Handelsbanken - The Best Bank In The World

In this article, I'll be looking over another one of my core portfolio holdings out of Sweden. Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) represents my largest portfolio holding, currently at 5.46%. Generally speaking, this is far too high for my personal comfort and risk, but in the case of this bank, I'm comfortable holding it at this level until I lower this to 5% strictly through injection of new capital, and thereby diluting its total portion/percentage.

The reasons for this are the reasons I'm writing this article - to open your eyes to this high-quality bank. While Sweden has many high-quality banks and while Handelsbanken is neither the largest nor the one with the highest dividend, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more capitalized or more well-managed bank anywhere in the world. I will make these arguments one by one, showing you the reasons for this and hopefully ending the article by wrapping up my thesis in a way that sparks your interest in this company.

Swedish Banking since 1871

The bank was founded in 1871 and was, from the beginning, one of Sweden's foremost business banks. The Stockholm-based bank quickly acquired many local Swedish banks over the course of the coming decades, expanding its business. Svenska Handelsbanken wouldn't experience troubles until 1969 when Jan Wallander was recruited as CEO (because of this, the crisis wasn't due to his leadership) and began decentralizing the bank's operations. Until then, the bank had been focused on volume - under Wallander, it instead came to focus strictly on profitability.

Wallander was also the leader who introduced a profit-sharing system called "Oktogonen" wherein the bank, during years that were more profitable than other banks, paid a certain amount to a fund owned by the bank's employees (a very "socialist" idea). This fund currently owns 10% of the entire bank's shares. (Source)

The bank has been on the Stockholm stock market in its current form since 1873 and is, because of this, the oldest Swedish company still on the stock market today.

Extreme Risk Aversion

During the banking crisis in 1990, Handelsbanken was the only Swedish bank that did not require government intervention to survive. Instead, the bank capitalized on the crisis thanks to their conservative practices and bought other low-valued but qualitative banks, increasing their own market share. The same safety and risk-aversion lead to the bank again not requiring any sort of aid during the financial crisis of 2007-2009. Handelsbanken once again weathered and survived better than most any bank I can find on the market. (Source)

Almost Exclusively Internal recruitment

Handelsbanken is a bank steeped in tradition. One tradition is that the bank premieres internal careers, and recruits internally for virtually any leading position in the bank. Another is that the chairman of the board typically is the former CEO of the bank. When Hans Larsson was made Chairman in 2008, it was the first time in 40 years that this position was filled through external recruitment.

Business, Customers, and Income

Much like other banks, the bank's primary sources of income is interest from loans/various financial products and fees. The bank operates around 800 offices in 6 primary markets as well as some offices in countries such as Australia, China, India, and the USA.

Handelsbanken's banking customers are more content/happy with their banking services than any other bank in Sweden. This has been the way for 30 years, according to annual surveys performed by SKI. Not only that, but for the last years, the distance between 1st place and the 2nd and 3rd places has over the years fluctuated to wide gaps, marking the bank's strategy as even more successful. (Source).

The bank has the best S&P/Moody credit rating in the world (for banks). This is no exaggeration. No other bank has the high S&P/Moody credit rating that Svenska Handelsbanken has, and the subsidiary located in the UK has recieved the same high credit rating as its Swedish parent. (Source)

For FY18, the Bank once again delivered growth in all business areas.

Among the highlights for the year is a credit loss ratio of 0.04%, net interest increase of 5%, EPS growth of almost 8% and operating result increase of 5% for the full year. The bank left its dividend flat, but this comes from a year where they paid out a ~50% bonus dividend for the full year in addition to the standard dividend. (total dividend of 7.50 SEK). Handelsbanken has a historical tendency to pay out bonus dividends during good years.

Only DNB has achieved higher rates of return on invested capital, should you have invested in Handelsbanken since the financial crisis of 2007-2009. The above graph assumes dividend reinvestment.

Handelsbanken is, simply put, better than all (most) other banks

We'll go through a couple of points here. Above, you'll see the return on capital for Handelsbanken in comparison to other Nordic banks - with obvious tendencies that, while having grown smaller in the past few years, are still distinct.

The customer satisfaction ratings for Handelsbanken's clients are markedly above the business segment average not only in Sweden but in all nations where Handelsbanken is active. This doesn't only go for private clients (left graph) but for commercial/corporate clients as well.

Handelsbanken also has the best efficiency in terms of cost excluding credit losses. The distance to their competitors has dropped some during the past few years, but tendentially there's still a difference historically between this bank and their competitors. What Handelsbanken has achieved for 20 years, others have had to struggle to achieve.

Handelsbanken has a tradition of being extremely risk-averse, and this shows in their credit loss ratings in terms of percentage to lending. I draw your attention especially to 2007-2009, where Handelsbanken's strategy is really showing its strength during a downturn. Handelsbanken is also one of the few banks to ever manage a negative percentage of credit loss percentage in terms of its total lending.

I spoke initially that Handelsbanken is the bank with the best credit rating worldwide. Here I'm going to speak to this again, and show the relevant underlying data for this claim. Handelsbanken is the only bank in the world to have the ratings specified above, resulting in an a2 Baseline credit assessment.

It is the goal of Handelsbanken to be able to handle any financial turmoil without the need for capital/financing for a full 12 months. it is also their goal that potential lending/financing is to be at a lower cost than general market condition/rates. In pursuit of this goal, the bank pursues an extremely conservative Credit default spread, when put into relation with Itraxx Financials in a 5-year perspective.

The resulting difference is, at most during this period, almost 200 pts.

In closing for the presentation part of this bank, Svenska Handelsbanken is an extremely stable, profitable and capable bank. It's the oldest stock on the Swedish stock market to date, and it's one of Sweden's largest banks at 18% of the Swedish market when it comes to deposits/customer lending (Source)

What are the problems/challenges?

There's some difficulty finding real problems and challenges in Handelsbanken, due to their degree of specialization and domination in Sweden, but there are things to look at. Some of these are "soft" risks, but I'll try to paint as fair and accurate a picture as possible here.

Handelsbanken and Swedish banking may be going through an Identity crisis

About 10 years ago, Sweden started the process of removing and getting the public used to the fact that cash was no longer going to be a thing in Sweden after mid-2020s. As far as countries go, I don't believe that any nation in the world has come as far as we have with eliminating cash payments and the handling of cash money/paper money as a whole.

You can't buy simple things like tickets for transportation with cash anymore. Most of smaller stores are cashless or charge a fee for paying with cash. If you arrive anywhere with large amounts of cash, you're looked at as though you're a criminal (in the amount of paperwork you're asked to fill out). According to the latest numbers from the Statistical institution, only 13% of Swedish people still use cash in some way. ( Source)

Think about that for a second, and how your society would look if the same was true for the US or Canada. Put aside for a moment on what this means for people who were raised with cash and aren't used to handling only cards or online banking - that's a different discussion.

The fact is, most Swedish banks are no longer handling day-to-day cash transactions without prior notice/warning. You can't withdraw cash without a comparatively large fee (and usually can't do it in the bank) and you can't deposit even 50$ in cash without filling out corresponding paperwork, provided that the bank even allows you to deposit cash. More often than not, they may not.

Handelsbanken has always been a bank that's close to the customer. In rural areas, they are and have been the preferred bank for a long time. During the last years, this was because they hung on to cash withdrawals and deposits/handling for longer than any other Swedish bank. They also have more offices located in rural areas than other banks. They've been the "customer's" bank, which is a large part of why they're so loved by the consumer next to other banks - they didn't leave the rural areas behind.

Well, this is about to change. Handelsbanken too has stopped accepting the business of cash, and are closing offices around Sweden as they become more unprofitable due to people doing a larger amount of their business online/without the use of cash. Rural areas especially are suffering, because they will be living in municipalities that no longer have a bank - any banking office. (Source) (Source)

The picture above shows middle-northern Sweden and marks the offices that Handelsbanken is closing. In many of these towns/municipalities, they were the only bank still remaining. The bank offices are being replaced by ATMs, and this creates situations of thousands of customers being directed to banks up to 100 miles away in some of these areas.

Now, the risk is this. Other banks have already prepared for this, and haven't had large customer bases or local offices in these locations for a long time. Handelsbanken, on the other hand, has had part of their business directed at catering to these demographics and geographies. Will the customers stay loyal to the bank even if they become, like all other banks, an unspecific online presence?

Leading political parties in these municipalities that suffer from this have already announced that they won't let this stand and that they're looking for alternative solutions. One solution is opening their municipality to Norwegian banks. ( Source ) Norway, after all, is even more rural than Sweden. However, most places here still have banks, and they exist profitably. If Norwegian banks come to these towns, will the customers go there as well?

I think they might. And this disconnection between the bank's expressed strategy of being a bank close to the consumer, such as they say in their annual report (sorry for the Swedish - it says that long-term and personal building of relations with consumers and employees is central to them, as is a decentralized business model with local offices):

Långsiktighet är ett annat av våra ledord. Vi tror på långsiktiga relationer med våra kunder, med våra medarbetare och även med de samhällen och marknader där vi finns. Vi vill alltid vara nära det samhälle som vi verkar i – därför tror vi på en decentraliserad affärsmodell där det lokala kontoret är navet i den kundrelation som byggs på personliga möten i kombination med digitala tjänster och lösningar.

This rhymes poorly with their current strategy of closing offices, of leaving rural areas, of redirecting customers to 100 miles away.

There's something...off.

Handelsbanken has been in the recent history of switching their CEO's quite often. This, for this bank, is extremely unusual and a sign of distress. It is hoped that with the selecting of Catrina Åkerström, a 30 year Handelsbanken Veteran, this will bring the much-needed change to the position here. The bank is, despite their rosy words in the annual report, facing some criticism both in Sweden and England for some of its practices and economy.

Handelsbanken was charged with not doing enough to prevent money laundering by the British FCA, and an external consultant was put in charge to make sure that the bank follows regulatory and national rules. Handelsbanken was also fined in Sweden in 2015 for similar charges (Source).

Similar tendencies can be seen in the results, where the margin between other banks and the usually excellent/dominant Handelsbanken has slipped somewhat and is no longer as dominant as it once was.

So - the bank's previous large gap between its own operations and the operations from other banks have slimmed down somewhat. There are things stirring among the bank leadership with a larger-than-usual number of changes to leading positions.

I personally believe all of these factors to be related to:

Increasingly harsh laws regarding financial transactions, which has hit all banks (See what's happening to Swedbank as of late). Handelsbanken was not exempt from this, as can be seen from the levied fine and the trouble in England.

A hollowing out of the bank's previous competitive advantage of being the local, trusted, and loved bank - and the dissonance related to the bank still trying to present this as their primary strategy.

So, Handelsbanken is facing a bit of an identity crisis and don't seem to be communicating all that clearly as to what they intend to do. Perhaps it is better to say that they're communicating very clearly indeed - but their actions tell an entirely different tale. Claiming to be the local and available bank, while simultaneously closing down said local, available branches simply doesn't compute.

Handelsbanken is trying to survive in an increasingly harsh competitive environment. It's not as though they're closing down branches because of nothing - the fact is, customer visits and interest for these local branches has been declining for years to a point where it may no longer be profitable to keep them open.

It is little wonder Handelsbanken is trying to change things.

Positives and Valuation

However, none of these threats or changes meaningfully impact the fact that Handelsbanken is the best-rated bank in the world. Customer satisfaction ratings are still, as can be seen by the data, very satisfactory compared to their peers. The bank is still incredibly profitable, and compared to the Stockholm Index, there is a definite case to be made for this stock.

Since 2000, Stockholm has grown by 18%. Handelsbanken has grown by 176%. Handelsbanken has reached their financial goals for 47 years in a row and has a business model that's worked for them for almost 50 years. (Source)

As we can see in the 5-year overview, the bank has, despite tightening margins and competitive edge, remained increasingly profitable and delivered excellent returns to shareholders. The bank's bonus dividend history is nothing to sneeze at. Over the past 5 years, the bank has paid bonus dividends 3 times, bumping the already appealing yield even further. (Source) For a bank with this sort of fundamentals and safety, it makes for a very appealing thesis.

Housing market - not really a concern at all

For those of you who've read my articles on Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) where I touch more on this subject, there's a built-in safety to the housing market in Sweden. There is simply not enough supply of houses and/or apartments/condos, and not enough are being built for the coming 5-7 years.

The graph above tells a story, I'll complete it by saying simply that building houses, condos or apartments in Sweden is not a profitable venture for the people building them. This leads to skyrocketing rent prices/sales prices for new units/houses that people can barely afford. Because of Swedish laws, there are extreme limits to how a landlord can change rents to existing houses/units - as in, they really can't bump the rent of existing units as they want. There are legal limits to how much you're allowed to charge in rent.

These laws don't apply in the same way to newly-built properties, leading to rent levels of 1000-1600$ per month for relatively small units, which is something that most Swedish people cannot afford.

This has created a demand bubble, where the rental queues in Stockholm and Gothenburg are between 15-20 years to get a rental apartment offer (with an acceptable rent). Even in my town, which has 80 000 inhabitants, queues are up to 17 years at this point. The only way to avoid this is to pay exorbitant rents to live as a "live-in"/roommate to someone, rent someone's flat for similar exorbitant costs (I recently got an offer from to rent my 4-room condo at 90 sqm for upwards of 3500$/month where standard rentals are between 500-800), or to flat-out buy something (house or condo), which again, most people can't afford due to Sweden's legal requirements for down payment percentages.

Imagine the first thing you do (or among the first things) when you become a parent, is to enroll your child not in preschool, but in the Stockholm and Gothenburg rental queue.

That's a reality here.

So. The housing market in Sweden will not crash, because any interest rate increase or "bubbles" will be absorbed by people who will be buying any houses, apartments or properties that are for sale below currently inflated prices.

We essentially need about a million new homes - and they're not being built, because building rental properties or homes and charging acceptable rent isn't profitable enough - and most people can't afford the prices charged for building or purchasing something new, such as condos or houses.

So, in short - Handelsbanken or any Swedish bank, need not worry about this.

Some numbers

The stock price fluctuates somewhat in this bank, having gone from between 95 SEK to 125 SEK over the past 3 years. The yield for the stock has fluctuated due to the bonus dividends but ranges from between 4.4% during higher valuations/no bonus dividends to 6.5% during times when it pays out an extra dividend. (Source)

Because we're looking at a financial company, I'm going to talk a bit more about P/B-value than I would with any other company. This is due to the fact that I view it as a more important metric here, because of how it interplays with the way banks make a profit (borrowing at lower interest, lending at higher). So what I look for in banks is a history or a tendency towards growing book value.

In Handelsbankens case, this is no hard thing to find. The tendency is quite clear, and in itself makes a strong case for profitability in this bank.

What's a good price to pay?

We've established (or at least I hope so) that Handelsbanken is a profitable bank with the world's best credit ratings, among the best credit/loss ratio in the world with a growing book value and several things speaking in its favor. What makes for a good price to pay for this bank?

Despite being stable and consistently profitable, Handelsbanken's stock has some volatility to it, shifting more than 20% during periods of high and low, with abrupt drops and growth spurts in the stock price. My current cost basis for the stock is around 98 SEK/share, and that's somethingI'mm quite happy with, representing a blended P/E ratio of about ~11.

Handelsbanken is, in fact, as cheap in terms of P/E as they haven't been for some time.

In terms of P/E, we haven't seen a tendency towards paying this low a price for the bank for almost 5 years. This is true of similar metrics, such as the P/B ratio. This would indicate, in some ways, that the stock price is moving towards levels that could be considered appealing.

Looking at historical stock value for the past 8 years, I would consider anything around 95 SEK/Share to represent strong buying territory for this stock, and considering the growing Book value/share that's now at 73.17 SEK, you'd be paying a similar price/share as when the Book value was ~66 SEK back in 2016.

In my view, that is a pretty good deal, and reason enough to invest in this class-leading Swedish Bank. While there are headwinds for this bank, there is nothing in my view that breaks the thesis that this is one of the best banks in the world, making it worth owning even if they have to shift their strategy somewhat over the coming years.

Recommendation

At a price of 98 SEK/share at a blended P/E ratio of ~11.5, I rate Handelsbanken a "BUY". You should own this Bank for its class-leading performance, its world-best credit rating and history of profitability. It should represent a portion of your portfolio where you don't mind putting money away at a ~5-6% annual yield, with potential for excellent long-term growth.

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

