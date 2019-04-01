Tesla: Q1 Headwinds Could Create A Buying Opportunity

I would not be surprised if Tesla raises capital from the markets. As a matter of fact, I would support a capital raise. It would allow for increased financial flexibility, continued investments in weak points (service centers), and would alleviate a key point in the short thesis, cash constraints.

I'm expecting Tesla to report both a GAAP and non-GAAP loss, as was mentioned on the Feb. 28 conference call. However, Q1 should be Tesla's trough print.

Transit times will act as a headwind for Chinese and European demand. Issues with shipping premium Model 3s internationally will weigh on overall delivery results.

Tesla faces a tough Q1. North American backlog depletion and the reduction of the federal tax credit will create tough Q/Q comparable results for deliveries.

Q1 Disaster Ahead?

I believe the bull/bear argument, after Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 print, will be the following:

Bears: Q1 is the new operational norm for Tesla longer term. This new-norm entails lower (if any) earnings and a far lower valuation upon those earnings.

Bulls: Q1 is an operational trough for Tesla. It marks the bottom for Tesla's business and stock price. It will be rough nonetheless. Any pullback as a result of weak earnings is a buying opportunity.

I subscribe to the second argument. Let's look over my expectations for the company heading into the Q1 print.

Here are my estimates for Tesla's Q1 results:

As a comparison, the current sell-side consensus is for ~81K deliveries. Let's break it down line by line starting in North America.

(source: InsideEVs)

Let's look back to Tesla's 2018 results, displayed on the same webpage. In March 2018, Model S sales increased 200% vs. February. Also in March, Model X sales increased ~190% vs. February. Model 3 sales increased ~54% in March. The reason for these stunning increases in deliveries is the seasonality of Q1. January and February are weak months for the auto industry as a whole, with March being the beginning of the recovery for unit sales. The seasonal March recovery should take place with all three Tesla models. Let's look at what's changed from Q1 of 2018 to Q1 of 2019. For the most part, Tesla had difficult issues to deal with in terms of supply. Tesla was yet to smooth out and stabilize production. In addition, the company was yet to hit 5K/week. That wouldn't happen until the summer. Tesla's bigger issue was their ability to ramp supply. So, I'm going to assume a 190% increase in US Model 3 deliveries in the month of March, 16,675 cars. This excludes any potential tailwind from SR+ Model 3 demand.

This brings me to an overall delivery number of 28,925 Model 3s in the US for Q1.

Now, let's look at Tesla's European numbers from 2018. I'm pulling this data from the Tesla Motors Club European registrations webpage. Because Tesla didn't deliver the Model 3 to Europe in 2018, we have to instead look at the Model S/X data.

(source: Tesla Motors Club)

As you can see, the seasonality we observed in the US also is observed in European markets. In March, Model S/X registrations increased by a stunning ~424% vs. the month of March. Assuming the Model 3 reports an increase similar to the increase reported in the US (200%), we get a March delivery figure of 12,879 in Europe. Here is year-to-date Model 3 European registrations.

(source: Tesla Motors Club)

This brings me to an overall delivery number of 17,952 Model 3s in Europe for Q1.

Now, let's move on to China. China is much more difficult to predict as registration data is much less available to people than European data. That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if March data is much stronger than February data for China. The difficult part is predicting Chinese delivery numbers.

There have been reports of extreme levels of demand for the Model 3 in China. Some have even said that they are seeing as many as 20 orders per day in China. Unlike Europe, Tesla started deliveries in February rather than January. This affords Tesla one less month of international sales. Even then, deliveries in China didn't commence until the end of February. Because of this, it's safe to assume Tesla delivered hundreds of vehicles in February rather than thousands. However, because of the strong demand, positive seasonality, and increasing logistical efficiency, March should be a strong month for Tesla in China. I believe Tesla sold ~500 vehicles in February. Assuming ~400% sequential growth, we get a sales figure of 2,500 vehicles in China for March.

This brings me to an overall sales figure of 3,000 Model 3 sales in China for Q1.

This brings me to a Model 3 sales estimate of 49,877 Model 3s.

Now, let's move on to my expectations for the Model S:

Looking back at the InsideEVs US chart, assuming a 150% sequential growth rate (below the 200% in 2018) from February to March, we get a total of 2,000 March Model S deliveries.

This brings me to an estimate of 3,675 Model S sales in the US for Q1.

Let's look at Europe in 2018:

We see a sequential increase of ~373% in Model S deliveries from February to March. Assuming this declines to just 300% sequentially in 2019, we get 1,628 vehicles in the month of March.

This brings me to an estimate of 2,385 Model S sales in Europe for Q1.

In China, I don't have any hard data to predict Model S deliveries. However, the sedan EV market is larger in Europe than it is in China, so Model S deliveries in Europe should be greater than those in China.

I estimate 2,000 Model S sales in China for Q1.

Finally, let's look at the Model X:

Again, let's look at the InsideEVs sales chart. Assuming we see a sequential growth rate of 150% (down from 190% in 2018), we get March unit deliveries of 2,750 vehicles.

All of this put together gets me to an estimate of 4,800 Model X unit sales in the US for Q1.

Now, let's look at Europe:

This is 2018 data showing a stunning jump of ~528% sequentially. Assuming this sequential growth rate declines to just 350%, March deliveries should come in at 1,368.

This brings me to a delivery estimate of 2,037 Model X vehicles for Europe in Q1.

In China, I expect deliveries of the Model X to be higher than the Model S because the SUV market is far larger than the sedan market in China. Thus, I estimate Chinese deliveries of the Model X are 10% higher than Chinese deliveries of the Model S.

So, I estimate Chinese deliveries total 2,200 Model X vehicles in Q1.

Put together, I expect 17,097 Model S and Model X vehicles will be sold in Q1, down from the year-ago period's 21,815 vehicles. This represents a decline of 21.6% year-over-year.

Margins: Recently, investors and potential car buyers have noticed a trend of increased volatility around the pricing of their cars. Tesla has adjusted its mix by removing certain Model S and Model X variants (75 kWh variant) and Model 3 variants like the mid-range intermediary Model 3. Tesla also has allowed Model 3 reservation holders to begin configuring orders for the $35K base model. The question is, how many of Tesla's price cuts will make a dent on gross margins?

First of all, we have to start with the initial $2K price cut in January. This price cut came across the board, as Tesla aimed to partially offset the $3,750 reduction in the federal ZEV tax credit. I believe a lot of this $2K price cut came at the expense of Tesla's gross margins. They didn't find enough internal COGS reductions to lower prices while keeping margins intact. This price cut was most likely used to cushion demand in the US. While I believe Tesla's gross costs of producing their cars are declining, they haven't been declining fast enough to keep margins intact.

What was Tesla's solution for this? Announce layoffs. Tesla announced the layoffs of 7% of their workforce. These workers ranged from production to sales. Tesla says that their restructuring measures would save them $400 million annually. Despite this cost saving, I doubt it will be enough to keep margins stable for now. Couple this in with a greater Q1 product mix, and we get automotive gross margins coming in lower sequentially.

Looking into Q2 and beyond however, we clearly see that as demand for premium Model 3s declines, the mix will shift toward lower-priced variants. These lower priced variants carry lower margins, potentially pressuring Tesla's profitability. With Q1 however, Tesla is yet to see the impact of lower margin vehicles (the $35K Model 3), so automotive gross margins should remain relatively intact.

In addition, Tesla is working to lower COGS. Battery price declines and increased efficiencies on the assembly line will allow for gradual cost declines, enabling these price cuts. Looking back at Q4, Tesla reported GAAP automotive gross margins of 24.3%. I'm expecting Tesla to see a margin reduction to just 23.6%, a 70 basis point contraction.

Energy: Like the auto business, Q1 is seasonally a weak quarter for energy storage. Elon Musk mentioned during the Model Y unveil that in 2018 they had diverted resources from all other products toward the Model 3. The Model 3 was Tesla's biggest priority in 2018. It's what allowed Tesla to be profitable and cash generative in second half 2018. Now that Tesla has shown stability in Model 3 production, it's able to better divert resources to other important aspects of Tesla's business. Tesla's energy business segment is one of these aspects.

While bears mention the availability of Tesla's Solar Roof product, or lack thereof, a bit of context is necessary. Tesla is so late on development and sales of the product, not because the technology isn't there, but because Tesla has allocated so many resources and capital toward the Model 3. Tesla has to focus on one thing at a time. Because of this, we should see Tesla's energy segment returning to solid growth through 2019.

Here are Tesla's own words on the matter:

Energy generation and storage revenue should increase significantly in 2019, mainly due to the storage business. We expect that the deployment of retrofit solar systems in Q1 will be slightly lower than in Q4 due to seasonality. The gross margin of our Energy business should grow as the energy storage margin continues to improve from its current level.

In Q4, Tesla's energy business segment saw revenue growth of ~24%. Assuming a modest deceleration of growth from 24% to 21%, Tesla sees Q1 energy revenues of $496.1 million, despite lower deployment. With regards to margins, I'm expecting a slight gross margin contraction from the energy segment due to seasonality. In Q4, Tesla reported 11.5% gross margins in the energy segment. I'm expecting 11% gross margins from this segment in Q1.

Now, let's look at my numbers relative to consensus estimates:

My Estimate Consensus Difference Deliveries 66,974 74,930 -10.61% Revenue $5.246 billion $6.18 billion -15.11% EPS -$0.92 $0.32 -387.5%

As you can see, if my expectations surrounding Tesla's Q1 play out, the miss relative to expectations could be monstrous. My question is, why is the sell side still expecting a Q1 profit? After all, Musk said that Tesla would not be profitable in Q1, but expects profitability in Q2. While some analysts have reversed their stances on Tesla's Q1, the consensus remains that the company will generate a profit in Q1.

Is A Capital Raise In The Cards? Could Tesla Get Funding?

Another key question floating around Tesla's stock is whether or not the company needs to raise more capital. Personally, I do not believe Tesla needs to raise cash anytime soon. That being said, Tesla may want to raise capital. As you saw from my Q1 estimates, I expect Tesla's cash pile will fall to ~$2.55 billion at the end of Q1. For the full year, I expect (more on this later) Tesla to burn $253 million in cash before its debt repayments. Tesla's two major repayments total $1.486 billion. Combine the two, and we get 2019 cash burn of -$1.739 billion. This brings Tesla's total cash pile <$2 billion. I believe that with all the volatility we could have in deliveries (though it should stabilize as 2019 progresses), a capital raise could give Tesla a solid cash cushion to help them move through air pockets.

That being said, Musk's management style is far from risk averse. Musk commented back in November of last year that Tesla was "within single digit weeks" from death. What probably could have prevented a potential bankruptcy? A capital raise. I believe that Musk believes Tesla can be truly self funding longer term. He also believed that Tesla would be operationally profitable in all quarters going forward. Now, a Q1 profit is in serious jeopardy.

The question with Tesla has never been whether or not they could get funding. Rather, it was whether or not Tesla wanted to receive external funding. Of late, Tesla has steered clear of outside funding. If Musk is willing to receive funding, the question is whether or not Wall Street is willing to fund his ambitions. Adam Jonas, a reputable analyst at Morgan Stanley, believes Tesla will need to raise as much as $2.5 billion in 2019. If Tesla does need the cash, does the company have any potential backers?

To start, let's look at what hedge funds have been doing with Tesla's stock lately.

(source: Tipranks)

Despite Tesla's choppy trading of recent, hedge funds have been aggressively purchasing stock. Whether these purchases have been for short-term trades or for long-term increases in position, buy-side investors are getting increasingly confident in Tesla. Buy-side investors' aggressive buying of the stock could signal confidence in the shareholder base, leading to a potential capital raise.

From what I have seen, retail investors have generally stuck to Tesla shares and kept them as a top holding. Retail investors are some of the most enthusiastic bulls on the stock. While they may have a lot less sway over capital raises than larger buy-side institutions, retail investor optimism always is a good thing to have.

