar producers.

The market values the company at a discount to my fair value estimate. But a few other Canadian oil and gas producers represent a more attractive investment opportunity.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 Results

The Q4 production grew by 20% year-over-year to reach 5,021 boe/d.

Source: MD&A Q4 2018

The company is still focusing on the light-oil-weighted Cardium assets. The depressed Edmonton Par prices impacted the revenue and adjusted funds flow. Despite the higher production volume, revenue dropped 24% compared with the year before.

Source: MD&A Q4 2018

And, on a per-unit basis, the realized prices dropped by 41% to C$27.53/boe against C$46.79/boe during Q4 2017.

Source: MD&A Q4 2018

With higher costs compared to similar Canadian producers, the total netback was largely negative during Q4 at C$13.48/boe after hedges. As a comparison, Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) generated a total netback of C$3.7/boe and C$4.68/boe during Q4 before and after hedges.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I estimate InPlay Oil's replacement costs to be about C$16.5/boe, as the 2018 reserves report indicates three-year average PDP FD&A and Proved FD&A costs at C$16.47/boe and C$16.54/boe, respectively.

I compare InPlay Oil with Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) and Yangarra Resources as these three small producers operate assets in the Cardium play and the production mixes are similar.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Due to lower revenue and higher costs to operate, InPlay Oil generated barely positive adjusted funds flow at C$1.72 million.

Yangarra operates at lower costs as it owns the producing assets in a concentrated area. In contrast, InPlay's assets are located in three areas. Duvernay assets are an interesting option, but they involve extra capital. For instance, InPlay drilled one test well during Q4 to extend the land tenure.

The table below shows the drilling inventory potential the Duvernay area presents:

Source: Presentation January 2019

The Eastern Basin Duvernay is still an emerging play with uncertain economics. And management adopted a patient strategy for this area:

"Long land tenure allows InPlay a measured pace of development as others prove up the play". - Source: Presentation January 2019

Also, Yangarra is a small producer, but its production volume represents more than twice InPlay Oil's volume. InPlay Oil still needs to grow to lower the per-unit costs with scale.

The Q4 capex at C$6.9 million exceeded the adjusted funds flow. But thanks to asset sales of about C$16.7 million, the net debt decreased by approximately C$12 million compared to the previous quarter.

The net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio was 2, which is high. But the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 impacted the TTM adjusted funds and inflated the ratio.

Cheap, but there's better

Management expects to grow production by about 8% with a capital program of C$36 million.

Assuming WTI prices of US$54.00/bbl, AECO at C$1.50/mcf, and Edmonton light sweet differential of C$7.50/bbl, the cash flow will be in the range of C$32 million to C$35 million.

Taking into account the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance, the flowing barrel valuation amounts to C$25,743/boe/d.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The discount compared to Bonterra Energy and Yangarra Resources is due to the lower netbacks InPlay Oil generates because of the higher costs.

From a reserve perspective, the discount is less obvious.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The valuation of InPlay's PDP and proved reserves is even higher than Bonterra's reserves despite the higher netbacks Bonterra generates.

The market values Yangarra's 2P reserves at a cheaper price due to its higher proportion of gas.

The reserves report indicates a PDP and a 2P NAV of C$2.17/share and C$5.81/share respectively. These estimations represent a 53% and 82% discount respectively to the current share price at C$1.01.

But the NAV doesn't take into account the high C$3.21/boe G&A costs. And the price assumptions for the calculation of NAV aren't the most conservative. For instance, the table below shows the assumption of the WTI price at US$63/bbl in 2019. At the time of writing this article at the end of March, WTI didn't reach US$61/bbl in 2019 yet.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

Thus, the NAV estimations from the reserves report must be taken with a grain of salt.

The table below summarizes my estimations of fair value based on the following assumptions:

Total netbacks of C$6/boe, C$7/boe, and C$12/boe for InPlay, Bonterra, and Yangarra, respectively.

The 2019 production will be at the midpoint of the guidance.

I apply a 12x multiple to the profits corresponding to total netbacks with a flat production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The market values InPlay at an interesting 42.9% discount to my fair value estimate. But the market also offers higher discounts with Bonterra and Yangarra.

Conclusion

With the exposure to the depressed Edmonton Par prices during Q4 and high costs, InPlay Oil generated a negative total netback. But the company reduced its net debt, thanks to the asset sales.

The Duvernay area is an interesting option, but it also involves extra costs and uncertainties.

The market values the company at a discount. But, based on my assumptions, Bonterra Energy and Yangarra Resources represent better investment opportunities.

