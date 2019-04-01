Our Take On XBiotech

When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” ― Haruki Murakami, Kafka on the Shore

Today, we take a look at a name in the biotech sector that does not get much cover despite a sizable market cap.

Company Overview:

XBiotech (XBIT) IPO’d in 2015 and is an Austin, Texas-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing TrueHuman monoclonal antibodies for treating a bevy of diseases. TrueHuman monoclonal antibodies differ from animal immunization or otherwise engineered monoclonal antibodies in that they occur naturally in the human body. The idea is that naturally occurring antibodies have the potential to be safer and more effective than the non-naturally derived competition. The company’s pipeline consists of 4 programs: The lead program bermekimab, the subcutaneous version of bermekimab, 514G3, and other. XBiotech currently trades around $11.00 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $400 million.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Website

Over the course of the third quarter of 2018, the company continued moving operations to their Winnebago campus. The only thing remaining off campus is their in vivo research activities. Also, the company received city permits for their annex building, which will house a new animal research facility at the Winnebago campus. The annex will include a biobubble for working with infectious diseases, a Class II containment workspace for pathogenic virus culture and propagation, and a lab for screening human blood donations and identifying new antibody therapies.

Furthermore, the company continues to enhance their upstream and downstream manufacturing process. For example, the company has a new filling machine capable of loading syringes with bermekimab for use in subcutaneous injection. Overall, the company is close to consolidating operations and moving their R&D from the old East Riverside Drive location. The company stated in the latest quarter that R&D activities in the new facility will commence during Q1 of 2019.

Bermekimab:

Bermekimab is a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1k isotype targeting Interleukin 1 alpha. It’s meant to address the critical obstacles in treating advanced diseases where the tumor has progressed after being treated with multiple cytotoxic agents. The therapeutic works by blocking inflammatory pathways that are critical for malignant growth. Also, bermekimab uses a mechanism of action that treatment-related resistance has not been developed in patients treated with cytotoxic agents.

The therapeutic is being advanced in the following indications: symptomatic colorectal cancer, advanced colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, type II diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, hidradenitis suppurativa, and pancreatic cancer. The advanced colorectal cancer indication and the peripheral vascular disease indication have both garnered the Fast Track designation. Furthermore, the company is advancing a subcutaneous version of bermekimab for the following indications: plaque psoriasis, acne vulgaris, hidradenitis suppurativa, and atopic dermatitis.

On January 23rd, 2019, the company announced the positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the subcutaneous formulation of bermekimab in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. Hidradenitis suppurativa is a rare inflammatory skin disorder characterized by nodules that become swollen and rupture. Bermekimab met both the primary and secondary endpoints. 58% of patients who failed anti-TNF therapy achieved HiSCR responses of >=50% reduction in inflammatory lesions at week 12.

Also, on December 12th, 2018, the company announced that they met the primary endpoint of safety and all secondary endpoints for their Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bermekimab in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis is a condition that makes your skin red and itchy. 75% of patients achieved a four-point improvement in an itching severity scale at week 7, which is a superior showing compared to Regeneron and Sanofi's DUPIXENT which showed a 36-41% rate at week 16. Also, 71% of patients receiving the high dose of bermekimab achieved EASI-75, a 75% improvement in AD area and severity, at week 7, compared to 44-51% at week 16 for DUPIXENT.

On March 1st, the company reported additional positive trial data from its trial for Atopic dermatitis and presented those finding the next day at the Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The company also presented additional results from its study for Hidradenitis suppurativa at that same meeting.

Source: Company Presentation

514G3:

514G3 is being developed to treat Staphylococcus aureus. The therapeutic works by eliminating the key immune evasion mechanism of the bacteria, which allows white blood cells to detect and eliminate the bacteria. 514G3 was developed via a healthy human donor with natural antibodies effective at neutralizing Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and non-MRSA forms of Staphylococcus aureus. Staphylococcus aureus is the most dangerous out of all the many staphylococcal bacteria. The bacteria can cause skin infections, pneumonia, heart valve infections, and bone infections.

Patients with infections due to S. aureus have a 30-day mortality rate of approximately 20%. 514G3 has received Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of all forms of S. aureus infections. In the latest quarter, the company stated that they have begun reestablishing and perfecting the manufacturing of 514G3, which will improve yields and ultimately reduce the cost to produce 514G3. Currently, the company is planning to use 514G3 as a prophylaxis in order to reduce Staphylococcus aureus risk in hemodialysis patients. XBiotech intends on launching a clinical study in 2019.

Source: Company Website

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company ended FY2018 with just under $16 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. XBiotech is burning approximately $6 million in cash a quarter for R&D and other operational expenses.

Despite a decent-sized market cap, the company gets no coverage on the Street. The only firm that XBiotech lists as currently covering them is Life Science Partners. Beyond LSP, the company hasn’t been followed by analyst since 2017.

Verdict:

XBiotech has multiple ‘shots on goal’ and seems to be progressing its pipeline. As stated in our opening narrative, there is no real analyst coverage on this name. The company looks like it will have to raise capital in the near future (at which time, analyst commentary will probably pick up). Also of interest, the company had a late stage compound ‘Xilonix’ that was almost to the approval stage but that had to be terminated in the summer of 2017 due to lack of efficacy in a Phase 3 study.

It should be noted that two beneficial owners have made significant additions to their holdings over the past two quarters, which is usually a positive sign. Once XBiotech addresses its intermediate funding needs, the stock might merit a small ‘watch item’ holding, but until then we are going to pass on any recommendation.

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass... It's about learning to dance in the rain.” ― Vivian Greene

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap biotech stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Biotech Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.