Secondly, there are large institutions like Bailie Gifford who, in the past, have expressed interest funding Tesla if they asked for it. As of now, Bailie Gifford is Tesla's largest single shareholder, owning ~8% of the company. Bailie Gifford, along with the Saudi PIF and Capital World Investors are all entities heavily invested in Tesla's stock. All of these entities are large investors and could be entities that help fund a substantial capital raise.

Overall, I believe Tesla has a solid backing of large institutional shareholders that could help fund the company through a capital raise. While I don't believe Tesla needs a capital raise, I believe that raising capital could be very beneficial for the company and long-term price appreciation.

Some Thoughts On The Model Y

Despite my overall enthusiasm regarding Tesla, I believe initial demand for the new Model Y crossover will be lackluster compared to the Model 3. At 24 hours upon the opening of reservations for the Model 3, Tesla received a total of 180K reservations. In 24 hours, Tesla received more reservations than their total car sale volume since inception. However, I would argue the Model 3 was far more revolutionary than the Model Y.

First of all, a lot more hype surrounded the Model 3 than the Model Y. Let's look at some of statements Tesla/Musk made about the car upon its unveil.

Base Model 3 will do 0-60 MPH in <6 seconds (5.6 second actual)

Base Model 3 will do 215 miles of range (220 actual)

All Model 3s will come with Supercharging standard (all Tesla's require Supercharging fee actual)

These were all impressive facts for any automaker, but there were a few more things that made the Model 3 unveil so special. The hype and suspense heading into the unveil was far greater for the Model 3 than the Model Y.

In addition, the Model 3 was the first time Tesla made a car for the mainstream consumer. Up to that point, Tesla was selling $90K+ vehicles to the rich. Musk and Tesla were bringing the electric car mainstream.

Finally, a maybe most importantly, the Model 3 had a much different design than the Model S and Model X before it. Both the interior and exterior of the vehicle are far different aesthetically and technically compared to the Model S and Model X.

(source: Motortrend)

The rear of the Model 3 also looks very unique compared to Tesla's other high-end vehicles.

Moving on to the interior.

Here is the interior of the Model S:

(source: InsideEVs)

Here's the interior of the Model 3:

(source: WSJ)

Basically, the Model 3's design was far different from all the other Tesla designs. It made the car feel far more unique, something that buyers may have liked about the car.

All of these things make the Model 3 a great car and generate solid initial demand. But my focus is on the Model Y. At the unveil event, after Musk spoke at length about Tesla's past, we finally got to see a glimpse of the Model Y and its specifications.

I was a little bit disappointed in both the data we got and the design we saw at the event. First of all, Tesla recently raised their Model Y price by $1K, so the standard range vehicle now starts at $40K rather than $39K. Let's compare the standard range Model 3 with the standard range Model Y.

Model Y (Standard Range) Model 3 (Standard Range) Range 230 miles 220 miles Price $40,000 $35,000 Availability Spring 2021 1.5-2 months

The Model 3 is more available, has slightly less range, and costs $5K less.

Let's look at the long range variants of both vehicles:

Model Y (Long Range) Model 3 (Long Range) Range 300 miles 325 miles Price $48,000 $44,500 Availability Fall 2020 <2 weeks

When comparing the long-range vehicles I become most disappointed. The Model Y costs more, arrives later, and has less range. The Model Y is a crossover. Crossovers in general are increasingly adopted for road trips. Sedans like the Model 3 are less frequently used by families for road trips. It would make far more sense, and probably attract more buyers, if the Model Y had as much or more range than the Model 3. While Tesla aims to improve upon these initial specs, we shouldn't expect to great of an improvement.

Couple that with a high starting cost of $48K and a lack of current availability and the case for buying a Model Y over a Model 3 weakens. Thus, I expect minimal cannibalization of Model 3 sales as a result elevated Model Y demand. As of now, the Model 3 is just a better purchase than the Model Y.

