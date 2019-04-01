Progressive's Dashboard Report: February 2019 Update

I sold the calls I bought in January for realizing an 88.3% gain. Nonetheless, I purchased new calls expiring in August.

On a year-to-date basis, the net income skyrocketed by 51% to $886.8 million, benefiting from a double-digit growth, a well-monitored combined ratio, and the impact of new accounting standards.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 15 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On March 13, 2019, the insurance company reported its February results. The insurer reported a strong but slightly deteriorated operating performance with a monthly combined ratio of 90.9%. Fortunately, the company experienced net gains on securities associated with the new accounting standard (A new requirement beginning Jan. 1, 2018, that companies recognize changes in the fair value of equity investments through their income statement.)

I sold the calls I have bought on January to realize gains (an 88.3% gain). Nonetheless, I purchased new calls expiring in August, considering that the extra efforts made on the property segments could be seen in the next monthly reports.

Moreover, with the change in the dividend policy leading to increased financial flexibility, the company is likely to become a DGI stock and would be tempted in acquiring small or mid-sized portfolios to expand its presence in the property insurance market or to strengthen its leading position in the motor insurance market.

A Commercial Development Combined With High Margins

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer can maintain the level of its margins as well.

In February, the net earned premiums amounted to $2,601 million or an 18% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew at least by 15%.

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 18% to $5,791 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 15%.

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular, for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. With a 90.9% combined ratio reported for February, the company continued to deliver strong profitability during the second month of 2019. Nonetheless, the combined ratio deteriorated by 3.1 percentage points compared to February 2018.

The property segment suffered from non-catastrophe winter storms and catastrophe losses which adversely impacted the combined ratio by 7.5 percentage points. With a monthly combined ratio of 117.7%, the property insurance business was unprofitable. Nonetheless, the main part of the business comes from motor insurance, where Progressive is one of the market leaders and benefits from excellent underwriting expertise. The combined ratios of the motor lines were in the range of 85.3% and 92.7%, supported by a low expense ratio (about 20%) and a well-monitored loss ratio (from 64% to 68.6%).

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio of the company deteriorated slightly, increasing by two percentage points to 89.6%. The property lines reported a combined ratio of 96.4%, benefiting from an excellent situation in January. The year-to-date combined ratios of the motor business remained extremely good (85% for the commercial lines and 89.9% for the total personal lines).

For 2019, the target of a combined ratio below 95% on a total group level is more than possible. In my view, the company will continue to deliver tremendous and robust operating performance on both personal and commercial auto insurance businesses. As mentioned in the past, the critical point remains the underwriting margin improvement of the property business. Depending on the catastrophic events which will occur in 2019, the pressure on the prices and the overall claims situation, the property business could deliver a combined ratio in the range of 98% and 99%.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

I expect a premium volume growth in the range of 15% and 21%. Under the base-case scenario, the net earned premiums would be around $36.8 billion and the reported combined ratio would end at about 92%. With the expected interest rate hikes, the net investment income should be impacted positively and would be between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion.

2019 is still quite immature. Nonetheless, I remain confident in the company's ability to underwrite profitable motor insurance policies and develop the property business to reach the necessary critical mass.

On the book value growth side, the company's book value should grow in 2019 from 10% to 15%.

Dividend Estimation

With the change in the dividend policy that occurred at the end of 2018, the dividend will now be paid every quarter and will be $0.10 per share. The company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year.

Conclusion

As I wrote in the past, Progressive is not traded at low multiples because the firm succeeds to combine growth and high underwriting margins over the years. Hence, investors are willing to pay the price to acquire an extraordinary insurance company.

The market certainly expects the company to combine double-digit growth with high underwriting margins on a long-term view. On a 5-year horizon, I guess it will be difficult for the company to maintain the same growth level without deteriorating its underwriting margins.

On April 16, Progressive will release its March earnings. Depending on the commercial trend and the reported combined ratio for March and the first quarter of 2019, investors could run away from the company or become more bullish than now.

On a long-term view, I remain very confident about the company's ability to generate recurring and solid cash flows, which will be wisely invested for making growing the volume of the insurance portfolio and/or be returned to patient shareholders.

