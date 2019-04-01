Carmax: Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable?

I remain on the sidelines as the fourth quarter is more than likely not a game changer despite causing a strong relief rally.

Carmax did everything right in its fourth quarter. Sales and earnings growth was strong and margins continue to be stable.

Let's talk about Carmax (KMX). This Richmond VA based car dealership operator crushed its fourth quarter earnings despite sales coming in short of expectations. Even more impressive are the strong comparable stores growth numbers that, in addition to higher margins, caused the stock with a short float of almost 10% to soar by almost 10% after earnings. Going forward the biggest factor remains peak consumer sentiment, which could easily ruin the current optimism.

This Happens When Expectations Are Low

All eyes were on earnings as retail companies in general have a hard time. The retail ETF (XRT) is underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 400 basis points on a YTD level, which might have something to do with falling consumer sentiment and overall weaker economic growth as I will show you in this article. Before Carmax revealed its earnings, the stock was roughly unchanged compared to December, with a short float of almost 10%. Expectations were not very high so to speak.

What happened next surprised both bears and bulls as adjusted earnings per share came in almost $0.10 above expectations at $1.13. EPS growth came in at 18%, which is a historically solid number if we look back since the start of 2017. It is not even possible to say that peak consumer sentiment has caused EPS to drop since 2017 and the first few quarters of 2018 and 2019 were slower.

So one might ask why earnings were this strong? It all starts with strong sales. Fourth quarter sales totaled $4.3 billion versus expectations of $4.4 billion. This translates to a growth rate of 6% which is 100 basis points higher compared to Q3 of fiscal year 2019. Total used vehicle unit sales improved 5.6% while comparable store used unit sales rose 2.8%. Comps growth was provided by improved conversion which was partially offset by lower store traffic. Moreover, Carmax mentions delays of tax refunds in February as one of the reasons why comps growth could have been even higher.

Total wholesale units sold improved 3.7%, driven by a larger store base. And speaking of a larger store base, Carmax opened 5 new stores in the fourth quarter. Full year 2019 store openings were at 15.

SG&A expenses rose 4.9% to $429 million in the fourth quarter. A 10% higher store count contributed significantly to this increase. Also, higher technology spending did cause SG&A to increase, which was partially offset by reduced compensation costs resulting from what Carmax calls 'staffing optimization efforts.'

One of the reasons why the company is doing so well is that the company is steadily innovating. Most customers will be able to order cars from home by the end of fiscal year 2020 (2019 calendar year).

We're also pleased with the response to our omni-channel roll-out in Atlanta, where consumers can now buy a car completely from home, in-store or through a seamlessly integrated combination of online and in-store experiences," he added. "We remain on track to have this experience available to the majority of our customers by the end of fiscal 2020.

With that being said, gross margins in the fourth quarter came in at 15.9% versus 14.8% in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA margins improved from 6.4% to 7.3%. Note that the graph below is based on numbers on a TTM basis. Higher margins do not mean that margins are in a big uptrend, it only means that margins are stable, which is more than enough to satisfy investors in an environment where most retailers are fighting to improve margins after post-2015 weakness.

Going forward, the company expects to open another 13 stores within 12 months. Carmax will enter six new television markets and expend business in seven existing markets.

All things considered, there is no doubt the company did well in its fourth quarter. Growth and earnings are not yet showing signs of weakness and margins continue to be strong.

Nonetheless, the stock traded like all of these factors were negative with the recent post-earnings rally being the only reason why the stock is off the lows. The S&P 500 rally has almost completely been ignored.

That's one of the reasons why I am not surprised that the earnings beat was able to boost shares. Short covering thanks to strong numbers in tough times is always a nightmare for short sellers.

Despite the relief rally, I think we should be careful going forward as consumer sentiment is declining. Peak sentiment was reached in 2018 after a massive expansion since the recession. At this point, it becomes quite clear that sentiment is slowing with four of the past five months showing negative growth rates.

That being said, I am not buying Carmax. Especially not after the post-earnings relief rally. Traders who anticipated an earnings beat are likely to sell as the risk/reward ratio is not improving given the bigger economic picture. I also do not think that Q4 sales are completely changing the bigger picture which caused the stock to underperform the market this year to begin with.

This stock is a perfect buy once consumer sentiment bottoms. At that point, you get a really good retailer at a price that is more than likely lower than the current price. For now, I don't like the risk/reward ratio but think that the Q4 results showed us what Carmax is capable of and why it is a good stock to keep an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.