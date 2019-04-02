'Best In Class' Dividend Growth BDC, 9.6% Yield And Stellar Performance By Newtek

The recent pullback is a buying opportunity. Potential total returns of more than 25% over the next 12 months.

NEWT recently pulled back despite reporting stellar earnings and hiked its dividends again for 2019. We will discuss why the pullback is unjustified.

NEWT serves small businesses that are booming now following tax reforms. Its growing customer base is paving the way for fast portfolio growth through cross-selling and loan referrals.

Introduction

We are pleased to provide an updated research report to our readers and followers on Newtek Business Services (NEWT). NEWT is our favorite BDC company that we have been following it for years. We will explain in our report why NEWT's share price has been acting weak lately, and why it recent pullback is unjustified. NEWT remains our favorite BDC to buy and hold for the long run and is a strong buy at the current price.

About NEWT

NEWT is an internally managed BDC that recently traded at ~$19. It's projecting to pay an annual dividend of $1.84 in 2019 (paid on a quarterly basis) for an annualized yield of 9.6%.

NEWT was established in 1998 and has been listed (publicly trading) since September 2000. NEWT decided to convert to BDC status in 2015, and started paying most of its profits in high dividends. Newtek has more than 15 years of lending history extending through multiple lending cycles. Even with this level of experience, Newtek remains a fast-growing BDC with a conservative management team and high insider ownership. The stock has been a strong outperformer over the past five years, and we expect that to continue.

The Opportunity

By providing a full range of business services to its portfolio companies, Newtek has a unique and differentiated business model. This structure creates very promising opportunities for growth and profitability.

The stock has recently sold off since early March, losing ~9% of its share price, and is trading back at the same level it was during the market correction we saw at the end of 2018.

This is despite that fact that NEWT just reported stellar earnings and hiked its dividends for the year 2019.

Reasons for the selloff:

There are two reasons we can attribute to this selloff:

1. Perceived Dividend Reduction: One factor that has probably contributed to this sell-off could be related to the fact that the first dividend payment for the year was $0.40, which was a 20% drop from the previous dividend. While this might look like a big drop, some investors may have missed that NEWT pays variable dividends during the year, and the first quarter’s payment is always the smallest one. What is important to remember is that NEWT is still projecting that the total payment for the year will be $1.84. Last year the dividend paid was $1.80 in total, so in 2019 the dividend will be higher than in 2018. We fully expect NEWT to meet, and quite likely exceed, the forecasted dividend.

2. Fraud Charges brought against ex-employees: Another reason that can be attributed to the selloff is recent news that the FBI arrested and brought charges against ex-employees of one of NEWT's subsidiary companies. We will explain later in this report that this is a "non event" given that this subsidiary was not even part of the NEWT group of companies when the alleged wrongdoing took place. NEWT's management already confirmed that this will not have any material impact on its profits.

The selloff in our views is unjustified and opens the door for a unique buying opportunity!

The Business: This Is No Ordinary BDC

Investors unfamiliar with Newtek’s business are missing out on a high-quality company paying growing dividends - and one that owns a loan portfolio which, due to its large customer base, continues to grow at an impressive pace.

NEWT operates in what could be described as two distinct business areas.

1. One business area is the origination of "small business administration", or SBA, loans. NEWT and its subsidiaries originate SBA loans (now at the rate of roughly $500 million a year). Each loan typically has a guaranteed portion and an unguaranteed portion. NEWT sells the guaranteed portion of the loan and pocketing a premium of 10.7% (after sharing with the SBA) over the face value of the SBA guaranteed portion of the loans on average in 2018. It then packages large batches of the unguaranteed portions of the loans as notes backed by the loans, and sells the notes. NEWT has been expanding this business rapidly and has been generating strong profits.

2. The second business area is the provision of a wide variety of services to small and middle sized businesses. These services include payroll, web hosting, insurance, technology and payment processing. The big advantages to operating in this area is that this business is growing, it is not particularly sensitive to the interest rate direction, and it is not dependent on the default rates on loans. Instead it's a service business which will benefit from scale and likely from technological innovations resulting in the reduction of costs faster than prices.

By operating in these two business areas, Newtek is effectively a one-stop shop set to meet most of small and medium businesses' needs. So as their logo states, this is not a typical BDC company, but rather a "business solutions company" providing comprehensive business and electronic services in conjunction to its lending activities.

Services that NEWT provides to businesses include:

Financial solutions : NEWT originates business loans from $50,000 to $10 million with collateral requirements.

: NEWT originates business loans from $50,000 to $10 million with collateral requirements. Electronic Payment Processing : Comprehensive ACH solutions including all forms of retail, point-of-sale, and mobile payment systems.

: Comprehensive ACH solutions including all forms of retail, point-of-sale, and mobile payment systems. IT Security Compliance : Solutions to meet regulatory or governmental compliance demands through Newtek’s infrastructure experts and ideal infrastructure setup to ensure maximum protection of sensitive data.

