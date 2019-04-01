DNO ASA: Undervalued Stock With ~14% FCF Yield

Norwegian upstream company DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF, OTCPK:DTNOY) published its 2018 annual report on March 27, 2019. According to the consolidated statements, for this Kurdistan-focused firm, 2018 was a year of sizable improvements in revenue and cash flow. EPS, however, declined YoY, primarily because of abnormal 2017 operating profit distorted by one-off item. Most importantly, in 2018, DNO was literally a cash flow machine with OCF margin of 56.8% and stellar FCF margin of 40%. Apart from that, the firm's essential performance indicator 1P Reserves replacement ratio was 100% or more in 8 of the past 10 years. The financial position is sound; total debt/EBITDA equals 0.93x, the majority of interest-bearing liabilities are covered by C&CE even excluding cash held on restricted account in relation to the Faroe offer. Besides, analysts expect 2019 revenue to jump 50% as a direct consequence of Faroe Petroleum takeover. Now, let's take a closer look at the company's profile, its operations, and results.

Note: The company's ADR has very low liquidity due to rare transactions. The stock exchange of primary listing is the Oslo Børs.

The top line

The first issue worth addressing when analyzing DNO is the regional mix of its assets. In the country-by-country report, DNO provided details on its operations in Kurdistan, Oman, Somaliland, Yemen, the UK, and Norway. In fact, oil fields only in two countries from the list contributed to the top line in 2018. Kurdistan (also known as Iraqi Kurdistan or the Kurdistan region of Iraq) brought the bulk of production, sales, and cash flow, while revenue in Oman was $18 million. In FY18, production on a Company Working Interest (CWI) basis rose to 81.7 kboepd from 73.7 kboepd in 2017. CWI 2P reserves were 376.1 mmboe; at the moment, EV/2P ratio equals 6.94x.

In Iraqi Kurdistan operate such supermajors as Total SA (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Austrian integrated E&G company OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF), to name a few. After the acquisition of Maersk Oil, Total has an 18% stake in the Sarsang field (see p. 44 of the annual report). Marathon Oil, which I covered recently, decided to discontinue operations in the region and sell its subsidiary. Among European small caps focused solely on this area are the LSE-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF) and Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF). Founded in 1971, DNO has been operating in the region since 2004. The Tawke oil field, its first oil-producing asset in Kurdistan, started production in 2007. The adjacent Peshkabir field was brought on-stream last year. By now, it's the leading E&P company in Kurdistan responsible for the third of the total regional exports (see p. 3 of the presentation). Also, according to the 2018 interim results presentation:

Kurdistan's security, financial and oil sector conditions continued to improve over the course of 2018."

Due to the elimination of a few risk factors, this year, DNO expects to expand drilling program, planning to complete up to 20 the firm-operated exploration & development wells. Exxon Mobil, by the way, holds a 32% non-operated interest in the Baeshiqa license as a partner of DNO.

DNO's first asset in the Middle East was acquired in Yemen in 1998. As I see, the rationale behind the radical shift from the North Sea to the oil-rich but volatile Middle East was to avoid the repercussions of oil production peak & following gradual decline on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, anticipated by the petroleum industry pundits at the end of the 20th century. DNO, weighing all pros and cons, made a bet on cheaper assets with lower capex, low production costs, and higher margins. By now, it is quite evident that because of new immense discoveries, intricate extraction techniques, and technological enhancements, the life of the NCS as a humongous oil-producing area has been extended far beyond 2001. So, in 2017, the firm returned to the previously abandoned North Sea acquiring exploration licenses on the NCS. As I see, the executives consider even broader diversification of asset base, especially with the latest takeover of Faroe Petroleum to expand footprint in the North Sea. By the way, I briefly touched upon Faroe in one of my articles on Equinor (EQNR) discussing the asset swap. It appears that in the wake of the takeover stakes transferred from the Norwegian IOC to Faroe (in the Vilje, Ringhorne East, Marulk areas), it will be included in DNO's portfolio. It is worth mentioning that as of October 2018, according to the presentation, Faroe had 2P of 98 mmboe (79% oil), 2C of 113 mmboe, and FY18 anticipated production of 12-14 kboepd. The 2P reserves of the company (Tambar, Ula, Brage, Trym, Oda, UK, Brasse, Fenja, Greater Njord) could secure the 2022 production of more than 30 kboepd; 2C resources could push it even higher to ~50 kboepd (see slide 9). Now, these assets will spur the output and sales growth of DNO.

