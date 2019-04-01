Lyft: Sold To You

The stock ended the first day nearly $9 below the opening price of $87.24.

The Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) IPO came out like a gangster and ended with a thud. Turns out that my previous predictions of a repeat of the Snap (SNAP) IPO was far too positive on Lyft with the stock ending $9 below the initial trading price. This is a bad sign that the stock is headed even lower and retail investors could end up holding the bag.

Image Source: Lyft website

IPO Details

The underwriters priced the IPO at the high-end of the updated range of $70 to $72. The company raised about $2.4 billion selling 32.5 million shares, plus likely an additional 4.875 million of over-allotment shares at $72.

Lyft initially opened at $87.24 for a huge 21% pop to start trading. The stock didn't hold up well and ended down a substantial $9 from the initial highs and even traded into $77 at the after-hours close.

Based on a diluted share count approaching 350 million shares, Lyft trades at a market valuation of ~$27 billion now. At the high, the stock reached an incredible valuation of $30 billion.

The problem here is that retail investors are now down over 10%, while the institutional investors that got the IPO shares have near 10% gains. The IPO market remains broken.

Snap Path

Some comments on my prior article about the Lyft IPO didn't like the comparison to the Snap IPO. At this point, IPO and retail investors can only hope for a Snap-like rally that ensued on the second day after the social messaging company went public back in 2017.

Though Lyft is going public with the advantage of having a scarcity value with no other ride-sharing stocks public, Uber (UBER) is on the way to go public within the next month. Unless Uber were to delay their IPO, Lyft won't have much in the way of a lasting advantage that will benefit the stock or the business.

Snap priced their IPO at $17 and had an initial trade of $24. The stock ended the first day with a minimal gain of $24.48 after reaching a high of $26.05 in early trading.

Snap soared to a high of $29.44 on the second day of trading and has never approached that level in the last two years. The stock dipped all the way to below $5 at the end of 2018.

New York University's Stern School of Business marketing professor Scott Galloway makes a compelling case for Lyft trading down to $35. His little handy chart highlights why the combined valuations of money-losing, ride-sharing stocks make absolutely no sense.

The long list of transportation stocks have a market cap below the proposed $120 billion valuation of Uber alone. This doesn't even factor in the additional $27 billion for Lyft after the stock ended above the initial range that valued the stock closer to the $24 billion used in the chart.

Source: MarketWatch

Regardless, the stock market doesn't care about such a comparison. Snap traded for a market cap of $26 billion even when the stock held onto $20 for a long period after the IPO.

A weak initial earnings print following the IPO left the stock still trading at roughly 10x revenue estimates that set around $2 billion at the time. The point being that Snap eventually collapsed, but the stock held up at real high multiples even after bad results.

Lyft isn't likely to repeat the mistakes of Snap by missing quarterly estimates. The ride-sharing company will still generate losses for a long period, but investors need to make sure they understand the difference in the stock impact between missing estimates and losing substantial sums of money.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft appears on the path of matching the negative trading action following the Snap IPO. At this point, Lyft isn't as expensive as Snap was following the IPO, so investors shouldn't expect the same downside risk.

Reaching the $35 target of Scott Galloway places the stock at a market cap of $12 billion or close to only 4x sales estimates for the year. The difference here is that Lyft becomes a very compelling stock after a 50% decline, whereas Snap wasn't compelling at a 50% decline from those initial trading levels.

Lyft might still pop next week as Uber underwriters need the stock to rally in order to attract interest into that IPO, but the stock is headed on the general negative path of Snap. Until the company can generate the growth that places it on a path to eliminate massive losses that reached $911 million last year, Lyft isn't going to have a sustained rally, and retail investors risk being the ultimate bagholders to the large venture funds that made billions in the private market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.