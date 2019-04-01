Emerge May Be Restructuring Their Northern White Operations

I have concluded that EMES seems to be coming back from the brink, and therefore I remain long shares.

I will lay out the reasons for why restructuring seems more imminent than bankruptcy.

This article is strictly speculation, and is only my opinion.

Emerge may be restructuring its financing terms, according to an interview conducted with Rick Shearer, and is most likely not going bankrupt.

Emerge Energy (EMES) is back in the news again, but now the future seems a bit more clear as to which the direction the frac sand major is heading.

Previously we wrote on Seeking Alpha that the “hiring of Mr. Davis” meant that Emerge was most likely in the process of going one of three ways, bankruptcy, merging with another company, or restructuring.

Thankfully for investors, it appears that EMES is in the process of restructuring the company, at least according to the recent interview that was conducted with the company’s CEO, Rick Shearer.

He laid out a couple of notable points that not only filled in the pieces of their puzzle a bit more about their future, but he also highlighted a few key trends that are taking place that bode well for the overall frac sand industry.

The news couldn’t come at a better time, and investors should feel more relaxed in their positions as a result of the positive developments.

We Finally Have Word On Emerge’s Plans

As we alluded to above, it seems like Emerge is, indeed, in the process of restructuring the financing on its debt. But it will have to delay some mine startups to make it work.

The restructuring apparently came because of the cash covenant issue faced by Emerge with falling NW prices, and the delay of their San Antonio expansion, which, presumably, violated certain conditions of their lender agreement.

But according to Mr. Shearer, even though the restructuring is well underway, operations at their Northern White mines won’t be the same, and some mining start-ups will have to be delayed until June in order to make it work.

Here is a direct quote from management on the subject:

Our spring start-up won’t be normal compared to preceding years. We have hired some lead personnel for mining operations in Wisconsin in the month of April, but the actual (mine) start-ups will be delayed until June 1, (and there will be) two mines in operation instead of five mines.

This changes Emerge’s production schedule for the spring, as the company will now only stockpile 1.5 million tons before the next winter slowdown, as opposed to 2.5 million tons.

So the one million ton reduction is then (presumably) due to the mines delaying their startups until June 1, 2019, which doesn't seem like terribly bad news.

Perhaps lenders needed to see expenses go down for a pre-determined period for EMES's struggling NW operations but, at the same time, wanted to use earnings from their new, in-basin operations, in order to calculate what it would take to viably refinance debt in a way that would be mutually beneficial for both parties involved.

Again, this is pure speculation. But if the above statement is true, then that means that any improvement in operations from now until June 1 could result in more favorable refinancing terms for EMES.

According to Shearer, Northern White orders and sales have rebounded 70% from lows set in December of 2018, which was also the "low water" mark for the company, as well.

So this development with rebounding NW orders has few implications. First of all, it means that the company is not completely ceasing operations, despite rumors otherwise.

Rather, rebounding NW orders means that EMES could receive more favorable terms from their lender on the refinancing deal. Or, at the very least, it could mean that the current deal on the table will at least go through.

A tough deal for Emerge that goes through with their lenders is better than not coming to an agreement at all, and bankruptcy occurring next.

The improvement in the business landscape could also mean the reinstating of a distribution, albeit unlikely, since this scenario is predicated on the company having a cleaner balance sheet.

While the company may be confident in its long-term outlook, as am I, short-term, it may serve EMES well to get their balance sheet in order before resuming any distributions.

Risks

In addition to the typical risks faced by frac sand players, like volume shortfalls from bottlenecks and lower oil and gas prices, weaker pricing from oversupply of Northern White sand continues to weigh on frac sand player's margins. After all, this is why EMES had to restructure.

There is also the risk that the restructuring process falls through as business deteriorates from a sudden drop in oil & gas process, or that the restructuring isn’t even occurring at all.

Perhaps, when EMES talks of restructuring, it means for bankruptcy. I doubt this is the case since Northern White orders have rebounded 70% from the lows, as Shearer said above. Nonetheless, all outcomes need to be left on the table for investors, as the sands beneath their feet are always shifting (no pun intended).

Conclusion

Emerge has left investors on edge lately as to what direction the company is actually headed. Many fear, especially with the rumors flying around social media, that Emerge has gone bankrupt. But what if they are simply right-sizing their operations like many oilfield services companies do during slowdowns, and just restructuring their financing terms?

Maybe they could even sell a Northern White mine or two that's higher cost, or that has the wrong product mix, and become more limber in the process.

Some NW volumes would be lost, sure. But, the company would offset the volume shortfalls with new in-basin sand operations, which have better margins.

If Emerge were to sell some of their less viable NW mines, or at least delay the start-up of those mines, then this would also take more supply out of the system, creating better pricing for everyone at the end of the day.

So I view all of these developments by Emerge as not only positives for the company, but as positives for the industry as well. However, the company nor the industry is out of the woods yet, by any means.

Oil prices will need to show that they can maintain themselves at current levels of around $60, and more sand will have to come offline (which is underway).

As a result, I continue to remain long frac sand players, particularly Emerge, since it seems to be back from the brink. But they will remain as speculative holdings in the portfolio until more consistency in earnings is shown throughout the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.