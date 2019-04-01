SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Theiss - Investor Relations Contact, Awaken Advisors

Jin Rui Yu - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Peter Cyrus - Private Investor

Matthew Larson - National Securities

Operator

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to SORL Auto Parts 2018 fourth quarter conference call. Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Min Kan Lin, Accounting Manager; and Ms. Phyllis Huang, Investor Relations.

The 2018 fourth quarter results discussed on today are unaudited and the fiscal year numbers are audited. All numbers are presented in US dollars under US GAAP. Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, will give an overview of the operations for the 2018 fourth quarter and year, and then I'll return to give the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted.

Ms. Yu, please begin your prepared remarks.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We are pleased to report another year of robust sales in the 2018 year. Our sales grew by 19.9%, exceeding last year's record in new sales. We continue being profitable and generated positive cash flow from operations and the free cash flow for the 2018 year. This was important as China experienced slower economic growth and its first automotive sales downturn in 28 years in 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, China's GDP continued to slow, reaching 6.4% from 6.5% in the third quarter and from 6.7% in the same quarter, the lowest GDP growth rate in the last decade.

Further, fourth quarter industrial production growth was the lowest growth in the 2018 year, according to the data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, unit sales of commercial vehicles increased approximately 1% year-on-year. Unit sales of diesel trucks declined, except for the heavy-duty trucks. And diesel bus sales also decreased.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, our net sales grew slightly as we gained market share in the important OEM market and our international sales growth.

For the 2018 year, unit sales of commercial vehicles rose by 5.1% to around 4.4 million units. According to the CAAM, unit sales of the diesel truck decreased year-on-year with only heavy-duty trucks having slightly higher unit sales. The diesel bus market also has a unit sales decline with only light-duty bus sales improving. Sales of electrical buses has been a major factor in lower diesel bus sales due to their larger incentives, which have now been lowered.

For the 2018 year, our sales grew by 19.9% with stable gross margins. We are the leading supplier of advanced braking products for commercial vehicles in China through our R&D of the new technology and advanced products.

We increased our investment in R&D in 2018 year, focusing on including current products and creating new advanced products including for the new energy vehicle market, with over 745 initial patents and over 870 patient applications worldwide. We were selected by China's customs for the long-term intellectual property protection program to protect our intellectual properties against other Chinese copycats.

Consumer confidence and spending on vehicles was affected by the weak economics during 2018. China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced new incentives for replacing vehicles using older emissions standards. And the more incentives may be coming as automotive buyers are a key for industrial growth.

As we approach the year 2020, demand for the commercial vehicles may grow from pre-buying of on-road commercial vehicles using the current emission standards before the more strict national safety standards becomes the law in the middle 2020. So, therefore, emission standards for all off-road commercial vehicles are also expected to become the new standards within the next two years.

We believe our broad product portfolio will continue to generate future growth in China and overseas. Our leading product and performance, promotional pricing has improved our market position in the future.

With that now, let me turn the call to Kevin. Thank you. Kevin?

Kevin Theiss

Thank you, Ms. Yu. Now, I will briefly review the results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, net sales were $123.3 million (sic) [$123.2 million] compared to $122.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenues from the company's domestic OEM customers were $71.4 million, an increase of 14.1% from $62.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The strong year-over-year sales growth was mainly due to increased market share.

Sales to China's domestic aftermarket was $29.7 million compared to $41.8 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in aftermarket sales was mainly attributable to limited production capability which was largely consumed by increased orders from the OEM market and international markets.

Revenues from international markets increased 20% to $22.2 million compared to $18.5 million in the same quarter of 2017 as the company's global customer base continued to expand.

