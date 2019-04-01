Way Too Much Bearish Sentiment Out There

Stocks have suffered from a loss of momentum in recent weeks, leading many observers to conclude that the market is ripe for a correction. In the wake of this momentum loss and expansion of headline fears, a growing number of institutional analysts have turned bearish on stock and are calling for yet another major decline. But as I’ll argue in today’s report, too much negative sentiment usually means the market has already fully discounted the bearish case for stocks. As such, the bears should walk softly as the market is primed for another short-covering rally during Q1 earnings season.

Hardly a month passes without at least one major fear gripping investors’ collective psyche. Earlier this year, the main fear was that the U.S.-China trade war would slow the economy and torpedo the profit outlook for stocks with international exposure. Before that it was the fear that rising interest rates would usher in a new bear market. As we enter the month of April, the main worry on the Street is that lower interest rates will stop the bull in its tracks. The recent inversion of a popular version of the yield curve is the basis for this latest fear.

Many observers believe that the combination of slowing U.S. corporate earnings and an inversion of the 10-year/3-month Treasury yield curve is a reliable predictor of economic recession. According to researchers at the San Francisco Fed, three of the last seven yield curve inversions occurred prior to a recession. Indeed, the threat of a bear market and possible recession due to the recent action in the Treasury market is now discussed on a daily basis and has largely supplanted the trade war as the new fear of the month. This point was made clear in a Mar. 30 article suggesting the stock market has already peaked.

Source: MarketWatch

Yet even the U.S.-China tariff dispute hasn’t completely diminished and is still the basis of much bearish sentiment among analysts and investors. Well known economist Stephen Roach, former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, was quoted last week as saying he doesn’t believe a trade war resolution will have a decisive influence on trade between the two countries. He recently told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” that the conflict between the U.S. and China will likely be “enduring” even after a resolution is made. His counsel to investors was to “take profits very quickly” in the wake of any stock market rally which might follow a U.S.-China trade agreement.

On top of the heightened fears over an inverted yield curve and the trade war, even the stock market’s strong performance of the past three months is a source of anxiety for some. Last Friday, the stock market posted its strongest quarterly performance of the last decade. Yet there was evidence that some commentators view this performance through dark-colored glasses and assume that the gains in the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) have only made it more vulnerable to a big decline. Consider for instance the assessment of Wells Fargo Investment Institute strategists Paul Christopher and Sameer Samana, who fear that the market’s continued rise despite slowing U.S. economic growth could be a sign of investor complacency. While they don't specifically predict a market plunge, they acknowledge the possibility of one. In a research note, they wrote:

We believe that capital markets are at an inflection point that could lead to a move in either direction.

Another source of concern for some is the relative weakness in small cap stocks in recent weeks. Shown here is the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) in relation to the SPX. As the graph shows, the Russell has diverged lower against the SPX since last month as small cap stocks are suffering the brunt of the fear-laden outlook for many investors right now. This was apparent in another recent article which argued that the decline in earnings estimates for small cap stocks is “bad news” for stock market bulls in general.

Source: BigCharts

The latest investor sentiment polls, moreover, suggest that retail participants are less than sanguine on the short-term potential for equities. To take one example, the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator is currently in negative territory. This means that mutual fund investors are currently more bearish than bullish.

Source: Market Harmonics

The widespread bearish sentiment out there right now also has reduced the need for the market to “shake out” the excess of bullish participants. This negative sentiment is encouraging from a contrarian perspective since it implies that there is plenty of short interest to fuel a rally at some point this month.

Along these lines, if the upcoming Q1 earnings season produces enough upside surprises, then a short-covering market rally is virtually guaranteed. According to FactSet, S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter of 2019 are expected to decline by 3.9%. Given how incredibly low that Wall Street has set the earnings bear for Q1 it wouldn’t take much for earnings to exceed those bleak expectations.

Concerning the prevailing negative sentiment over the inverted yield curve, most of this fear is based on the assumption that lower long-term yields will pressure banks’ interest margins. Yet as the following graph from Yardeni Research shows, the net interest margin is actually rising. This greatly reduces the likelihood that an inverted yield curve will result in a recession, which in turn decreases the odds of an equity bear market. The stock market has almost certainly discounted the net interest margin trend. Once retail investors become aware of it, the stampede to exit short positions will commence.

Source: Yardeni Research

Let’s now turn our attention away from sentiment and toward the market’s technical condition. When we look below the market’s surface, we find that the NYSE broad market still looks healthy. Big Board-listed stocks making new 52-week highs continue to outpace new 52-week lows by a healthy margin. Moreover, the number of stocks making new lows on the Big Board remains below 40 on most days, which is a sign that internal selling pressure isn’t a problem right now. Here’s what the 4-week new highs-lows indicator for the Big Board looks like as of Friday, Mar. 29. As you can see here, the short-term momentum of the highs-lows is still fairly constructive and suggests that there is still plenty of support as well as some short-term forward momentum left in the NYSE.

Source: WSJ

The only short-term sign of internal weakness I can see right now is in the tech sector. As previously discussed, the 4-week momentum for the Nasdaq new 52-week highs and lows has been declining in the last three weeks. But when viewed from the perspective of the last three months (below), the Nasdaq’s internal momentum doesn’t look too bad.

Source: WSJ

While large cap stocks may need some additional time to consolidate before the next broad market rally begins, a review of the NYSE market’s sentiment and internal profiles as reviewed here suggests that the bull market’s “wall of worry” is still very much intact. That’s good news for equity investors and it should eventually translate into a move higher in the SPX once the Q1 earnings season gets well underway. The NASDAQ meanwhile is experiencing an internal cleanse, and while it remains vulnerable to a temporary pullback, even the techs should be able to firm up by later this month based on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) forward momentum still visible in the Nasdaq cumulative new highs and lows indicator shown above. The relative strength of the extremely important semiconductor industry also bodes well for the health of the tech sector.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.50 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.