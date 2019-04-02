Boeing's Changed Trajectory (Podcast)

We look at how enduring the advantage of scale is and whether Boeing was a good value in the first place.

Many investors are inclined to go to the buy the dip playbook, but does it fit here?

After the recent 737 Max crash, Boeing is facing questions about its recent behavior and its overall industry position.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Boeing (BA) is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The recent crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane, a Boeing 737 MAX model that has crashed twice now in the past year, has led to the model being grounded by airlines around the world. Businesses, travelers, and governments have raised concerns and doubts about the company, and its strong moat and ongoing rise as a business has fallen into doubt as a result.

Investors, being investors, have been trying to work out the impact this might have on the stock. What will the fixes and any remodeling Boeing has to do mean for the bottom line? Does this open the door to competitors? Is the sell-off ultimately overdone?

Wolf Report wrote an article shortly after the news broke making the case for why Boeing's competitive position and business model makes it attractive even in spite of the news. Mike Taylor and I take that as a starting point to see whether Boeing's moat is as strong as it seems, whether its ex ante valuation made sense, and where the stock might head from here. Click play above to listen to this.

Topics covered:

3:45 minute mark - Measuring the fundamental impact for Boeing

13:45 - The salience of Boeing to peoples' lives, and a Behind the Idea theme for 2019

16:30 - Boeing's business model and the new distribution of its risk

23:15 - Government subsidizing on major industrial businesses and the modern moat

33:15 - The surprises in Boeing's accounting statements

39:30 - Reconsidering the cycle's role in investing

45:45 - Not a dip story, but still intriguing?

We are going to be interviewing an airline industry expert for next week's episode to dig deeper on this topic, so stay tuned for that.

What do you make of the dip; a pause or a turning point? And does the underlying story intrigue you, even if we abstract the near-term news? What do you think about Boeing's accounting statements and the questions we raised? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned.