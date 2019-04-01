Momentum Portfolio Updates - Gained 5.59% Vs. S&P 500's 1.20% Return This Week

Our Portfolio’s weekly trades are analyzed: the good, the bad, and the regrettable.

The Portfolio made a 62.67% run via S&P 500’s 13.07% gain in the first quarter of 2019.

Our Momentum Portfolio gained 5.59% last week via the S&P 500's 1.20% Return

Our Momentum Portfolio was launched on April 11, 2017, with $30,000 seed money and grew to $113,884.06 so far, a total gain of nearly 4-fold in less than two years via S&P 500's 20.25% return during the same period.

The Portfolio gained 5.59% last week and grew 62.67% in the first three months this year.

Below showed the Portfolio's weekly performance so far this year (13 weeks):

The Portfolio will finish its year-II run in two weeks. We will give a detailed analysis of the Portfolio's ups and downs during the year and will talk about what we are going to try to accomplish in Portfolio's year-III run then.

Analyze the Portfolio's Trades for the Week: The Good, The Bad, and the Regrettable

The Good

This week's winners belong to the two cannabis stocks.

1. Hexo Corp (HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada and is one of the best-performing stocks in the cannabis group so far this year.

The stock gained 93% YTD and made a breakout run after the company reported its Q2 result on March 14, 2019.

While most other stocks in this group such as Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), Cronos Group Inc (CRON), etc. all pulled back 20% - 30% from their year highs, HEXO did not.

In addition, all of the articles published on Seeking Alpha are positive on this stock.

See its YTD daily chart below:

Source: StockCharts.com

After its breakout run to $7.25, HEXO has been traded in $6.00 - $6.75 range recently and $6.00 provides to be its strong support.

We made one trade last week when it fell to below $6.25 and sold it later for a good return.

2. New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages.

Its stock started its parabolic run on September 19, 2018, after the company announced that it has been set up to debut a line of CBD-related drinks.

The stock ran from $1.50 to $9.99 in five days then cooled off and stayed at above its key support level of $5.00 recently. See its daily chart below:

Source: StockCharts.com

Most of the published articles in Seeking Alpha are bearish on this stock as they believe that the company will face mounting challenges to selling the CBD-infused drinks, mainly due to regulatory hurdles in rolling out CBD-infused beverages.

But there are some signs of progress recently.

On March 21, Yahoo Finance reported that CVS starts to sell CBD-based products in 8 states. One week later, there was another news from USA Today, which said that Walgreens will sell CBD products in nearly 1,500 stores.

The company released its Q4 earnings last week and the results were not impressive. But the company's guidance for 2019 is quite encouraging. The company's CEO Brent Willis said during the conference call that

we expect to deliver approximately $320 million in net revenue for 2019, with a gross margin in excess of 60% and more than $15 million of EBITDA. With that stated, we should note that we see the back half of 2019 being much stronger than the first half as our brands continue to grow and penetrate the markets and with the CBD products gaining traction in the third and fourth quarters.

The stock did not crash and stayed at above $5.00 after its earnings release. See its 5-min chart below:

Source: Ameritrade

We made a few trades before its earnings release, bought the stock when it fell to nearly its $5.00 level and sold later for profits.

The Bad

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU)

This ETF replicates thrice the daily performance of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ).

EWZ invests in public equity markets of Brazil across diversified sectors and was one of the best performing funds this year, up 19%, before it suffered a big decline recently. See its daily chart:

Source: StockCharts.com

From the chart above we can see that each of its declines always followed by a strong rebound.

Therefore, after its third big decline on March 22, 2019, and bounced back in the next two days, I thought that the pattern may repeat one more time and bought BRZU at $29.54 before the market close on March 26, 2019

But unfortunately the EWZ turned down big on March 27 and I have to sell it at $27.51 for a big loss: down 6.90% for the trade. BRZU closed at $24.67 that day. That is the risks holding stock/ETF overnight. Without this trade, the Portfolio may give us > 10% return this week.

Source: AmeriTrade

The Regrettable

Uxin (UXIN) released its Q4 2018 and 2018 whole year earnings on March 14, 2019. After its earnings release, the stock initially rallied 16%, then big selling brought the stock down hard and the stock closed at $3.79, a 17.60% down in one day. The drop did not stop there. It went down further and closed at $3.37 on March 22, 2019, a drop of 26.73% in 7 trading sessions.

On the other hand, the company reported a decent result: its Q4 revenue grew to RMB 1,137 Million (US$165.6 million), beats analysts' estimates by $11.76 million. Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.10.

Furthermore, after the company's revenue was flat for three quarters in Q4, 2017 and Q1, Q2, 2018, it is re-accelerating in last two quarters.

Source: Created by author using data from the company's S-1 filling and its earnings reports

I believe that the stock was unfairly punished for good results. But I did not buy it for our Momentum Portfolio (We do own it for our Core Portfolio) as I thought that it may stay low for a while before making a move. But it made a big move last week: up 20% in three days and we missed its run.

Source: StockCharts.com

To Summarize

The above trades showed how difficult to make money in the stocks market. You may make a good call but may not make money from the call.

When you have full confidence on a particular pick believing you can make a good return from the pick, things could go completely wrong in a flash.

Possible Picks for the Coming Week

We will continue watching the two cannabis stocks HEXO and NBEV and make additional short-term trades when the opportunity presents.

UXIN will be put into our watching list as well. We were overweight on this pick for our Core Portfolio and may make a short-term play in the coming week.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. Its fundamental is strong and the stock has been in an uptrend since bottomed last December.

Its chart showed that the stock has been moving within a well-defined uptrend channel. Buying at the bottom of the channel and selling at the top of the uptrend channel has been highly profitable so far this year. It is highly unlikely to see a sudden crash for this stock. The stock touched its bottom of its uptrend channel last week and now is moving higher.

Our short-term target is $57.00.

Source: StockCharts.com

More short-term buys will be given during the market hours.

Conclusion

Our Momentum Portfolio is designated for active investors, who have at least $30,000 to invest and have time to trade during the market hours. Our Portfolio gained 62.67% in last three months, which is far above the S&P 500's 13.07% return. If we can keep the performance, the compounded annualized return will be around 700% - (1.62)^4 = 688%.

But always remember, higher returns always come with higher risks. The Portfolio may be highly volatile as the Portfolio is not diversified and one bad trade may make a big setback for the Portfolio as shown above for our BRZU trade. We are constantly finding ways to perfrom better risk control.

If you want to enjoy the high returns but can afford the higher volatility for the Portfolio, I invite you to join us and try our service.We always offer two weeks of free trials for newcomers and you can cancel or service at any time if you are not satisfied with our service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UXIN.NBEV, BRZU, CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.