: Solutions to meet regulatory or governmental compliance demands through Newtek’s infrastructure experts and ideal infrastructure setup to ensure maximum protection of sensitive data. Insurance Services : 50 state availability of commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance.

: 50 state availability of commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance. Outsourced Digital Bookkeeping : Bookkeeping and recordkeeping for small businesses.

: Bookkeeping and recordkeeping for small businesses. Accounts Receivable Financing : Receivable purchasing and financing services.

: Receivable purchasing and financing services. Payroll : Complete payroll and benefits management solutions.

: Complete payroll and benefits management solutions. Technology: Infrastructure, Managed Cloud services, and disaster recovery solutions.

Historical Outperformance

The great financial success at NEWT has led to strong share price outperformance. Even after a big fall in December of 2018, as of December 31, 2018 NEWT still had a five-year 96.7% and a three-year return of 68.5%. While the market fell in 2018, NEWT had returns of 3.5%.

NEWT has handily beat all the equity indices by a large margin. NEWT has also beaten SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since the beginning of the year, 13.76% versus 11.51% (as of February 28).

Over the last five years, on a total-return basis, NEWT has outperformed some better-known and larger BDCs, including Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), and Ares Capital (ARCC).

Stellar Recent Results

Total investment income of $49.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 - an increase of 27.2% over total investment income of $38.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net asset value (NAV) on December 31, 2018 of $287.4 million, or $15.19 per share, as compared with NAV of $15.08 per share on December 31, 2017.

Adjusted net investment income (ANII) 1 of $36.4 million, or $1.94 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018 - an increase of 9.6% on a per-share basis, as compared with ANII of $30.8 million, or $1.77 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.

of $36.4 million, or $1.94 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018 - an increase of 9.6% on a per-share basis, as compared with ANII of $30.8 million, or $1.77 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Total investment portfolio increased by 18.5% to $541.1 million as of December 31, 2018, from $456.7 million as of December 31, 2017.

ANII is used by Newtek instead of the more common net investment income (NII) because a large portion of Newtek’s revenue and profits comes from selling the guaranteed portions of the SBA loans it makes and NII excludes such gains. Also of significant note is that in 2018, NEWT paid 11 cents more in dividends than it originally projected and still increased its NAV. Plenty of BDCs struggle to maintain NAV with constant dividends, so this is a big plus for Newtek.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said,

Throughout 2018, our business model continued to support our growth, demonstrating that our business model is supported by multiple sources of revenue. As previously reported and discussed, during the third and fourth quarters of 2018, we experienced pressure on the pricing of the sale of guaranteed portions of our SBA 7('A') loans with weighted average net pricing of 109.28 and 109.97, respectively. However, even with this pricing pressure, we were still able to grow our earnings and dividend in 2018, testament to the resilience and diversified nature of our business model. Newtek’s business model enabled us to offset our impact to earnings through our growth in loan originations as well as continued growth in dividends generated by our portfolio companies. We ended 2018 with a weighted average net price of 110.52. We are pleased to report that during the first quarter of 2019, we have experienced improvement in the pricing of the sale of the guaranteed portions of our SBA 7('A') loans.”

Balance Sheet

NEWT is structuring itself for further growth. It plans to take advantage of the new rules which permit more BDC leverage. Its shareholders recently approved to allow NEWT to increase its debt/equity ratio from 100% to 200%. In keeping with NEWT's management’s conservative approach, management aims to keep the ratio below 120% initially. The debt-to-equity ratio was at 105% at December 31, 2018, which leaves NEWT with room to expand debt to use in the future for growth.

Secret Sauce for Success: Cross Selling And Referrals

Newtek has a large network of companies to which it provides services. It uses this network of businesses to not only generate loan referrals but also to cross sell its other business service solutions. Call it a “secret sauce”. Lending referrals have grown dramatically over the last 10 years are Newtek grows economies of scale:

This advantage significantly lowers the cost of acquiring new loans, as well as allows NEWT to use their technology to carefully identify the very best loan candidates. This allows Newtek to select the best customers and most reliable ones to receive loans.

This advantage also serves to help NEWT reinvest cash flows at a faster rate than competitors. Already having a relationship with a potential borrower lowers the amount of new research that needs to be done.

The Growing 9.6% Dividend

As noted above, the dividend has been hiked by 4.2% last October so that the actual dividend paid in 2018 was higher than it originally projected. Also NEWT announced a dividend hike of $1.84 per share in 2019, which would represent a 2.2% increase over the 2018 annual dividend of $1.80 per share. The forward 2019 yield stands at 9.6%.

The Newtek management is conservative with its forecasts and likes to surprise to the upside. We should note that NEWT has a history of paying out more than their forecasted rates: 2016, 2017 and 2018 payouts came in handily above their original forecasts:

For example, last year the actual dividend paid was 6.5% higher than initially projected. We would not be surprised to see NEWT paying a higher dividend than the projected one for the year 2019.

