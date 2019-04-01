Delek Group's (DGRLY) CEO Asaf Bartfeld on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:DGRLY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Delek Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to the Company’s Safe Harbor statement. Some of the information that we are providing during this conference call may include forward-looking statements. There are various important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

This conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's periodic and quarterly reports, which include the full information about the Company, including information that is considered forward-looking statements. All participants are at present in a listen-only mode. Following management’s formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question and answer session.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Yonah Weisz, Delek Group's Head of Investor Relations.

Yonah Weisz

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome you all to Delek Group’s conference call to review our fourth quarter and full year 2018 results. My name is Yonah Weisz, Head of Investor Relations here at Delek Group.

With me on the line today are Mr. Assi Bartfeld, CEO; and Mr. Barak Mashraki, CFO of the company. I would like to start by reviewing the financial performance for the year, then go into details of each of our segments and conclude with questions.

2018 was characterized by stable operating profits. The one-off items impacted net income. Our businesses performed well and we also made important advances in Delek Group’s evolution into an energy-focused firm.

Revenues in 2018 were NIS 8.1 billion, compared with NIS 6.8 billion in 2017, an increase of 19%.

Driving the growth were higher sales volumes of gas from Tamar, and improved prices and volumes at Ithaca.

Operating profit for 2018 totaled NIS 1.6 billion, compared with NIS 2.5 billion in 2017. However, adjusting for one-time profits from the sale of a stake in the Tamar field in 2017, and the listing of Tamar field’s royalties and Ithaca’s acquisition of Greater Stella assets in 2018, full year 2018 operating profit was unchanged at NIS 1.1 billion.

Net income for 2018 was NIS 517 million, compared with NIS 1.2 billion in 2017. In addition to the one-off items mentioned above, the Group’s holdings in Delek Automotive and the Phoenix Insurance Company were revalued downwards to reflect the weak equity market conditions in December 2018, which resulted in an approximate NIS 400 million hit to net income in that quarter.

Let’s move to the Eastern Mediterranean. At 10.36 BCM, Tamar’s 2018 gas sales came in higher than the 9.47 BCM seen last year. More importantly, the Leviathan project is steadily reaching completion with the work now 80% complete, we continue to expect first gas to arise by the end of this year.

Technical inspection of the EMG undersea pipeline connecting Israel and Egypt is now underway with the initial gas sales planned for the end of Q2 2019. This will allow exports to Egypt to begin through the Dolphinus sales agreements covering annual volumes of up to 7 BCM.

Looking to the North Sea, Ithaca Energy’s results improved dramatically, compared to last year reflecting Delek Group’s important efforts to enhance value at this subsidiary. Ithaca’s contribution to Delek Group’s 2018 net income rose to NIS 283 million from only NIS 20 million in 2017.

Average daily production stood at 16.1000 barrels of oil equivalents, up from 13.9000 last year, while production costs in 2018 fell to $18.6 per barrel from $19.2 in 2017.

Ithaca benefited from high oil and gas prices during the middle of the year and though energy prices have since weakened, we have hedged approximately half of 2019 production at average levels of $64 per barrel of oil and $7.25 per MMBtu of gas.

Finally, the firm’s successful refinancing in the fourth quarter extended debt maturities to 2022 and lower interest payments as well.

Having achieved operational and financial stability, Ithaca now becomes one of the chief platforms for Delek Group’s international growth. We continue to look for major new investments in the North Sea and would - which would help physically increase Ithaca’s output and set the stage for its possible return to capital market.

Explorations in the Gulf of Mexico continued during 4Q 2018 at the Tau prospects. The campaign has proven more complex than initially expected with high pressures and loss of drilling liquids.

As of early February 2019, the drilling has gone through 7,000 feet of salt to a general depth of 11,500 feet and is still ongoing. The Canoe prospect, explored in 3Q18, was temporarily abandoned pending further analysis of drilling data.

Finally, but no less important, Delek Group is approaching full divestment of its non-core assets, allowing it to focus purely on the global E&P sector.

During 3Q18, we sold 16% of our Phoenix Insurance Company holdings through swaps with Israeli financial institutions. In February 2019, Delek Group reached a non-binding memorandum of principles with Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital for the sale of its remaining 30% stake in the Phoenix for an overall consideration of NIS 1.6 billion.

