Mattel: From Plastic Producer To Producing Content

Mattel's stock could be catalyzed at some point by original content, but it might be early in terms of calling it a buy.

Introduction

Mattel (MAT) stock has not been a great investment. Here's a chart:

At the time of this writing, the stock was around the unlucky $13 level. The 52-week range is rather narrow, with the low being around $9 and the high just under $18. The company has had trouble keeping up in the volatile toy business, and with Toys R Us gone, it arguably has been further challenged by lost markets and the ever-present conundrum of age compression (i.e. kids grow out of toys faster because of disruptive consumer technologies).

I don't believe Mattel is a buy yet, but I am excited by the prospect of the company's potential filmed-entertainment business. I will go over some numbers relating to the company, and then consider Mattel's investment in storytelling.

A Brief Look At The Stats Behind The Stock

First up is the fact that Mattel no longer pays a dividend. Remember when the big news around the stock was its high yield? You can forget about that now. Management suspended the dividend back in the fall of 2017.

This ultimately isn't a bad thing. If Mattel is to regroup and get back to growth, then any relief of unnecessary financial pressure is welcome. In the end, this wasn't altogether unexpected, although I too thought management might try to keep the dividend payments going. It's okay; time to move on.

I want to link to the annual results over the last twelve months. On page 60 of the 10K is the statement of cash flows. In 2016, twelve-month cash flow from operations was a little under $600 million. In 2017, cash used over that year was roughly $28 million. This past fiscal reporting period, 2018, saw a use of cash at just about the same level. That's a rough, problematic drop, and it shows in large part why the dividend policy was jettisoned for the time being.

As for earnings per diluted share (page 58) on a reported basis, going from 2016 to 2018, respectively, there was a profit of $0.92, a loss of $3.07, and a loss of $1.54. Revenue slid from $5.5 billion in 2016 to $4.5 billion in 2018.

Long-term debt (page 57) has stayed the same at around $2.8 billion. Unfortunately, interest expense has gone from $95 million in 2016 to over $180 million in 2018, which obviously compares very poorly to the reported loss. Cash and equivalents is just under $600 million as of the end of December of last year.

These are the numbers that tell the sad tale of Mattel. But there is hope on the way, in my opinion.

Heading To Hollywood

Recent news flow suggests Mattel is taking the need to produce filmed-entertainment content seriously. It absolutely should. Not only is it important to extend one's toy brands in the digital era in such a manner, but it's also incumbent upon management to recognize films and episodic content as assets in their own right, a new revenue stream that can not only sell more toys but can simply be a good business plan on its own.

Let's consider this SA news item. It links to a press release announcing the company's intention to produce close to two dozen television series. The idea is to exploit the streaming-war era and become a supplier to presumable buyers in need of differentiating content. Mattel Television, the press release indicates, is in the hands of Adam Bonnett, a formidable producer of tween-targeted programming whose works have been seen on the Disney (DIS) Channel.

Press releases come and go and oftentimes don't amount to much, but this particular one, even though it is devoid of detail, actually should catch a Mattel shareholder's (or potential one) attention. I clearly see the strategy: make a collection of bets and hope for a few to hit it out of the park. Thankfully, the effort is being led by someone with a solid resume. The risk here, though, is that many of the ideas don't survive the development process. Mattel actually should insure against the risk by ensuring that every series project is set to a low budget and should at least produce a few episodes of each series, but no matter how execs eventually actually do it, the ultimate point is that Mattel will have filmed-entertainment assets promoting IP in the marketplace. Consumers want stories to go along with the plastic they buy; otherwise, it's just plastic.

Besides the episodic content, there are films such as one based on the View-Master toy, which this release mentions, as well as one sourced to the American Girl trademark. Both are in partnership with moviemaker Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). Mattel will obviously continue to use more of its toy IP as subject matter for the silver screen, in the same way that competitor Hasbro (HAS) already does with something like Transformers. The goal is to obviously sell more toys.

However, it is hoped, on my part at least, that Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz realizes that the goal cannot solely be to produce movies based on Hot Wheels or Fisher-Price castles. As I intimated at the beginning of this section, Mattel needs to make original movies and other content based on no existing IP, for the purpose of starting up new franchises and new toy lines, or even not for that reason. The company would do this because it makes sense. Movies make money and are in demand by streaming services as well as the local theater. I always like to play a thought experiment that asks, "What if X company made Y movie/series?" What if Mattel produced A Quiet Place? What if the company created The Big Bang Theory? In other words, Hollywood can be a great place for capital dollars. Even these two examples could serve as inspiration for a line of collectibles sold to adults (if they are not already). If Mattel limits itself to its own genre, then the intended effect on shareholder value will not be maximized.

Conclusion

With the company currently reporting a loss and negative cash flow, the stock is obviously an expensive risk, one that no longer pays you something for that risk. But you have to take into account brand equity, longevity, the IP portfolio, and even the possibility of a takeover sometime down the line (the latter is speculative on my part, not an obvious probability by any stretch). Mostly, though, Mattel seems to be embracing original content in a serious way, and that's what has my attention currently. I don't own the stock yet, but am looking at it closely. I think investors in the media sector should also watch-list this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.