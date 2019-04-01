Inmarsat: Latest Offer Undervalues The Company

This offer sent the company’s shares soaring, and the stock is now trading at a premium to the offer price.

The deal is not expected to close before 4Q 19 - until then, any other party can submit an offer.

The latest offer for Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF) comes from a PE consortium (Triton bidco, consisting of Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board). While the offer may seem attractive due to its all-cash nature ($7.09 cash/share plus dividend, bringing the total offer to $7.21/ share), we think the offer undervalues Inmarsat's growth prospects especially in light of the recent 4Q18 report and Ligado’s contribution.

At current prices, the Triton bid implies a take-out multiple of 7.9x forward EV/EBITDA on depressed FY19 consensus earnings as the company is heading into an investment cycle for inflight broadband.

Notably, Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) made a similar offer in July last year for a partial equity deal, only to be rejected by the board who believed the offer ‘significantly’ undervalued Inmarsat's prospects. All eyes will thus, be on Echostar as a deal closing could take up to 4Q19 and between then and now, any other party can submit another offer.

We don't think there's a compelling merger arb play here - the market has already priced in a premium into Inmarsat's stock price. Although we think there is a greater-than-zero chance of an Echostar bid, we think it more prudent to adopt a wait-and-see approach for now.

Will history repeat itself?

Almost a year ago, Inmarsat received a bid from EchoStar for a cash and share offer that was equivalent to 532 pence per share (vs 546p currently). At the time, the board thought the offer undervalued the company’s potential and rejected the offer as it opted to continue operating independently to capture the growth opportunities in the market, especially in the aviation sector.

But the Board has seemingly changed its tune with this offer. The PE consortium believes that they have the support of the major shareholders, but with the possibility of a counteroffer from Echostar, the outcome of this proposal is still all but certain.

This offer has already sent the share price of ISAT soaring, gaining 8% of value, and is now trading at a premium to the offer price.

Q4 2018 Results: Positive results as revenues and EPS beat consensus.

Inmarsat had a positive set of 4Q18 results with growth in the Maritime business, strong government revenues, strong aviation performance, and Ligado cash receipts. Total revenues for FY18 reached $1,465mn, a 5.7% growth over FY17. Group EBITDA, including Ligado, reached $770mn, a 2.5% increase over FY17, resulting in margins of 52.6%. EPS declined yoy to reach $30.9 on a back of a decline of 22% in net income due to higher depreciation charges.

Segment results

4Q18 saw Inmarsat's aviation, and government segment revenues lead the growth trend, while the decline in Maritime and Enterprise slowed down.

Government revenues for FY18 reached $381mn, a 3.9% increase yoy, and Aviation revenues continued its growth to reach $256mn in FY18, a 31.3% growth over FY17. On the other hand, Maritime revenues' decline stabilized in 4Q18 reaching $135.7mn leading to revenues of $552,8mn for FY18, a 2.1% decline over FY17. Similarly, Enterprise revenues declined by 2% yoy, versus 8.3% in the previous year, to reach $130mn.

A similar trend was observed in the segments’ EBITDA as Government, and Aviation EBITDA grew by 1.9% and 27% yoy, to reach $270mn and $132mn, respectively. While, on the other hand, Maritime and Enterprise EBITDA declined by 2.9% and 10.9% yoy to reach $429mn and $82mn, respectively.

Estimates update for FY19-22 reflects potential growth in Maritime business

As a result of the stabilization in 4Q18 Maritime revenue, Maritime revenue forecasts remain broadly unchanged over 2019-22. After a very poor 3Q18 and 2Q18 for the Maritime business, the 4Q18 performance provides near-term relief to investors with recently launched new products expected to improve growth trends gradually over the next 12-24mths.

Final verdict

Inmarsat received a cash offer from a PE consortium including Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Through this offer, the consortium will pay $7.09 of cash/share plus dividend or a final 546 pence/share ($7.21) with a final total offer of $3.4bn. The all-cash nature of this deal and the fact that Apax understands the business well, as well as the recent upturn in both the Maritime and aviation broadband segments, leads us to believe that the offer undervalues the potential of the company, especially taking Ligado’s contribution into account.

This is already reflected by the fact that shares are currently trading at a premium to the offer price. We think there is a decent chance of a counteroffer from Echostar or a possible third party, but the market has already accounted for this; hence, investors should sit on the sidelines for now while events unfold over the coming months.