The gross profit for fourth quarter of 2018 was $31.6 million from $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 25.6%, up slightly from 25.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, operating expenses increased to $30.4 million from $28.2 million in the same quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total revenues, operating expenses were 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 23% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Selling and distribution expenses were $18 million, or 14.6% of quarterly revenues, compared with $16.2 million or 13.2% a year ago. Higher selling and distribution expenses were primarily due to the higher freight and packaging costs and compensation to the sales team.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $9.4 million compared with $8.5 million a year ago. G&A expenses as a percent of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 were 7.6% compared with 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses were $3 million compared with $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of revenue, R&D expenses were 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with 2.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Interest income was $3.2 million compared with $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Financial expenses were $3.4 million compared with $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income before income taxes was $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income taxes were $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.3 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, compared with $2.9 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted share a year ago.

Now, we'll go over the full-year 2018 financial performance highlights. SORL's net sales for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 increased 19.9% to a new record high of $468 million from the former annual record high of $390.5 million in 2017.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, the company's sales to the domestic OEM market increased by 15.5% to $236.1 million from $204.4 million in 2017. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the total unit sales of commercial vehicles in China increased by 5.1% in 2018 despite lower bus unit sales.

Aftermarket sales increased by 28.8% to $147 million from $114.1 million in 2017. The increasing number of OEM warranty expirations from prior years' commercial vehicle sales helped drive aftermarket growth in 2018.

International sales increased by 17.9% to $84.9 million compared with $72 million in 2017 due to a growing international customer base.

SORL's gross profit increased 17.6% to $122.5 million from $104.2 million in 2017 due to increased total sales. Gross margin decreased slightly to 26.2% from 26.7% in 2017 primarily due to increased sales promotion with price discounts to increase the company's market share.

SORL's operation expenses increased 36.6% to $98.5 million from $72.1 million in 2017.

Selling expenses increased by approximately $16.1 million compared with 2017 primarily due to higher freight, packaging costs and commissions related to higher sales. As a percentage of total sales revenues, selling expenses were 11.8% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared with 10% in 2017.

G&A expenses increased by $4.9 million in 2018, mainly due to higher sales. G&A expenses increased to 5.8% of sales revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to 5.6% in 2017.

R&D expenses increased by $5.4 million from 2017 as SORL continued to build new advanced products and enhance technologies. The company's focus has been on developing electronically controlled products to enhance braking performance in 2018. As a percentage of sales revenue, R&D expenses were 3.5% in 2018 compared to 2.8% for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Net other operating income was $10.1 million in 2018 compared with $3 million in 2017 due to increased sales of scrap metals.

Interest income increased to $6.1 million from $0.2 million in 2017. Financial expenses increased to $13.6 million from $3.1 million in 2017.

Income before provision for income taxes was $31.3 million compared to $31.7 million in 2017. The pretax income margin was 6.7% in the 2018 year compared with 8.1% in 2017.

The provision for income taxes was $15.8 million in 2018 compared with $4.7 million in 2017. The significantly higher taxes in 2018 compared with 2017 were mainly due to one-time accrued taxes of $11 million associated with the US tax reform. The company also recognized related adjustments in an amount of $587,821.

As of December 31, 2018, $2,451,499 was included in tax payable as current liability, which the company believes will be paid within one year, and the remaining balance was included in long-term taxes payable. As of the filing date, no transition tax payment has been made.

The net income attributable to stockholders in 2018 was $12.7 million compared with $24.3 million in 2017. Earnings per share, both basic and diluted, for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 were $0.66 and $1.26 respectively.

Excluding the impact of the income tax provision associated with the US tax reform, net income attributable to stockholders for the 2018 would have been $23.7 million or $1.23 per basic and diluted share compared to net income attributable to stockholders of $24.3 million or $1.26 per basic and diluted share in 2017.

Now, I'll highlight a few balance sheet and financial items. As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $73.6 million compared to $4.2 million on December 31, 2017.

Accounts receivable were $150 million compared to $134.4 million on December 31, 2017. Inventories were $204.3 million compared to $114.3 million on December 31, 2017.

Short-term bank loans were $217.9 million compared to $125.4 million at the end of 2017.