The dividend policy at NEWT is unusual in comparison with those of other BDCs in that they do not pay a standardized quarterly dividend because, due to the nature of their business model, their cash flows vary quarter to quarter. The Q1 dividend is typically the smallest of the year. Investors should not be worried about the full-year dividend payment just because the Q1 payment is below the Q4 payment for last year. In the latest earnings report, management reiterated their projected dividend of $1.84.

Valuation

Since Newtek is more of a service company that generates fee income for its services and margin income due to loan origination followed by the sale and/or securitization of the loans it originates, we will look at two different valuation methods:

1. Based on PE Ratio: NEWT is still very attractively valued: It trades only 8.97 times projected earnings (P/E ratio), as compared with 16.98 times for the S&P 500 index. NEWT is currently cheaper, relative to the S&P 500, than it was when we last recommended it.

2. Based on NAV: In comparison with the other internally managed BDCs, it has an attractive valuation based on NAV.

NEWT currently trades at a 23% premium to its NAV, which is cheap relative to MAIN for example, which trades at a lofty valuation of 55% above its NAV.

It's also less expensive than Hercules Technology (HTGC), another internally managed BDC, which trades at a 24% premium to NAV. Note that unlike HTGC, which has zero dividend growth, NEWT is a high-dividend growth stock. So both NEWT and MAIN are dividend growth stocks, but NEWT has much faster growth and higher dividend hikes in percentage terms than MAIN - and it is much cheaper than MAIN, and yields much higher! MAIN only yields 6% while NEWT yields 9.6%. HTGC has a yield of 10%. Given that the actual dividends paid this year for NEWT are likely to be higher than what is projected, and given that NEWT has been raising its dividend while HTGC has kept its dividend flat, NEWT trades at a much better valuation than does HGTC.

25%+ Return Potential

NEWT is a dividend growth stock that is often overlooked because it is a smaller BDC company. It would not be unreasonable for NEWT to trade at a dividend yield of 8.0%, given that MAIN yields 6.4% and NEWT has faster growth. At an 8% yield, NEWT would be trading at a price of $23 a share (or ~19% higher from here), which we believe is a conservative price target.

Including the 9.6% dividends, the share are set to deliver up to 25%+ total return potential over the next 12 months.

Risks

• NEWT does face some risk with respect to its holdings of the non-guaranteed portions of SBA loans. These constitute a large part of its asset base. A recession could increase the default rates on SBS loans and have an adverse effect on NEWT. On the other hand, SBA loans carry lower interest rates than do other business loans, and should be less likely to go into default. In addition, NEWT has had good experience with loan performance to date and screens its borrowers carefully.

• We also should note that NEWT has a very small market capitalization of under $400 million, which means that its stock price is potentially more volatile. As long-term investors, this is not something that bothers us, but readers should keep this in mind.

Internal Management and High Insider Ownership

NEWT is internally managed, which means it does not pay a management fee like most other BDCs. We view this as a significant positive because external management contract incentives frequently are not aligned with shareholder interests. For example, external management is often incentivized to grow their asset base regardless of quality because they get paid based on gross assets, not net performance. NEWT’s internal management makes their interests more aligned with shareholders, something that is all too rare in the BDC world.

Current insiders own approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. This is relatively high - and, in combination with the fact that they are internally managed, this helps to further align management’s interests with that of shareholders. It's always good for management to have significant “skin in the game.”

A Short Tale

There was a very interesting slide in the latest earnings call presentation.

We believe that the short interest is most likely linked to Banc-Serv, a subsidiary company of NEWT that had its offices raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2017. The alleged fraud occurred before this company was ever associated with NEWT, and NEWT is in no way implicated in the wrongdoing.

On March 22, 2019, several former Banc-Serv employees were arrested on fraud indictments. We believe this is the news that shorts were anticipating and hoping to profit from.

Since NEWT has not been implicated in any wrongdoing and Banc-Serv’s fair value has already been written down to $0.00, there is no real financial impact on NEWT. NEWT has already moved customers that were with Banc-Serv to other processors.

While seeing the company name appearing in news stories that also include the Justice Departent or FBI is psychologically scary, in reality it has no material impact on NEWT or their operations. As the prosecutions proceed and there is no impact on NEWTs finances, we expect the short interest will abate. Given where the price was before the recent news, it might not take much price movement in NEWT to produce a short squeeze. That could then result in a big upward movement in the price. Note that the management of NEWT has already confirmed that this will not have any material impact on its profitability.

Conclusion

NEWT share price has recently pulled back by about 9% during the recent market correction and it never recovered, opening the door for a unique buying opportunity. The company just posted stellar results again, announced yet another dividend hike for the year 2019.

Shares have 30% potential returns to our estimates of fair value, made possible because of a rare combination of growth, value, and a conservative management with skin in the game.

For income investors, holding NEWT in your portfolio as a long-term investment makes a lot of sense as the $1.84 dividend (current yield 9.6%) is likely to keep growing over the coming years. NEWT has the potential to remain the big winner in your dividend portfolio.

