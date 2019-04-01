Alibaba's Stock Is Breaking Out

Alibaba (BABA) has had a hot start to 2019 with the shares rising by more than 36%. Even better is that the technical chart and options market suggests that the stock may continue to increase in the coming months, to perhaps as high as $200, a gain of as much as 10% from its close of approximately $182 on March 29.

The last time I wrote on Alibaba was on Feb. 15, noting that Alibaba's Stock Isn't Finished Climbing. At the time I thought Alibaba's stock could rise to a price of around $180 based on the technical chart and options betting.

Strong Chart

Now the technical chart suggests the stock could rise to around $201. The stock has risen above a short-term downtrend that began in early March. The relative strength index also is trending higher after breaking a long-term trend lower. The bullish RSI would suggest there has been a shift in momentum from bearish to bullish and is supportive of the stock rising to a higher price. Additionally, volume spiked higher the last two days of March on the breakout, which would indicate that more buyers are moving into the stock.

Bullish Betting

The options market is implying that the stock rises or falls by nearly 11% from the $185 strike price by expiration on June 21. That places the stock in a trading range between $165 and $205. The calls at that strike price heavily outweigh the puts by a ratio roughly 5 to 1, with approximately 15,000 open calls to just 5,000 open puts.

The calls at the $815 strike price have seen their open interest levels steadily climbing over the past several weeks which would suggest that traders are taking an optimistic view on the stock. A buyer of those calls would need the equity to rise to approximately $195 to earn a profit.

(Alibaba June $185 Calls)

The call options for expiration on April 18 have seen their open interest levels surge at the $185 and $190 calls. The $185 call open interest has increased to around 22,000 open contracts from roughly 7,000 contracts around the end of February. A buyer of the $185 calls would need the stock to rise to about $190 by the middle of April.

(Alibaba April $185 Calls)

Additionally, the $190 calls have seen their levels of open interest rise to around 27,000 open contracts from roughly 5,000 contracts at the end of February. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to approximately $192 by the middle of April.

Improving Economy?

Over the weekend China reported a strong PMI reading which may suggest that its economy may finally be turning the corner. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 for March vs. a February reading of 49.9. It would suggest that the manufacturing sector is expanding again after three months of readings below 50 which indicates contraction. An improving Chinese economy could help lift the economies of many struggling countries in Asia which would be a positive for Alibaba's revenue.

source: tradingeconomics.com

Additionally, the Chinese currecny, the Renmibi (NYSEARCA:RMB), is starting to strengthen vs. the U.S. dollar, which may also help Alibaba's revenue and earnings. Alibaba generates revenue and earnings in RMB, but reports results in dollars. Therefore should the dollar strengthen versus the RMB it should help boost Alibaba's results.

Of course, much of the positive sentiment could quickly turn sour as the overhang of the China/US trade war looms. The two sides continue to negotiate on making a deal, and to this point, no deal has been reached. Should the deal process break down it would obviously be a huge blow to any positive sentiment in the stock, causing a sharp reversal.

While the risk of the trade deal still sit out on the horizon, it would seem that investors are growing increasingly more optimistic on Alibaba's prospects.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.