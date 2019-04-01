Twilio: Let Price Do The Talking

Over the past couple of months, we've heard from a few different analysts about why Twilio (TWLO) is a sell, and more recently it's been called an egregious bubble. This isn't surprising as almost all of the most powerful growth stocks attract many bearish analysts who believe that P/E ratios matter in these names. More bearish analysts eventually pile on after they see an arithmetically scaled chart that looks like a rocket taking off, but this type of analysis is just music to my ears as a shareholder. When a growth stock is seeing accelerating growth, exceptional price action and the majority of people believe it's too expensive, it's probably going to get more expensive. Without mentioning names, we are all aware of the perma-bears who poo-pooed Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) for years because they were up too much. Twilio may be up a significant amount, but for my strategies, that is never a knock against a stock. I want stocks I own to be strong, that tells me they're in heavy demand. While I am not buying Twilio at these prices, I am holding tight to my position. As Livermore said famously "It was never my thinking that made big money for me, it was always my sitting".

Twilio holds two very incredible distinctions right now, and both make it a stock that should be held tight. For starters, it's in the top 1% of the strongest stocks in the market. Secondly, it's got growth metrics that even other growth companies would salivate over. When one is fortunate enough to stumble upon and own one of these types of companies, selling out for a 10-20 point profit is rarely ever the right move. There are rare occasions when one should be a pig in the market, and I believe Twilio to be one of those occasions. The analysts may think the P/E ratio at over 1000 is too high, but funds that own stock are looking 12-18 months down the road, not six months back in the rear-view mirror. Yahoo traded at over 1000x earnings at the beginning of its massive advance in the '90s as did AOL, and great growth companies rarely boast P/E ratios that make sense. In my experience, I've never found P/E ratios to be of any value whatsoever. Trying to place a valuation on a stock with growth accelerating so fast that even most analysts can't model it is futile. You can't successfully model the 1% that doesn't fit most models; they are outside of the mold of what is normal.

Before discussing the fundamentals and growth metrics for Twilio, the leader in cloud communications, it's worth showing a few charts for perspective from a technical basis. I am afraid that the bearish analysts suggesting that the stock has gone too far too fast are busy studying daily charts, which are short term, versus long-term charts which more accurately telegraph a stock's potential. Taking a look at Twilio's chart below as it sits at $125.00, it's certainly seen a very nice run and is looking extended. However, if we zoom out to a quarterly chart, there's reason to believe that this move may only be in the first few innings for the bigger picture.

As we can see in the quarterly chart below, Twilio broke out of a massive IPO base, and the Q4 correction in the market allowed the stock to re-test its base before resuming its advance. This quarterly chart below does not show a stock that is overbought, but instead a stock that has shown tremendous follow-through out of a 2+ year consolidation.

Large bases early on in a company's growth phase often occur at the 3rd or 4th inning of a stock's advance, and this is why daily charts can be very deceiving when judging if a stock is overbought. Below is a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) nearly a decade ago as it broke out of a multi-year base in the first five years after its IPO, and it did not look back.

As we can see in the after chart of Chipotle, the stock advanced another 190% over the next 18 months after breaking out of its base and went on to ultimately gain another 300% from $155.00 to over $700.00. This does not mean that Twilio has to follow the same playbook; this is merely to provide context that daily charts are the wrong way to assess overbought signals. Inexperienced investors will use these short-term charts and fancy fundamental models and attempt to prognosticate tops for stocks, but it just leaves them with a bunch of dated articles like a 2012 article calling Amazon the next Netscape. Price action is the final arbiter, and with so many stocks out there with poor fundamentals that are lagging the market, I see no reason to attempt to call a top in the strongest 1% of stocks like Twilio.

So let's take a look at the earnings and sales and see what makes Twilio such a stand out among its growth stock peers. Starting with annual earnings per share [EPS] below, we can see that the company finally swung to profitability in FY-2018, and is expected to see year-over-year EPS growth of 170% for FY-2020 based on analyst estimates. Out of the database I track for analyst estimates, there are less than 45 companies over a $500 million market capitalization that meet these criteria. If we control for revenue growth of 50% over the past two quarters, we're down to less than ten companies out of 8,000, or about 0.001% of companies. This is significant and shows just how rare this type of growth in both earnings and sales growth is.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

I've built a table showing annual EPS for Twilio below, and as we can see, it's in a powerful uptrend that's expected to accelerate in 2020. While analysts bearish on the stock may be looking at the trees which are FY-2019 estimates, which are much less important as we're already in 2019, 2020 is the forest and what the funds are positioning themselves for. It is worth noting that I've found these analyst estimates to be on the conservative side in the past for hyper-growth companies such as Twilio.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to revenue growth, this is also an area where Twilio really separates itself from its peers. As we can see in the below table I've built, the company was putting up revenue growth in the mid 40% range for 2017, and saw that accelerate as high as 68% and 77% in the most recent two quarters. This type of revenue growth is not something you see every day or even every year, and there are only a handful of companies with this type of growth currently. To write off a company like this for a high P/E and sell out a position is rarely a wise long-term strategy.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

To provide some more context for the earlier example with a clear leader in its sector Chipotle Mexican Grill and its historic run it saw, we can take a look at past models for Chipotle Mexican Grill from back in the day I've built below.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The significant quarterly technical breakout for Chipotle Mexican Grill occurred near the end of 2010, and we can see that growth in earnings remained robust for the company. Earnings were expected to grow at 25% or more a year for the forward two years (2011, 2012), and these are incredible numbers for a restaurant chain. It's also worth noting that revenue growth was also compelling at the time, with 16% revenue growth in Q1 2010, and 20% revenue growth in Q2 of 2010.

As I've stated earlier in the article, these comparisons I'm drawing on are not to suggest the same has to happen with Twilio, and that the stock must advance another 250% from here. I am merely displaying the past model of a massive winner in the market and how Twilio has a similar technical pattern to Chipotle circa 2011, and even more powerful earnings and sales growth.

Based on the fact that Twilio is in the top 0.1% percent of companies on the US Market in terms of forward earnings estimates and recent revenue growth, I see zero reasons to let go of the stock easily if one owns it. It is not every day that we as investors are lucky enough to find ourselves in a stock like this with a decent profit cushion, and when the upside is potentially enormous with a downside of break-even (no risk), I will happily use a wide stop to try to play for that upside.

Looking at a more recent technical chart of the stock above, we can see that the Q4-2018 correction in the market hardly even budged the stock. The stock has been massively out-performing the market over the past year, is in a solid uptrend and barely sneezed with a 25% drop in the Nasdaq (QQQ), and continues to make new highs. For this reason, I am sticking with my position in Twilio purchased in January near $100.00 a share. I am using a little bit higher than break-even on my position so at worst case I will lock in a small gain, and in the best case, I can continue to ride this winner to higher heights.

I believe the bearish analysts are missing the boat on Twilio by focusing on short-term charts, undermining the company's forward growth which is what the market cares about, and underestimating just how strong this company is. When a market corrects like it did in Q4 2018 and a stock sits there going sideways, that is suggesting that there is enormous demand as the big money funds have a substantial bid under the stock. I remain long Twilio from just over $100.00 a share and will stay bullish as long as the $100.00 level holds. While I am not buying more of the stock at these levels as I do not have a ideal technical setup to do so, I believe the stock to be a hold at current levels.