Total equity was $205.5 million at December 31, 2018 compared with $200.3 million at December 31, 2017. On December 31, 2018, working capital was $47.3 million with a current ratio of 1.1 to 1.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities was $161.2 million compared with $33.8 million in 2017. Acquisition of property, equipment, plant and land use rights was $55.4 million compared with $52.3 million in 2017.

For the fiscal year 2019, management expects net sales to be approximately $515 million and net income attributable to stockholders to be approximately $22 million. These targets are based on the company's current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

With that, I'll now open up the floor for questions. Operator?

William Gregozeski

Hi. With regard to your guidance, most of the other companies are seeing difficulties ahead in the market. Can you talk about why you're expecting to see 10% top line growth and you're not seeing any contraction in your gross margins?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

So, looking at the first quarter of 2019, we felt the overall sales of heavy-duty trucks will be on track to the level of 2018. As you know, in 2018, most people also had a gloomy view on the heavy-duty truck sales. And as 2017 was the record year, so most people expect a slowdown in 2018, but the heavy-duty truck sales in 2018 hasn't done so bad. It's pretty much still hit a new record. In 2019, at least, there won't be a decrease in terms of heavy-duty truck sales. And so, that was a fact that's making us feel we should be able – in such an environment, we should be able to hold our position and continue to grow. And the second factor is, we are aggressively promoting our products. Lots of our products, we are campaigning right now. We are giving some discount to attract customers. And so, that being said is, we will continue to grow our sales volume. And as we grow our topline and sales volume, we believe we can achieve a better economy of scale. That being said, the better economy of scale can help us to maintain a reasonable gross margin. And so, that being said, the answer to your second question on your gross margin, we believe with the continued growth of the topline and better economy of scale, we should be able to maintain a similar gross margin in 2019.

William Gregozeski

Okay. In regards to capital expenditures, you guys have spent over $100 million. Can you talk about what that's going towards?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

Our capital expenditures in the last two years, in 2017 and 2018, are mainly going to two areas. First is the equivalent machineries. As you know, we are growing at record high pace at the top line and sales of different product line. So, we need to continue to strengthen our production capacity. So, we increased a lot of the equipment. And secondly, we also acquired a parcel of land of 215 million [ph], which was equivalent to 150,000 square meters of space. So, that's about 1.5 million square feet of space. That includes a new factory workshop. Also, we're building some dormitories for our workers. So, these two combined account for most of our capital expenditures in the last two years.

William Gregozeski

Okay. How much do you guys plan on having to spend in the next two years?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Now, given we have the new facility location identified and acquired, now it's a matter of building out new factories and some of the equipment. So, we believe we will spend – continue to spend on the capital expenditure in the next two years. So, I would say, it's about the similar level as you see right now.

William Gregozeski

Wow, okay. In regards to inventory, that has nearly doubled in the last year. What is the need for that, for it to be that high?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

As you see, our revenue in the past couple of years has also increased significantly. As a typical practice for auto part industry, we need to continue to stock up the inventory to meet OEMs' demand. So, as usual practice, we are – similar to other auto part suppliers, we are building up an inventory stocking near the OEM factories. And also, we need to – we have many customers on different models. So, for that reason, we are building up enough inventory to meet their order – to expect their order increase. So, that being said is, we closely follow the order book and the trend of the industry. And this now is going to be the level going forward in terms of inventory because our sales has grown significantly.

