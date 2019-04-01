Kohl's: Modest Debt Allows It To Focus On Share Repurchases And Dividend Increases

Modest debt (with net debt expected to be around 0.3x EBITDA at the end of 2019) results in low interest costs.

With no debt maturities until 2023, it is able to focus on continuing share repurchases and increasing its dividend.

It can generate over $1 billion in cash flow before dividend payments in its current state.

Kohl's (KSS) is continuing to produce decent results and expects modest comps growth in 2019 along with a slight improvement in gross margins. Kohl's also benefits from its strong balance sheet, with its relatively modest interest costs allowing to continue to increase its dividend and do share repurchases.

Solid Performance Continues

Kohl's had a decent Q4 2018, with +1% comps coming in comparison to a very strong Q4 2017. This resulted in it ending up with +1.7% comps for the full year.

I had previously thought that Kohl's might be able to deliver close to +2% comps in 2019, although this is now on the high end of its guidance range of +0% to +2% comps for 2019. I consider that guidance solid, although I'd be a bit worried if comps came in near 0% given that the economy is still fairly healthy.

Kohl's guidance for gross margins looks pretty good though, with expectations that it may increase slightly (up to 10 basis points) in 2019. This is helped by its clean inventory situation (with 12th consecutive quarters of lower inventory levels). Any sort of increase in gross margins is positive given the challenges involved in needing to offset the growth in lower margin digital sales.

A Look At 2019

Kohl's is expecting to generate around $5.80 to $6.15 per diluted share in earnings during 2019. This would be an improvement from the $5.60 in adjusted earnings per diluted share that it reported in 2018.

One key driver of the forecast for improved earnings is the reduced interest costs due to Kohl's debt reduction efforts during 2018. It reduced its outstanding debt by over $900 million in 2019, helping to reduce its annualized interest expense by around $45 million (or around $0.21 per diluted share after tax).

As well, Kohl's anticipates spending $400 million to $500 million on share repurchases, which would result in 6.5 million shares being repurchased at its current share price (compared to 5.7 million in 2018). The share repurchases are helping boost its EPS by several percent per year, ceteris paribus.

Below is a look at Kohl's estimated results based on 2019 guidance.

$ Million Net Sales $19,300 Other Revenue $1,050 Cost of Merchandise Sold $12,265 SG&A $5,685 Depreciation and Amortization $930 Interest Expense $200 Income Tax $310 Net Income $960

It would end up with approximately $960 million in net income, which would translate into around $6 per diluted share with 160 million diluted shares outstanding. Interest expense includes payments for capital leases, so Kohl's bond interest payments are under $90 million.

Notes On Capital Expenditures

Kohl's expects capital expenditures to be around $850 million in 2019, which would leave it with around $1.04 billion in cash flow before share repurchases and dividend payments. Dividend payments may come out to around $430 million and it anticipates around $450 million in share repurchases at guidance midpoint. This leaves around $160 million without any working capital changes.

Kohl's had only $578 million in capital expenditures in 2018, which allowed it to devote even more cash towards reducing its debt then.

Another Dividend Increase

As I expected, Kohl's increased its quarterly dividend to $0.67 per share. This continues its streak of increasing its dividend each year since it first started paying a dividend in 2011. This is a 3.9% yield at its current share price.

Kohl's seems likely to continue increasing its dividend in the future as it has a large amount of positive cash flow to devote to share repurchases and dividend payments. Share repurchases also help offset the impact of increased dividend payments as Kohl's pays the higher dividend on a lesser amount of shares.

Kohl's nearest debt maturities are in 2023 ($534 million maturing then), so it can put its cash flow mostly towards dividends and share repurchases for a few years.

Valuation

Kohl's may be able to generate around $2.4 billion EBITDA in 2019. With a 5.5x EV/EBITDA multiple, it would be worth an enterprise value of around $13.2 billion. Kohl's has been able to continue reducing its net debt, which may end up at around $0.8 billion by the end of 2019. This results in an estimated value of $77.50 per share using a share count of 160 million.

Although Kohl's rate of business improvement is fairly modest, it is capable of generating a large amount of positive cash flow. This is helping it to increase its share value by reducing its share count and paying down debt.

Conclusion

Kohl's is a solid company that expects modest comps growth and a bit of margin improvement in 2019. It benefits from having a modest amount of debt (with net debt at around 0.3x EBITDA in 2019), allowing it to commit a significant amount of money to share repurchases and dividends. If Kohl's keeps its business at least stable, it can generate over $1 billion in cash flow before dividend payments. Thus, as long as there isn't a recession, I'd expect Kohl's to continue increasing its dividend.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.