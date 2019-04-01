Why You Should Be Watching Revance Therapeutics

Evolus has a large molecule the may be able to take cosmetic market share from Allergan, but Revance is positioning to gouge therapeutic and cosmetic share.

Allergan (AGN) originally received FDA approval for Botox type A in 2002, derived from botulinum toxin, made by the bacteria that causes botulism (clostridium botulinum). Many are familiar with the cosmetic uses of Botox (onabotulinum toxin A), but not so many are familiar with the medical uses. Plantar's Fasciitis, Chronic Migraine and Cervical Dystonia are such indications that are very popular. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Cervical Dystonia is the most common form of focal dystonia in the office setting. The disorder is characterized by involuntary muscle contractions in the neck that causes abnormal movement/posturing of the head and neck in patients. The disease is distinguishable from Parkinson's, Ataxia, or General Spasticity as all of these have findable causes. Cervical Dystonia may be present in absence of other abnormal findings, other than associated gene mutations. Botulinum toxin works to block neuromuscular junction activation by preventing release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in muscle contraction/activation. The other options for treatment are Myobloc, Xeomin, and Dysport. Two of these are manufactured by private companies, while Dysport was made by Tercica which was bought out by Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY).

In comes the first option that could steal market share from Allergan; recently approved by the FDA to come to market is Evolus's (EOLS) Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs). This is only approved by the FDA and marketed for moderate to severe frown-lines - AKA cosmetic use. Evolus is price cutting allergan by an estimated 20-30% in effort to guide patients to use their own therapy. Patients will often switch medications due to cost, but 20-30% is not as big a price reduction we see with traditional generics, as this is mainly considered not directly interchangeable. Botox, also has multiple uses approved by the FDA, whereas Evolus's option provides on-label cosmetic use only. That is not to say, however, that prescribers will not be using it off-label. Through analysis of clinical trials, announcements from the company, and tertiary articles such as this one, I can confidently say there is not too much different here between therapies other than price. The treatment should be every 3 or so months, whether for frown lines or off-label dystonic uses, with both. And, in the current healthcare climate lowering costs is much needed, so it is reasonable to predict that some of the $3.8 billion in market share can be redirected toward Evolus.

After receiving FDA approval in February, Evolus's stock reacted nicely to the news (Yahoo Finance):

But, with growing competition on the horizon, Allergan's stock has not; the price wavering, making more recent recoveries, but down on the year:

Despite pressure, Allergan's Botox revenue has continued to grow over the past few years (red 2018, grey 2017 etc.):

The continued growth could be explained by comfortability providers feel with certain products, lack of price difference between products, or, at this point, lack of advantage of one product over another clinically. For Allergan, it is very convenient that a single product can be used both aesthetically and therapeutically.

MarketWatch is also predicting growth to a $7.8 billion total market revenue for Botox by 2023 based on a compounded annual growth rate of 12.6% over the next 5 years. And, taken from Allergan, here is the division of Botox use for therapeutic vs. cosmetic use up to 2014:

It can be seen that, through 2013, therapeutic uses for Allergan's Botox were rising, and presumably still are, past the 50% range. In the investor relations presentation 3/26/19 Revance (RVNC) states the current market is 44% cosmetic/aesthetic for 3 indications (paid out of pocket) and 56% therapeutic for 8 indications. Thus, it is reasonable to conclude the spread between aesthetic and therapeutic use will continue to be at least 50-50 for neuromodulator use. Extrapolating this forward we could predict that by 2023 this would be about $3.9 billion market each for both aesthetic and therapeutic indications, one which on/off-label Jeuveau and RT002 could penetrate.

The prediction extrapolated from MarketWatch and Allergan statistics, is interesting as well. In the same presentation Revance indicates they plan to market their product as a biosimilar to Botox in partnership with Mylan. They state they plan to significantly tap into the $3.6 billion dollar (current figure) short-acting Botox market. They also estimate that their worldwide opportunity for aesthetics is $2 billion, and therapeutics $2.5 billion. Below, I will present the case for Revance Therapeutics molecule RT002 (DAXI).

The pipeline for RT002 consists of:

Immediately, this should be exciting, because, unlike Evolus, Revance is pursuing, and close, to both aesthetic and therapeutic uses for RT002. As mentioned prior, the molecule is modified to provide for an almost doubled length of time between injections and potentially quicker/faster/more efficacious onset of action. I analyzed the clinical trials from both Revance and Allergan, respectively and found:

The TWSTRS is a rating scale used to asses the severity of cervical dystonia in patients. The rating scale can be found readily online. Across cohort two and three the clinical efficacy of the medication maintains a mean total score reduction of almost 15 and 20 points. The maximum score a patient can have for this scale is 85, the baseline average for patients of this study was 44.1 for all patients. With almost 20 point reduction, this signifies a ~50% reduction in symptoms lasting out to 6 months for many patients. As we know, currently, Botox is administered on an every 3 months schedule.

Revance even went as far as to publish a table and graph comparing their drug to current treatments on the market (cosmetic in the beginning chart, regardless of indication in the tablet), something that should be looked at with a grain salt, but nevertheless intriguing.

Allergan, with Botox, on the other hand, in a study comparing it against Dysport, showed the following data which is displayed on clinicaltrials.gov regarding a secondary outcome of TWSTRS total score reduction:

Here, the week 4 reductions are about 18 and 15 on average for Botox and Dysport respectively, and it can be seen that Revance is at least comparable with the ability to dose every 6 months rather than every 3 months.