William Gregozeski

Okay. And my last question is on all these related party loans, at the beginning of 2018, you guys were saying that you expect to be repaid relatively soon and that they were generating interest. But as the year went on, they're starting to increase again and they're shifting to non-interest paying loans. When are we going to see these kind of clear off or should we just assume that the parent company is going to keep using the public company as a source of free loans?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Okay. The last three years, we have – SORL Auto Parts has experienced very strong growth. Our affiliate company, our parent company, Ruili Group, has provided a huge help and support. And that being said is, some of the bank loan, in order to get these, we have to have someone to provide a guarantee. So, our parent company, Ruili Group, has the type of asset banks will want to have as a guarantee. So, because of also our special relationship, we also had to provide some guarantee to our parent company, Ruili Group. And as a result of this related-party loan, we have demanded, and Ruili Group has accepted, an agreeable interest for the outstanding loan. The interest is the bank standard interest rate plus about 20% based upon the bank interest rate. So, in terms of payback, we have notified Ruili Group and they have agreed to pay back their loan as soon as possible.

Peter Cyrus

Peter Cyrus. Hi. How are you all?

Jin Rui Yu

Hi, Peter.

Peter Cyrus

Hi. I'd like to follow-up on the last point that you made and then turn to some other things. Because the 10-K is not out, I can't find the numbers, but going back to Ruili Group, they are – am I correct, they are guaranteeing your bank loans, so that's an offset to the money you're lending them. So, they're guaranteeing your bank loans and, in exchange, you're lending them some money. Is that how it works?

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So, Peter, your understanding is correct. The Ruili Group put up some assets to provide guarantee for SORL to borrow money from the bank. And also, as a result, Ruili Group, because they also need capital after they collateralized their asset, they ask some of the loan – they ask for a loan – a portion of loan to go to them from SORL. So, as a result of that, those are short-term loan from SORL to Ruili Group. And as a result of that, SORL will charge a premium on top of the standard bank interest rate.

Peter Cyrus

But Ruili Group is not charging you for guaranteeing your loans. Is that correct?

[Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative

[Foreign Language]

Okay. Peter, there is no charge from Ruili Group for providing the guarantee.

Peter Cyrus

Great. Incidentally, just fantastic year, fantastic quarter considering how bad the overall economy is. I wanted to ask about – we talked about the inventory being – building up the inventory. In the sales number, it says that the sales to the domestic aftermarket were down because of a lack of production facility, but you have all this inventory. But I want to understand, you've decided – you're producing the inventory for the OEMs and for future orders, what's the plan for the aftermarket? And why, with all this inventory, couldn't you supply the aftermarket with more?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

So, the Chinese auto industry is very cyclical. It's also very seasonal. To give you an example, during the lunar new year, the Chinese New Year, before or after, those are typical high seasons for auto parts. However, when we enter into the summer, the demand would drop as it enters into a slow season. Then, after the summer, September/October months will go back to the high season again. So, due to this seasonality fluctuation, we are building up some of the inventory to address these changes.

At the same time, we're also closely studying how much we need to increase in terms of capacity as well as inventory. So, that being said, we look forward to better manage that in 2019.

Peter Cyrus

Okay. And then, my one last question, internationally, where are you growing? And could the China Belt and Road impact you positively?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

2018, as we know, has been a pretty strong year for our international market sales, and mainly attributable to these factors. We have been very much focused on the market share as our top priority. And we wanted to use price to value as our key competitive strength to outperform our competitors and overtake the market.

And secondly, we want to be close to the market, close to our customer. So, we have increased visits to our international customers. Our international sales team has paid lot of visits to those markets to provide a – to better understand their need, to provide the customized product line to win those orders.

Lastly, we never give up our old customers. We want to continue to expand our relationship with them and grow our relationship with them. So, what we are doing is we want to introduce new product, in addition to our existing relationships. So, the bundled sales strategy will help to increase our overall order book as well as the sales, and also will benefit the customers and now they can have a better procurement from China.

Lastly, we are increasingly putting effort into market research. We want to know where are the other or the next growth opportunity is. For instance, the new energy vehicle, namely electric vehicle, we are exploring the opportunities in international markets to better understand what kind of product we have now going into these market. And so, going forward, we'll continue to adhere to our strategy for international market and we'll continue to build upon our success in 2019.

Peter Cyrus

My question was, which markets showed the highest growth?