The deal is pending completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and suitable financing arrangements. Delek Group also sold 30% of its IDE subsidiary for a total netback of NIS 530 million in January 2019. Finally, the Company delisted Delek Energy Systems during the fourth quarter.

To sum up, with Leviathan on its way to completion, Ithaca on a stable footing, and the divestment of Phoenix Insurance Company in progress, Delek Group is delivering on its strategy of becoming an international energy firm.

To implement the final stage of evolution into a pure play E&P company, we continue to seek large new investments in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico positioning Delek Group for strong growth into the future.

Operator, let’s now move to questions please.

Chris Reimer

Hi, this is Chris Reimer on for Tavy. Thank you for taking my question. Last week, the Delek Drilling subsidiary talked about potentially acquiring a stake in either Idku or Damietta. I realize it’s still early in the process, but could you comment on what needs to take place in order for something like that to happen, particularly around the potential need for an additional pipeline which would need to be built?

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes, Delek Drilling announced, but it’s rather premature now to speak about it. I think, we have to continue with the negotiation and after that, maybe we will have, or Delek Drilling will have to announce something new. Now, I really cannot add a lot of details because, I don’t sure it’s – we have the details now.

Chris Reimer

I understand. Okay, thank you.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you.

Swen Lorenz

Hi, good morning. Thanks for your information. I am a private investor and I’ve been following the efforts of Delek Group to improve the equity story. And of course, as you just mentioned you can very successful in selecting and focusing on the energy sector and I've also, as far back as 2016, seen that you were considering a possible listing in London.

Now, I’ve read, two weeks ago, that your listed subsidiary Delek Drilling is in turn investigating a potential new company to be created called the Leviathan and Tamar assets and aimed at listing in London. So my question really is two-fold, is Delek Drilling does this listing of a new company in London with these assets?

Is there possibly going to be any kind of follow-on effect at Delek Group as far as the group’s structure is concerned? And as an extension of that question, if you wanted to improve your equity story, would you really consider it ideal to have a London listed new company and then continue to have a sort of proxy investment by having Delek Group listed in Tel Aviv?

It would be great to hear if you are sort of very determined to ultimately arrive at a group structure that is suited to being as attractive to international investors as possible? Thank you.

Asaf Bartfeld

Okay, first of all, your comment about the Delek Drilling, that checking, the idea of the split between Leviathan and Tamar. As you know, we are forced to shelve Tamar until 2020. Regarding our integration in Israel, 2021 – so 2021. So, one of the ideas that Delek Drilling is checking, I want to see if there is a possible to split it and to convert the limited partnership with Leviathan to a company and maybe will to be listed in London.

It's still – again, it’s very premature as there are lot of tax issues and we have to go through our Share Holder Meeting, et cetera, et cetera. Again, it will take time to talk about the split that you are asking about Delek Drilling. But – and still, the Delek Group has a goal to the future to be listed also in London and maybe, as you know, we have – we own Ithaca and maybe we would like to take Ithaca also again for an IPO in London.

So, we will have to see everything what will happen. But at the end of the day still, we have a goal that Delek Group will be listed in Tel Aviv and in London or other exchange in the world.

Swen Lorenz

That was very helpful. Thank you very much.

Asaf Bartfeld

You are welcome.

David Dreman

Hi everybody. Thank you for taking my question. Firstly, I too share the same sentiment as the previous caller. I am very much anticipating a Delek Group listing abroad. I really believe that probably will unleash a lot of shareholder value. My question, though, was about the sale of Phoenix. Is there a timeline for the sale? Has the purchasers seek or received approval and financing for the deal?

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes, I can tell you that we find the – Yonah mentioned a non-binding element last week about 60 days – the 60 days which ended the next – in the month or four weeks is where we will have – we hope to complete the SPA with Centerbridge and Gallatin.

We hope that we file an application to the commissioner and then we finish the deals that they are making about in the Phoenix. So, we believe and we hope that in the next four weeks, we will sign an agreement with SPA after that they would have of course a fewer months time to get the permit and we hope to close the deal in the – I don't know, something about five, six months, something like this.

David Dreman

Okay. Great. Fingers crossed. Have a good luck on the – on 2019.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you very much.

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes, so, we would like to thank everyone that was on the line. We appreciate very much and happy holidays for everyone. And see you all over here next time. Thank you very much.