Moving on to the Model Y's exterior design:

(source: TheVerge)

Apart from a bigger, bulkier frame, the Model Y looks almost exactly like the Model 3. That shouldn't be a surprise however as the two vehicles share 70% of the same components. A lack of demand for the Model Y could be attributable to a lack of a unique look. On the outside, you can barely tell the difference between the two vehicles.

Look at the interior of the Model Y:

(source: Tesla)

Excluding a more expansive feel on the inside, the Model 3 and Model Y interiors look exactly alike. The only thing about the Model Y's interior that is truly different from the Model 3 is the Model Y's seven seat feature. As I mentioned, the crossover market is aimed at families. The seven seats as well as 66 cubic feet of space could be strong reasons for families to buy the car.

That being said, there are some potential tailwinds for Model Y demand longer term.

V3 Supercharger Infrastructure

Large Crossover Market

Distinct Brand Awareness

As I mentioned previously, the Model Y is a vehicle targeted toward the mass market families. In addition, the Model Y is the most likely vehicle to go on long-distance road trips. The new V3 charging is supposed to take just 15 minutes, enabling more efficient road trips. If crossovers are the ideal vehicle for road trips (as I believe they are), having the best charging infrastructure (as I believe Tesla has) will be a crucial selling point for the car.

Secondly, the crossover market is far larger than the sedan market. If Tesla pulls in market share similar to the Model 3 in crossovers, Model Y unit sales could be far higher than Model 3 sales. The problem is crossover competition will be far more intense in late 2020 than it is now, minimizing Tesla's market share potential. Basically, the large market for crossovers is a tailwind, but I doubt the Model Y will be a market dominator like the Model 3 is today, because of greater competitive threats.

Finally, a key tailwind Tesla may have in a fiercely competitive electric CUV market is their distinct brand awareness. I'm not as much talking about their products as much as I'm talking about their retail presence. In general, there's quite a bit of negative sentiment around car salesmen and car dealerships in general. Tesla cuts right through all of that by owning their own retail locations and in-store experience. This helps educate future customers and hold the Tesla brand in higher regard than if they distributed vehicles through the regular dealership model.

Despite these long-term tailwinds, I see a lack of significant Model Y demand short-term. However, the demand Tesla does generate from the Model Y event could help provide a cash cushion for the company short term. I'm targeting orders of 75K-100K in the first month, with this number being skewed towards the lower end of that range. However, assuming $2,500/order, that comes out to a range of $187.5-$250 million cash infusion. This could help stomach some of the Q1 cash burn I expect.

The bright spot of having low initial Model Y demand is that it prevents any material cannibalization of Model 3 sales.

Valuation

As with every stock in my coverage universe, I use a discounted cash flow model to generate my fair value estimation, and thus my price target as well.

Let's start out with my cost of equity assumptions. I know this has caused a stir amongst some readers in the past, so I will try to add greater clarity.

Here are my calculations for Tesla's cost of equity:

This CAPM calculation assumes a 1YR unlevered beta of 0.46 (source), a 10YR bond yield of 2.407%, and an equity risk premium of 508 basis points (source).

Lets move along to my calculation for Tesla's WACC:

Now, moving on to my assumptions for Tesla's business over the coming years.

These free cash flow estimates do not include any kind of large debt settlement (like the $920 million convertible). In addition, this model only assumes sales of Tesla's current three electric cars. In addition, my model suggests FY'2019 and FY'2020 results will be disappointing relative to consensus, with GAAP and non-GAAP losses for 2019. Also, these estimates include any CapEx/delivery growth from the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Here is the final valuation:

Terminal value is model using a perpetual growth model rather than an exit multiple based terminal value. In addition, this model assumes a 3% terminal growth rate.

Conclusion

Tesla is headed for a turbulent Q1 and could be headed for yet another year of losses. For patient investors, however, any material decrease in the share price could create an opportunity to buy for the long term. If you believe in the Tesla story longer-term, as I do, then continued pullbacks should be considered buying opportunities. Reiterating buy rating, lowering PT from $425 to $400.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice and should not be treated as such. I am not a financial adviser. Please do your own due diligence.