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

So, in 2018, the fastest growth market for us is the US market. Partly due to the ongoing trade war between US and China, some of our customers are afraid of disruption or significant increase on the pricing. So, they increased the order in 2018 anticipating a potential increase to tariff.

And going into 2019, we already saw that public data, showing there is a significant decline in the auto part export to US. However, our side of business, we have not experienced a significant decline. We are maintaining a similar level as of now, in comparison to last year. In 2019, however, we see some of the growth areas is the emerging markets, namely the One Belt One Road initiative covering these markets. And so, we will increase our marketing effort into this market and we think 2019 we should have some new growth opportunity in those emerging markets.

Peter Cyrus

Thank you very much.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you.

Matthew Larson

Hi. Thanks for taking the call. And congratulations really on a good year and in a difficult environment with declining vehicle sales. But I do want to touch on the one thing that no one really brought up. A lot of the questions that were asked were ones that I might have touched on, but you're aggressively promoting your products, you're lending money to a related party, your CapEx is strong. The one thing that is not is your stock price, right? Does that have an interest for you all to have a higher stock price because you're doing well, but the investors are not? And I'm an investor and I've been a long-term investor. And the valuation that your company is trading at here in the United States, you would never see with a United States domiciled as well as a United States company that has their headquarters because for a number of reasons, but primarily if the stock remains so low relative to the success and the growth of the company which your company is showing, the company itself would take some measures either through buybacks, promotional efforts, roadshows, things like that, dividends. There is any number of things you could do. So, it seems like you're doing all sorts of things for other people and entities and to grow your company, but not your stock price. Can you address that? What, if anything, are you going to do to try and get your stock price at a level that makes investors here feel better about holding your stock? Thank you.

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language].

Okay. So, Matthew, to answer your question, Ms. Yu concurs your suggestion. We definitely believe our stock is undervalued for our performance. And as a result of that, we will consider what you have suggested to do some of those things, to properly reflect our value and to increase the shareholder value.

Matthew Larson

Listen, I really think you've got a great company here. You're growing it well, but you seem to have plenty of money to spread around for unrelated loans or large CapEx numbers. If you were to carve off just small amounts of that, instead of lending $79.7 million to a related party, but make it $59 million and take $20 million and buy back some shares or to just do literally what any US-based manager would be doing, okay, corporate manager, you could have stock price elevated. It, obviously, increases the net worth of everyone over there in the PRC, but an elevated stock price and the validation that comes with that really has merits longer-term. You could get greater institutional investment if the stock could remain above 5 for any length of time. You might want to use the stock as a currency to make acquisitions. You just don't know. Have a listing in the United States is really quite a valuable thing in the long run. But if you're at $2 and $3 and even though you're operating very efficiently and well over there in the PRC, it's not being reflected in the stock price. Periodically, the stock goes up and then it just comes right back down. There doesn't seem to be any sort of sponsorship here.

So, if you could make a commitment, say, you're going to use $10 million this year to support the stock price and here's what we're going to do, I think that's a very valid to ask as a shareholder because you have plenty of money it seems to spread around in many other areas.

So, again, thanks for your time. And I like your company. I just also have a responsibility to myself and my investors to try and grow with you guys and make some money for them. And that's really the issue with a lot of companies in the PRC and I would hope that you could break out from the mold of other PRC companies because many companies trading at above $10 are doing quite well. The valuations – money is flowing into the Shanghai market. You guys have had one of the best quarters in a long time. Why don't you take it private at a big premium? There's any number of things.

So, that's my advice. And I'm sure it's the advice of anybody that is on this conference call because, at the end of the day, all we care about is participating with the growth of your company. So, thanks very much for letting me state that very soundly.

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Thank you, again, Matthew, for your great suggestions. We will consider those ideas and to put them into implementation.

Kevin Theiss

Yes. We want to thank everyone for joining us today. We hope to speak with you in the future and have a great day.

