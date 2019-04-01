Humana Inc.: An Intact Growth Story For A Decent Price?

1. Business overview

Humana Inc, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, is a company which is engaged in healthcare delivery and health plan administration with over 17 million members in its benefit plans and 6 million members in specialty products as of 12/31/2018. Its business is divided into four segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. Humana achieved revenues of $56.9 bn in 2018 and the Retail Segment is responsible for 85.3% of total revenue while Group and Specialty Products accounts for 13.6% (others: 1.1%). For this reason, analyzing these two segments in detail makes sense because Humana's success depends on them.

1.1 Retail Segment

Humana sees itself as a "partner in health and aging" and the company expects an increase of the percentage of people over 65 and people with at least one chronic disease. Humana established a Medicare program in 50 states and it hopes to profit from the demographic trend with its Health Maintenance organizations (HMOs) and Preffered Provider organizations (PPOs). Medicare provides people specific hospital and medical insurance benefits. The Medicare program is administered by CMS, an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Humana offers individual advantage products, such as wellness programs, chronic care management and care coordination to people who are eligible to Medicare. An aging society with a higher chance of chronic diseases is a good precondition for future growth for Humana. The company aims for a long-term EPS growth of 11-15%. In 2019, Humana has over 22 million seniors who choose Medicare advantage services and this number will probably increase to 29-35 million by 2025. Hence, Humana can really profit over the next years if it has the right strategy and can identify key trends in the healthcare segment. Humana will address these trends with a transformation process of healthcare with an "experienced-based economy, aligned incentives, proactive and data-driven interactions, expanded access and remote monitoring and more personalized and effective treatment".

1.2 Group and Specialty Products

This segment offers employer group commercial and fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits. The group participates in the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, or FEHBP, and also has administration services only (ASO) for employers who self-insure their employee health plans. Humana receives fees to provide administrative services which generally include the processing of claims, offering access to our provider networks and clinical programs, and responding to customer service inquiries from members of self-funded employers. Furthermore, the company works together with the Department of Defense with TRICARE to provide administrative services to arrange health care services for the dependents of active duty military personnel and for retired military personnel and their dependents. TRICARE currently has 5.9 million members while Commercial Group and Specialty Benefits have 11.9 million members combined as of 12/31/2018. All in all, Humana is well-positioned and has important partnerships in the country which help the company to attract potential customers. The Group and Specialty segment can have a significant impact on EPS growth.

1.3 Other services

Kindred at home and Humana at home are home care services with over 100k patients daily. The company established a network of primary care, home and hospice care as well as the BOLD goal communities, an initiative to improve health and to support prevention. This network is a key element of Humana's holistic approach to healthcare which means that the company is interested in its customers' physical and mental health. The transformation to a holistic healthcare will be the key to Humana's future success.

2. Strategy for the next decade

Humana has a clear strategy to accelerate growth for years to come. As a leading brand, the company will profit from a growing senior market. The company's products should be regarded as the perfect solution for a very complex and a more and more expensive healthcare system. Humana's goal is that health and care remain affordable for the majority of US citizens. With its Bold goal communities, it also wants to improve people's health and reduce the risks for chronic disease which would lead to higher costs. Reducing costs in the healthcare system, supporting prevention measures and offering a holistic and local care system are Humana's plan for happy and healthy customers. Some targets are already fulfilled since last year because Humana achieved a reduction in operating costs, received a higher rating in customer experience and its customers stayed fewer days in a hospital which are a sign for effective treatments and prevention. Humana aims for an expansion of its care network and a deepening of its TRICARE relationship. Its strategy seems to work and Humana has a clear roadmap for its customers and investors.

3. Valuation, cashflows and balance sheet

As of 3/31/2019, Humana has 136.5 million outstanding share and with a share price of $266, the market capitalization reaches $36.3 bn. The earnings history for the last years shows growth:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS in $ 7.48 7.73 7.36 8.44 4.07 16.81 12.16 DPS in $ 1.03 1.07 1.11 1.15 1.16 1.60 2.00

The current P/E ratio is 21.8 and after the announcement of a dividend raise in 2019 to $2.20, Humana's yield is 0.83 %.

Total current assets: $16.95 bn Total liabilities: $15.25 bn

Equity: $10.2 bn (ratio= 40.0%); P/B ratio= 3.56

The balance sheet is solid with current assets bigger than total liabilities which were reduced by 12% in 2018.

Operating cashflow +$2.17 bn Cashflows from investing -$3.08 bn Cashflows from financing -$0.725 bn Adjustments: Kindred at home transactions (one time acquisition) +$2.25 bn Share repurchases and dividends +$1.35 bn Free- Cashflow before dividends, repurchases and acquisitions +$1.97 bn

The Price to Free-Cashflow ratio is 18.4 and the Free-Cashflow yield 5.4 %.

Revenues in 2018 were $56.9 bn which results in a P/S ratio of 0.64.

Valuation Summary and peer group:

P/E P/B P/FCF P/S Dividend yield 21.8 3.56 18.4 0.64 0.83 %

Data by YCharts

For 2019, Humana expects about $17 earnings per share which results in a P/E of approximately 15. Compared to its peers, Humana's stock belongs to the more expensive category. However, with a 2019 earnings yield of 6.5% plus a 0.8% dividend yield, investors will have a good chance of a 7.3% return p.a. which could be even higher if Humana meets its growth targets of at least 11% per year.

Humana differentiates from Aflac, Cigna and UnitedHealth by offering home care and clinical services which are also available at CVS Health Corp. Humana investors will pay a premium for this segment but receive a chance to participate in a growing business which is a diversification to the insurance business. Furthermore, Humana has contracts with the government and the military and offers unique products (ASO, TRICARE) which customers can profit from only at Humana. CVS Health Corp is cheaper than all other stocks but it is the stock which is similiar to Humana. Aflac, Cigna and United Health do not offer these kind of services.

4. Conclusion

Humana is a well-known US company which grew its customer base for years and which will likely profit from current demographic trends. The current valuation is not really cheap, espacially compared to the peer group, but Humana's stock is also not very expensive for a growth company. With growing earnings and higher free cashflows, Humana will be able to constantly raise its low dividend in the near future. All in all, Humana is probably a good choice for investors who want to invest in growth companies for a decent price and with manageable risks. However, CVS Health Corp. would be a cheaper choice and has a higher dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.