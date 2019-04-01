Yunji IPO: Growing At A Fast Pace

Regarding the features that investors may not appreciate, Yunji has a dual class structure, and several shareholders expect to sell shares in the IPO.

Forward revenue should be equal to $4 billion in 2019. Using the sales ratio of BABA, 8.3x, Yunji may trade with an enterprise value of $33 billion.

It is also interesting that the total amount of assets increased by 643% in the last two years. The total amount of cash, inventory, and property and equipment increased.

The gross merchandise volume increased by 428.1% and 134.4% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. These are the figures that should draw the attention of growth investors.

Reporting positive cash flow from operations and revenue growth of 403% y/y, Yunji (YJ) should attract the attention of growth investors. In addition, the company seems to be growing at a higher pace than most competitors in the online retail industry, which seems also very beneficial. If the company commences to trade at 8.3x forward sales, Yunji could have a total enterprise value of $33 billion. With that, in this article, it will be explained that the total valuation may be a bit larger than this figure.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Based in China, Yunji is a social e-commerce platform that uses social interaction to sell merchandise.

The recent increase in the amount of buyers on the company's platform is impressive. The amount of buyers increased from 2.5 million in 2016 to 23.2 million in 2018. In addition, the gross merchandise volume increased by 428.1% and 134.4% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. These are the figures that should draw the attention of growth investors. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 6.1 million transacting members on its platform. The company provides the following information about them:

"Our members, typically middle-class consumers, are highly social and are interested in discussing and sharing their shopping experiences and various products within their social circles. Members often refer others to become members and are rewarded for doing so. Members can also promote products on various social platforms and are rewarded if those users purchase our products." Source: Prospectus

The company's success seems to be based on incentives, given to the members to promote the company's merchandise. This strength is explained with the following words in the prospectus:

"We leverage social networks as an effective and efficient tool for user acquisition and engagement. Our members are rewarded when they promote our products through their social networks to people such as family members, friends and other social contacts and they subsequently make purchases. Given the close social connection between our members and their network, purchases are relatively more likely to occur." Source: Prospectus

The use of big data and artificial intelligence seems to be helping the company increase the amount of transactions executed. Yunji seems to obtain a large amount of user behavioral data from its users, which is later used to offer a better shopping experience. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Market Opportunity

China's online retail industry is expected to grow to $2.2 trillion in 2022 and report a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017. The amount of online sales is behaving in a better manner. Online sales represented 10.3% of retail market in 2015 and are expected to grow to 24.4% in 2022. In addition, CIC notes that the social e-commerce platform is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.9%, amounting to $352.3 billion in 2022. It seems clear that Yunji is operating in a growing sector, which should help the management. Even if the company does not overperform its industry, its business may grow as the market size increases.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2018, with $220 million in cash and $159 million in short-term investments, the total amount of liquidity is beneficial. In the same line of thought, current assets represent 97% of the total amount of assets. In addition, reporting an asset/liability ratio of 1.22x, the company's financial situation seems stable.

It is also interesting that the total amount of assets increased by 643% in the last two years. The total amount of cash, inventory, and property and equipment increased as well in this time period. It is what growth investors should be looking for.

The image below provides further details on the total amount of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, it seems appealing that the company does not report financial debt. As of December 31, 2018, 45.9% of the total amount of liabilities are represented by account payable, and deferred revenue represents 17%.

The image below provides the total amount of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

In 2018, 86% of revenue was due to the sale of merchandise. Yunji made the rest of its revenue from its membership program and other revenues. The revenue growth was 403% y/y amounting to $1.89 billion. The company is not that far for breakeven point. The loss from operations declined by 12.9% amounting to -$14.4 million.

Source: Prospectus

The bottom line is larger than the net income from operations as Yunji had positive financial income of $6.7 million. In 2018, the net loss was equal to -$8 million. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Having mentioned these features about the income statement, what investors should appreciate is the cash flow statement. With a cash flow from operations of $128 million in 2018 and purchase of property equal to -$4 million, value investors should have a look at the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

The equity structure is not that beneficial. There is one shareholder owning 46% stake, and directors own a total of 48.9% stake. In addition, there is a long list of shareholders that intend to sell shares in the IPO. This is not very appealing for new shareholders. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Dual-Class Share Structure And Incorporated In Cayman Islands

With regards to the type of common shares outstanding after the IPO, the market may not appreciate that Yunji reports two types of shares, class A and class B. Founders and existing shareholders are trying to protect their ownership, which does not look that ideal. If the current management does not perform, changing it may not be an easy task. Takeover attempts may also fail. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

It is also not ideal that Yunji Inc. was incorporated in Cayman, where securities law doesn't protect minority shareholders that much. It can be seen in the image below that Yunji Inc. owns a company in Hong Kong, which owns operating subsidiaries in China. Many Chinese corporations do the same when they decide to trade in the United States. Having mentioned this feature, investors have the right to know that this business structure is not beneficial for their interests. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds is beneficial as the company does not intend to use the proceeds to pay contractual obligations or something similar. As shown in the lines below, Yunji expects to increase its business operations and technical capabilities among other purposes:

Source: Prospectus

Valuation And Competitors

The company does not provide a list of competitors in the prospectus. So, let's use some of the most well-known e-commerce retailers operating in the world. As shown in the image below, five of the biggest online retailers trade at about 0.4x to 8.3x forward sales. In addition, they report gross profit margin between 14% and 77% and revenue growth of 8% to 61%:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

The revenue growth was 403% y/y amounting to $1.89 billion. With this figure in mind, forward revenue should be equal to $4 billion in 2019. Using the sales ratio of BABA, 8.3x, Yunji may trade with an enterprise value of $33 billion. However, this figure may be much larger as the company is growing at a large pace than BABA. Using 9x or 10x sales may also be accepted. In this case, the total enterprise value should be equal to $36 billion or $40 billion.

Conclusion

With revenue growth of 403% y/y and positive cash flow from operations of $128 million in 2018, many growth investors should be interested in this name. Other competitors are trading at about 0.4x to 8.3x forward sales. However, they are not growing at the same pace. With this in mind, Yunji should have an EV/Sales ratio of a bit more than 8x. Regarding the features that investors may not appreciate, Yunji has a dual class structure, and several shareholders expect to sell shares in the IPO. This may make certain investors pass on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.