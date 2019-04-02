The Cannabis Bubble Overvalues Innovative Industrial

The Sell Thesis

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) has become wildly overvalued in the market’s quest to gain exposure to the cannabis industry. Current market pricing is baking in years of rapid growth which we view as unlikely given the specific and fragile conditions under which the growth can occur. The widespread social push for decriminalization and/or legalization of marijuana is viewed as a growth driver for IIPR and while it may benefit parts of the cannabis industry, we believe it is actually a substantial risk for IIPR. Let us begin with a look at the bull thesis.

The Bull case

There is huge growth potential for IIPR and it boils down to 2 things:

Mid-teens cap rates Strong rent escalators of 3%-4%

The basic business model is that IIPR buys up fairly normal warehouse space and rents it to tenants for the cultivation of medical use cannabis. Some of these transactions are sale-leasebacks where they acquire the warehouse from the tenant. Thus far, they have made total purchases of $167.4mm at an average cap rate of 15.3%.

Source: IIPR

Overall, their properties end up being a bit more expensive than traditional warehouse space, coming in at $231 to $333 per foot.

Source: IIPR

I suspect there are 3 reasons for the higher cost of the facilities.

Most have excess land parcels which add to the purchase price, but not to the square footage. Tenants usually are given significant TI to fit the facilities with extra electrical supply for grow lights or other equipment involved in cultivation. The purchase prices may be artificially inflated as a form of a loan.

IIPR may in some cases buy a facility from a tenant for more than the property is worth to essentially provide a loan to the tenant. The tenant gets more capital up front to work with and IIPR gets the capital back in the form of extremely high lease payments. Thus, I suspect a portion of the cap rate is not a true cap rate, but rather return of capital.

Even if we adjust the cap rates for the possibility of built in loans, I think it is clear that IIPR has so far generated superb economic returns on their investments.

The 15.3% average cap rate is made even more impressive by the fact that IIPR calculated that figure on base rents, not GAAP rents. The GAAP figure would be substantially higher as these are long duration leases with 3% to 4% escalators.

Impressive spreads

Given the tremendous run-up in IIPR’s market price, IIPR now has a rather low cost of capital. They are structured with 0% debt making their incremental cost of capital roughly equal to cost of equity.

Source: IIPR

AFFO/share in 2019 is estimated at $2.67 by S&P Capital IQ consensus. Thus IIPR’s $89 share price equates to a cost of equity of roughly 3%. With this cost of capital and the cap rates at which it can be invested, the choice is obvious; IIPR should raise as much equity capital as they can reasonably put to work. Innovative’s management did precisely that with an $83mm follow on offering in January of 2018 and another $119mm in October.

Source: SNL Financial

So, this seems like a great engine of growth: Raise capital at low cost and invest it at very high ROIC. Rinse and repeat.

I believe this is largely what the bull thesis is based on. The growth potential is real and there are legitimate scenarios in which IIPR multiplies its AFFO per share. There was a time when I was one of the biggest IIPR bulls, calling for 80% upside.

So what has changed? Why am I now bearish?

The price changed. At $17 a share, there was substantial upside if IIPR could realize its growth potential. At $89 a share, it needs to triple its earnings just for investors to be made whole. While this tripling is plausible, it is far from guaranteed and relies on external factors outside of IIPR’s control. In fact, it is a very fragile set of circumstances that allow for IIPR’s rapid growth

Fragile circumstances

In order for IIPR to grow into its current price, the legal and regulatory environment around cannabis must remain in a rather narrow band. If it becomes too legal or too illegal it could destroy IIPR’s margins. I believe most people are aware of the risks to IIPR if cannabis products including medical use become outlawed. Their tenants would likely go under and with them the rent streams. IIPR would then be forced to lease their properties to normal industrial tenants at about one third the rent they are currently getting.

Less well known are the risks to IIPR if cannabis becomes substantially more legal. The high cap rates IIPR has been able to obtain were made possible by the tenants having no other options for capital. Since marijuana is still illegal at a federal level, the cannabis cultivators are largely unable to get loans from banks. They may not even be able to get mortgages on the facilities they own in which cannabis is grown. Given how rapidly the medical cannabis industry is expanding, the growers needed capital and this is where IIPR came in. Through sale-leaseback transactions, they provided capital to the growers and because there were few if any other options for capital, the growers were willing to pay outrageous cap rates.

If marijuana becomes fully legalized, banks will be open to lending to growers and cultivators. With access to bank capital at cheap rates, the potential tenants will no longer be willing to sign on with IIPR at absurd cap rates. Thus, IIPR’ s margins would compress significantly.

The extreme cap rates IIPR has been able to obtain so far are a product of a very narrow environment in which IIPR is the only game in town when it comes to providing capital to growers. There is even potential for this pipeline to dry up if marijuana remains in its current semi-legal/semi-illegal state. Competition is coming in with non-listed REITs raising capital in the cannabis space. The industry structure is changing from IIPR being a near monopoly to more of an oligopoly. I suspect cap rates will still be high, but closer to 10% rather than 15%.

15% cap rates simply cannot last. It is too lucrative. Other entities will come in and take their slice of the profits until it is eventually diluted down to a fair economic profit. Until that time, IIPR will continue to grow at a nice pace. I believe Innovative is a well-managed company and they are executing well on the space they pioneered, but the window of opportunity is limited. At the right price I would be happy to invest in IIPR, but presently it is being valued as if the window of opportunity is unlimited.

Valuation

IIPR closed 3/26/19 at $89.02 which gives it a 2019 multiple of 35.3X consensus FFO. This is substantially higher than its industrial REIT peers. I would argue that many of the industrial REITs are trading at lofty valuations which makes IIPR the most expensive of an already expensive group.

Source: SNL Financial

At 35X, IIPR is not generating sufficient current cashflows to provide a decent return to shareholders, instead, investors are banking on future earnings being drastically higher. Given the somewhat higher risk of the cannabis space, investors should rationally demand at least a 10% annual return. Using this discount rate we can compute the growth rate that is implied by current market pricing.

If we assume a 20% growth rate for 8 years followed by 2% growth in perpetuity, IIPR has a present value of $86.52.

I feel that when the market gets excited about a particular area it stops doing the math and checking the market price against what is realistic.

A 20% growth rate for 8 years is nearly unattainable, and that is what would need to happen just to justify the current market price. That is not the scenario where the investors win, it is the scenario where they get an acceptable return for the risk. Thus, in buying IIPR at today’s prices one is actually betting that the growth will be substantially higher than 20% annually for 8 years. I do not see that happening. With competition coming in and the fragile circumstances its growth requires, I see growth coming in closer to 20% for 2 years after which time cap rates will be closer to the REIT norm and growth will be closer to the REIT norm.

Once the rapid growth stops, the mid 30s multiple will no longer be supported. It will likely drop closer to a 20X multiple with its industrial REIT peers.

Sell not short

While I believe the overvaluation is extreme, I am not shorting at this point in time. IIPR is a well-run company and is doing all the right things. There is a legitimate scenario where the company grows into its valuation. Additionally, I do not want to underestimate the market’s ability to stay irrational for an extended period of time. This cannabis bubble could inflate further before bursting.

Big near-term threat

The SAFE Banking Act, if it passes, would allow banks to lend to marijuana growers without fear of Federal repercussions. This would essentially invalidate IIPR’s niche in that their potential tenants would now have access to cheap capital. I have no idea if this will pass, but even if it fails now, it may have a much better chance in 2020 pending election results.

Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.