What's Wrong With Sarepta Therapeutics?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has had a bearish month after a couple years of stellar price appreciation which could be a concern for investors wondering what's going on. First, Sarepta's most recent unexpected gene therapy update was nothing to write home about and included some fuzzy data while secondly, some analysts were quietly getting some M&A excitement brewing before Biogen Inc. (BIIB) tossed some cold water on the flames. Thirdly, Sarepta's public offering of stock might have been poorly timed for stockholders as near term catalysts are now fewer and farther between, but still a great idea for the company's long-term prospects. Lastly, Sarepta trading at 20%+ off of its recent highs make it a buy at this level as the story which has driven great price appreciation over the past two years is still fully intact.

First, Sarepta's unexpected gene therapy update came only a month after a key data release during the company's latest conference call where they went over a lot of the key data results already. However, Sarepta felt like updating investors on additional functional and CK data from the blinded studies and felt the need to dot the i's and cross the t's by hosting an additional conference call on the new data that had been released. It also might be concerning for some investors that some of the data looks fuzzy, like some of the variance in the CK data, even though all the averaged trends for the main data continue to look very promising for the company.

Slide from Sarepta's latest gene therapy update

Some data can look a little off as CK data levels can jump massively on one data point before dropping on the next based most likely on activity level violations before measurement. This might be concerning until you realize that the data results are from 4 seriously ill patients who range in ages from 4-7 with parents who need to follow strict protocols on activity levels before test measurements, which can not be easy for kids and parents at that age. Even with some of the fuzzy data, results continue to point towards excellent overall results as CK levels continue to drop significantly over time while scores on North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), motor skill tests that patients can perform after treatment, continue to significantly rise over time.

Slide from Sarepta's latest gene therapy update

Sarepta is also quietly talked about as a potential M&A acquisition target based on its commercialized drug Exondys 51 and its subsequent RNA-based candidate pipeline including golodirsen and casimersen along with its industry leading gene therapy results that the company has released over the past year. The latest M&A buzz, which included half a dozen potential targets including Sarepta, happened after Biogen's aducanumab flop where analysts were pondering if Biogen should consider being acquired, or acquiring another noteworthy asset, after shedding about 30% of its value from the failure. Biogen quickly squashed a lot of these M&A musings as it fired up an additional $5B share buyback program instead. After Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) had to pay about ~$4.8B for Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and its gene therapy assets, which had a market cap before the acquisition announcement of just under $2B, Sarepta's price tag for a peaceful acquisition could easily be $20B-$25B plus. Not an easy pill to swallow for many companies, especially with gene therapy still in its early days.

Next, you had Sarepta's $350 million public offering of shares at $144 a share after its latest conference call which effectively put a lid on the stock until excitement can brew again from upcoming news to get the stock truly moving again. This equity raise should help raise Sarepta's conservative cash balance sheet up to over $1B again as its latest purchase of Myonexus Therapeutics could pay huge dividends for the company in coming years after its recent promising data release. With almost $85 million in growing quarterly Exondys 51 sales (~13% of the DMD population) along with a non-GAAP net loss of around $59 million last quarter, Sarepta should have plenty of cash to comfortably make it to golodirsen's (~8% of the DMD population) potential approval later this August, as well as casimersen's (~8% of the DMD population) potential approval in 2020, which could add two more meaningful revenue streams from additional parts of the DMD population. Sarepta should have plenty of firepower to continue to pursue expanding its drug candidate pipeline aggressively, or to even continue pursuing its aggressive M&A activity for promising early stage candidates.

All of this sell the news and no near-term major upcoming catalysts sentiment has created a great buying opportunity for long-term investors as Sarepta now trades at a nice ~22% discount from its highs of just a month ago.

Sarepta's latest gene therapy data continues to show promising results as an industry leader while it recently announced preliminary data from its ESSENCE clinical trial for golodirsen and casimersen which are Exondys 51's follow ups. The latest FDA recommended interim analysis shows statistically significant change from baseline in dystrophin protein for subjects compared to placebo. This should help allay investor fears of end results and should de-risk Sarepta further as it is looking to file a U.S. marketing application mid-year seeking approval for casimersen while the FDA has already accepted golodirsen's marketing application and has set a PDUFA action date for golodirsen on August 19th with no Advisory Committee meetings expected for drug approval. Successful ESSENCE results might also clear a potential pathway for eventual European approval which has so far denied Sarepta's efforts for Exondys 51's commercialization in Europe.

Investors are selling the latest news coming from Sarepta even though its long-term prospects remain better than ever creating a great buying opportunity for investors who are interested in participating in Sarepta's future success. 20%+ pullbacks in Sarepta's stock have been great buying opportunities in the past and this one looks no different. My current price target for Sarepta is the $144 mark that they used for their last public offering of shares, which I would not be surprised Sarepta to make a run at before August's PDUFA date for golodirsen. I continue to hold an oversized position of Sarepta in my portfolio of stocks. Best of luck to all.

