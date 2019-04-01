Zoom: The Rare Profitable Unicorn Going Public This Year

While we like the company and its financial momentum, it remains to be seen at what valuation it comes to market. We might have to wait a long time for an attractive entry point to present itself.

Zoom (ZM) is not as well-known as many of the other unicorns coming to market in 2019. However Zoom stands out for coming to market already having reached profitability. It also has outstanding gross margins that should result in significant operating leverage. This should enable rapid earnings growth if they can maintain the quick revenue growth they have been displaying.

Zoom's mission is to make video communication frictionless. We actually wonder if at some point they might drop the "video" part to expand their TAM to the entire enterprise communications market, putting them in direct competition with the likes of Slack (SLACK).

In any case, right now the company is very focused on making enterprise video communication as easy and frictionless as possible. Based on their net promoter score, which according to their S-1 filing averaged over 70 in 2018, they appear to be succeeding. Below we include a link to a video showing how their video conferencing tool works.

We found it surprising that Zoom has been able to grow so quickly given how much competition there is in the collaboration and communications enterprise market. This is something Zoom itself admits on their S-1 filing:

Our Competition The markets in which we operate are highly competitive. A significant number of companies have developed or are developing products and services that currently, or in the future may, compete with some or all of our offerings. Many of these services do not offer complete solutions – often they provide a feature comparable to a component of our platform (e.g., only conference rooms, only chat, only telephony). We primarily face competition from legacy web-based meeting services providers, including Webex and Skype for Business, bundled productivity solutions providers with basic video functionality, including Google, and point solutions providers, including LogMeIn. Our introduction of Zoom Phone may lead to competition with legacy PBX providers.

Some of the additional services they offer include chat, webinars, telephones and room systems. The graphic below summarizes their main products:

Source: Zoom's S-1 filing

There is much to like with their business model, starting with the fact that Zoom employs a subscription model that makes future revenues more stable and predictable. The product in a way self-promotes every time someone invites a new user to a Zoom conference or video call. This person can join with a free plan, and if they like the service they can later upgrade to a paid plan with more features for when they want to host their own video conferences.

This strategy, together with direct sales representatives, online channel, resellers and strategic partners has delivered impressive sales:

Our customer base is diverse and spans various industries and countries. Our top 10 customers accounted for less than 10% of revenue for each of the fiscal years ended January 31, 2017, 2018 and 2019. We have experienced significant success in attracting large enterprise customers using our model. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, we had 344 customers that contributed more than $100,000 of revenue, compared to just 143 customers one year before.

We think Zoom could maintain a good level of growth for several years. They still have room to expand across existing customers, as well as internationally. With minimal updates they can make Zoom available to foreign markets, which they only recently started to ramp-up.

Looking at their results from operations, we were impressed that they have already reached profitability. For their most recent fiscal year they show a profit of ~$7.6M with revenues of ~$330M. Revenue has been more than doubling for at least the last couple of years. The fact that they are able to grow revenue at a fast pace without having to burn too much cash in the process is a good sign as to the quality of the business.

Source: Zoom's S-1 filing

Profitability at this stage is particularly impressive, since Zoom uses a subscription business model where the costs associated with acquiring customers and hosts are generally incurred up front, while the subscription revenue is generally recognized ratably over the subscription term.

Zoom has elevated gross margins and is spending a relatively stable percentage of revenues in Research & development, Sales and marketing, and General and administrative. Once the company slows down growth we expect it to display significant operating leverage. Source: Zoom's S-1 filing

Taking a look at the company's timeline we see a history of innovation and new product features. Zoom appears focused on building a platform that improves the way people work together. This is a big market, and can get bigger with the right products and service innovations.

Source: Zoom's S-1 filing

While they seem to have pretty good technology, we are under the impression that their true competitive advantage is a positive company culture with a relentless focus on customer and employee happiness. In fact the words "Happy" or "Happiness" came up 53 times in their S-1 filing. Zoom shows that this is more than just words, given that its CEO received the Glassdoor's #1 CEO of a large company award in 2018, and their over 70 NPS score last year. Below we include a quote from CEO and Founder Eric S. Yuan describing this happiness strategy:

Happiness delivers results. In 2018, our average customer Net Promoter Score was over 70, demonstrating that our high-quality, easy-to-use platform is making customers happy. We have consistently earned high scores across customer review sites, including Gartner Peer Insights, TrustRadius and G2 Crowd. And let’s not forget our employees. Zoom has received multiple awards from Glassdoor based on high ratings and reviews from our employees. - Eric S. Yuan

This customer and employee goodwill should prove useful in expanding its share of wallet with existing customers, and getting word of mouth referrals from them. This could help in reducing its sales and marketing expenses, and when combined with it subscription business model, result in low customer churn rates.

Given Zoom's superior corporate culture and the great business execution abilities they have demonstrated, we think they have good odds in making new offerings successful too.

Valuation

Zoom received a $1 billion valuation in its 2017 funding round led by Sequoia. Unfortunately it is rumored to be targeting a multiple of this valuation for the IPO. Given the growth the company has achieved since then we would consider a $2 billion valuation reasonable.

We wouldn't be surprised if the company is able to obtain a much higher valuation from investors, in which case we will be patiently waiting for a better entry point in the future, as we believe it would be too stretched based on revenues and intermediate term profitability.

Judging by the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) historical performance, recent IPO companies tend to go down significantly more during market corrections.

Data by YCharts

We will therefore be adding Zoom to our watch list looking to buy in the next market downturn.

Take away

Anyone interested in Zoom would do well to read their S-1 filing. Our impression is that Zoom is a well-managed and high-quality software company.

Their Zoom Meeting platform is helping created a frictionless communications experience in the enterprise, and has been well received by customers. These types of products will be increasingly in demand thanks to mega trends like the growth of a distributed workforce. We will be adding the company to our watch list, hoping for an attractive buying opportunity in the future.