2018 financials

In Q4 2018, DNO changed the Kurdistan export revenue recognition method from a cash basis to the accrual basis. With and without this change, FY18 revenues improved phenomenally, rose 138% (99% excluding the implication of one-off booking $138) to $829.3 million. The firm has minuscule lifting costs (also known as production costs), only $3 per barrel. As a result, the CF margin was 57%; due to low capex (even despite active drilling), FCF amounted to $333 million, 40% of revenue. With a market capitalization of ~$2.32 billion, the company has an immense FCF yield of ~14%. However, 2018 net income fell 40%. That should not be considered as a sign of weakness, as 2017 accounting profit was distorted by one-off item 'other income past oil sales' of $556 million (see p. 19), which led to abnormal EPS.

Valuation

On March 29, 2019, DNO's P/E on the Oslo Børs was 6.6x. The median P/E of 7 Norwegian upstream firms listed on the OSE, computed by Simply Wall St, was 9.71x. The same figure calculated on the basis of share prices of 107, the U.S. listed O&G companies equaled 12.56x. In both cases, DNO is undervalued by 52.2% and 94% respectively. A year ago, on March 27, 2018, the share price on the OSE was NOK 12.47. On that date, the NOK/USD exchange rate was 0.13027, 2017 profit per share equaled $0.47. Hence, the price-to-earnings ratio was even lower than now, 3.45x. Also, with current P/E of 6.6x and anticipated 2019 EPS of $0.41, PEG amounts to 0.33 emphasizing undervaluation again. Also, at the moment, DNO's enterprise value is $2.19 billion including the impact of restricted cash and $2.61 billion excluding the restricted cash. With EBITDA of $638.8 million, the firm has an EV/EBITDA ratio of only 3.42x.

DNO's key Kurdistan-focused peers are the London-listed Genel Energy and Gulf Keystone Petroleum. Gulf Keystone Petroleum's valuation (9.4x P/E) is in-line with a 9.75x median P/E of the LSE-listed E&G companies. The UK market median is 15.5x, however. Also, in the U.S., GEGYF has an EV/EBITDA of only 3.4x.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, it is impossible to compare P/E of DNO with Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy because the latter is loss-making at the moment (largely because of the impairment of intangibles in 2018). However, 2019 is anticipated to become the profitable year with EPS of $0.47. In this sense, Forward P/E equals ~5.5x.

Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

The essential risk that perhaps makes the market more skeptical and cautious is that DNO entered the Tawke and Erbil production sharing contracts before the adoption of the Iraqi Constitution. Also, the fields were not producing when the constitution was adopted. If the Federal government of Iraq will successfully revoke or change PSCs in Kurdistan, DNO's operations might be severely harmed. The matter is explained on page 23 of the report.

Growth prospects

Analysts express bullish sentiment forecasting 2019 revenue of $1.25 billion and net income of $470.73 million. In my view, that is a direct consequence of Faroe integration and higher anticipated production spurred by new wells in Kurdistan.

Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

As expected by analysts, DNO could likely deliver 2019 operating cash flow of $843.11 million. The impact of Faroe is clear, as in previous years, the company has been a cash flow machine. On June 30, 2018, Faroe's OCF was £119.3 million (84% of revenue). With $471.1 million in net operating cash flow and a market cap of $2.32 billion, DNO has P/OCF ratio of only 4.9x. So, with estimated FY19 OCF of $843.11 million, it might be valued ~$4.16 billion (NOK 35.94 billion) in 2020. Finally, with estimated 2019 EPS of $0.41 and no changes in the P/E, 2020 market cap could go up ~20%.

Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ

Conclusion

To sum up, I regard DNO as an undervalued stock with considerable growth potential. Its dividend yield is not spectacular (~2.06%); however, the restoration of shareholder rewards in 2018 was a clear sign of financial health and robustness. Operations of DNO are undoubtedly risky due to specifics of its key region. However, with a stabilized situation in Kurdistan security issues are far lower, especially considering that supermajors have begun to expand a footprint there. Also, with the takeover of Faroe Petroleum, the overall risk of DNO's portfolio has been reduced. Ultimately, as far as oil deliveries of the company to the Kurdistan Regional Government are priced on the basis of Brent (see p. 29), investors should keep in mind that revenue and cash flow growth, as well as the market sentiment, are dependent on the commodity price gyrations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.