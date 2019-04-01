AG Growth International: A 4%-Yielding Stock With Strong Growth Momentum

Investment Thesis

AG Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF, “AGI”) delivered double-digit top-and bottom-line growth in its Q4 2018 earnings. Its two recently announced acquisitions should strengthen its competitive position, increase its geographic diversification, provide cross-selling opportunities, and enable synergies. The company has also significantly increased its backlog from last year. The company continues to trade at a discount to its peers and it pays an attractive 4%-yielding dividend. We believe AGI is a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Source: YCharts

Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

AGI reported another solid quarter of result with strong top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the table below, its trade sales increased by 27.7% year over year to C$214.2 million in Q4 2018. Similarly its adjusted EBITDA increased by 42.1% year over year to C$28 million. For the whole year, AGI’s sales increased by 24.5% to C$934 million. Its adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.7% to C$148.2 million. Its growth in 2018 was primarily due to organic growth and acquisitions.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

AGI is set to grow with its strategy and new platforms

Milltec acquisition provides cross-selling opportunities

AGI announced the acquisition of Milltec, a manufacturer of rice milling and processing equipment with turnkey solutions, on March 11, 2019 for C$109.5 million. The acquisition price represents an EBITDA (trailing 12-month) of about 10.8x. We view this acquisition favorably as it allows AGI to enter the market in India. This should result in a lot of cross-selling opportunities for AGI to sell its current products to India and also allow AGI to sell Milltec’s rice milling and processing equipment to AGI’s existing markets such as Southeast Asia. In addition, the acquisition should also result in supply chain synergies.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

IntelliFarms acquisition will further strengthen its grain storage business

AGI announced to acquire IntelliFarms, a provider of hardware and software solutions that benefit grain growers and processors, on March 5, 2019 for US$11 million. This acquisition will complement to AGI’s existing grain storage and drying/conditioning solution (see chart below). It will also enhance and build upon AGI’s sensor, controls, and farm software offerings. We think this acquisition will strengthen AGI’s competitive position in its grain storage business. There will also be some synergies from this acquisition as well.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Significant increase in backlog should help support revenue growth in 2019

Although a long and challenging winter will likely impact deliveries and push sales from Q1 2019 into Q2 2019, AGI’s sales order backlog for grain storage systems and portable grain handling equipment is significantly higher than last year. The backlog in Canada remains at heightened level while international backlog was well above last year’s level. We believe this should help drive another year of strong revenue growth.

Brazil business is growing rapidly

While AGI’s business in Brazil has performed very well in 2018, this segment is facing some growth pain. In Q4 2018, its Brazil business posted a loss largely due to a significant warranty provision related to damaged steel and the deferral of a large commercial project into 2019. Despite the loss, management is quite optimistic about its Brazil business and expect its margin to gradually improve quarter over quarter (although results may still be lumpy). In fact, management expects its Brazil business to be profitable in 2019. However, we do need to say a word of caution. We believe the trade deal between U.S. and China may eventually result in China importing fewer soybeans from Brazil. This might result in lower than anticipated demand for AGI's products.

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Attractive Valuation

Despite nearly 30% appreciation in AGI’s share price since the beginning of this year, AGI still trade at an attractive valuation compare to its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.3x is slight below its 5-year average of 9.7x. Similarly, its EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.3x is significantly below Deere & Corporation’s (DE) 15.3x and The Toro Company’s (TTC) 15.8x. Therefore, we think AGI is trading at an attractive valuation especially that it has a solid growth outlook.

Source: YCharts

Attractive 4%-Yielding dividend

AGI currently pays an attractive monthly dividend of C$0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio in 2018 has improved to 42% from 53% a year ago (and from 67% in 2016). Looking forward, the company is not expected to raise its dividend anytime soon as management has indicated that the focus will be on business growth opportunities. The good news is that its payout ratio is expected to decline further, as AGI expects its funds from operation to grow at a rapid pace in 2019 and beyond (thanks to organic growth and acquisitions).

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Despite an attractive 4%-yielding dividend, its dividend yield has declined considerably in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is towards the low end of its 3-year yield range.

Source: YCharts

Risks and Challenges

1) Unusual weather pattern can impact the farming industry and result in weaker demand for AGI’s products.

2) AGI is a global business and therefore is subject to foreign exchange risk. Any dramatic change in foreign exchange can causes swing on its top and bottom lines.

3) Political risks and trade tensions can impact its business globally as some countries may impose tariffs.

4) Rising steel price can impact AGI’s margin negatively as steel consists a large chunk of its raw material cost.

Investor Takeaway

AGI has a good track record of growth through acquisitions. We believe this growth story will continue in 2019. The company pays an attractive 4%-yielding dividend. It is also trading at a significant discount to its peers especially when we consider its solid growth outlook. We continue to view AGI as a good investment choice for investors seeking dividend income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGGZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.