This image, however, should be weighed more than the prior one. These are the tabular results of the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the TWSTRS for Allergan's Botox in a study of two different formulations. It shows a comparable baseline to studies performed by Revance and a lesser change from that baseline for these patients. The 4 week reduction in TWSTRS shown above shows a decreased difference between baseline and week 4 with a generally similar baseline score for cervical dystonia patients when compared with Revance RT002 in one on clinicaltrials.gov. It, also, was a primary outcome measure, rather than a secondary outcome measure, which weighs more in this case. But, when analyzing these trials it is also important to take into account the small number of patients being analyzed and how single outliers weigh more heavily in smaller populations.

Keeping in mind both the Allergan trials and the Revance trials presented here have low numbers of participants, I still believe it is clear Revance's DAXI (RT002) has a compelling advantage over Allergan's first to market Botox. Other products have come to market and, in the case of Xeomin and Dysport, been comparable to Botox without much difference, offering only the possibility of a potential price reduction with real minimal clinically significant differences; in the healthcare world these are called "Me Too Drugs." However, the real opportunity here with Revance is a potentially faster, and better, onset of action that is sustained for almost double the amount of time. Unlike the "Me Too Drugs" that are short acting and almost undifferentiated from originals, DAXI (RT002) provides clear advantages, allowing for patients to go to clinics and receive injections less often and have less of a disease burden over time. Patients, in my experience, are usually very receptive to less frequent dosing of any medication, and even happier when that could be coupled with a better response. But, as better evidence, to quote a presentation, "88% of users consider long-lasting results either 'very important' or 'absolutely essential'."

We can see from this trial conducted by Allergan, and concluded in 2011, that Botox loses 80% efficacy after about 112 days, which is about 16 weeks (Deeper analysis into the trial shows an average reduction by Botox of TWSTRS score of 39% after 4 weeks, again less than RT002).

This is what gives the FDA indicated treatment interval of approximately 3-4 months. In a prior image above, taken from a Revance press release, we can see that patients across the board in each cohort were able to maintain their benefit for longer. For Each of these cohorts, the RT002 patients, on average, had a benefit of ~50% reduction in TWSTRS. After 16 weeks, all subjects averaged lost 12% of their benefit, compared to 80% loss at 16 weeks for Allergan's Botox. However, cohort two lost 23% of its benefit while the other two cohorts lost only 7% each. After 24 weeks, we have no data for Botox, but all averaged RT002 patients averaged to maintain a 30% reduction in TWSTRS, this is still >50% of the initial benefit, and better than Botox at week 16. It should be noted that cohort two had much less robust of a response at week 24 and that each cohort had only 12-13 participants, providing little room to account for outliers.

Despite what has been laid out above, Revance is down almost 50% over the past year:

The slow decrease of the past 12 months could be due to weary investors as a public offering, diluting shares by 5.8 million, was put up January 2019 for an estimated $100 million at about $17 per share.

Since March of 2014, the chart shows a large drop:

Drops in 2014 and in 2016 may be due to the failure of RT001 - a topical botulinum toxin gel that was to be used for various indications (crow's feet, hyperhidrosis etc.), but ultimately further investigation was cancelled as it continuously disappointed in late stage trials.

In December of 2018, Revance share prices soared on positive late stage results for frown lines, but ultimately have sank since, potentially due to sell-offs ("buy the dip and sell the news" - you might have heard) or due to the common-stock offering. The company IPO'd in 2014, and has not released a product to market yet. RT001 may have failed, but RT002 shows a lot of promise to be approved by the FDA. In recent approvals, pointing to the approval of Jeuveau by Evolus, it is clear that only similarity is really needed for approval. I think, through thorough analysis presented above, at least that much has been shown. RT002 should be at least similar to Botox. It is the potential to differentiate and improve upon Botox that excites me regarding DAXI (RT002).

As of 3/26/19, Revance reported the following: As of 1/31/19 $295.5M in cash, equivalents or other short term investments, with NO DEBT. At present, 44 million in shares and 4.4 million options/warrants. GAAP operating expenses for FY2019 estimated at $173-185M. Revance announced in 12/2018 a partnership with Fosun Pharma Industrial. The Shanghai biopharma company payed $30 million upfront with agreed upon royalties (tiered low double digit to teens) on future sales and milestone payments (milestone payments adding up to potential $230.5 million). Fosun obtains the rights to market and develop DAXI in China, Honkong and Macau and assumes all clinical trial responsibilities, marketing/sales duties. Revance manufactures and supplies the product.

Driving innovation should be the constant desire to improve upon current therapies for the benefit of patients. A longer duration of effect, time between treatments, and more robust initial response may all be re-confirmed in upcoming late stage trials. Revance aims to submit a biologic licensing agreement to the FDA by the end of the first-half of 2019 for its exceptional results in treating frown-lines. But, what I am anticipating most are the results of phase two and three trials which are expected to complete enrollment by the end of the second half of 2019. I am confident that RT002 (DAXI) can obtain approval from the FDA, and, even more exciting are the plans for biosimilarity establishment that Revance announced. This provides them the opportunity to pursue licensure and marketing of a biosimilar to Botox for all 11 approved indications. Throughout the drug development process, irrespective of class, researchers categorize drugs as "ideal candidates." It seems DAXI (RT002) would be the archetypal neuromodulator - longer duration of action, more time between administrations, greater efficacy, and minimal/tolerable side effects. Regardless, it seems like frown-lines and cervical dystonia indications are not far away, and, with the company preparing for launch in 2020, it is reasonable to suspect a subsequent jump in share prices. Purchasing of shares, or long calls, seems to me to be a good play on this stock.

I am not a licensed professional in the financial industry, nor do I have a formal education or training in anything but pharmacy. All views are my own and do not represent the views/opinions of any affiliates or employers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed professional in the financial industry, nor do I have a formal education or training in anything but pharmacy. All views are my own and do not represent the views/opinions of any affiliates or employers.