Invisalign Is Set To Drive Align Technology Higher, But Not The Shares

International markets present a significant growth opportunity for Align, and the company has already taken measures to secure a competitive position in international markets.

I believe in the growth story of Invisalign, and the macro outlook for the product looks promising.

Invisalign is the product that drove Align Technology profits higher for many years, and this will continue to happen over the next 5 years as well.

Invisalign will remain the market leader for many years to come

Align Technology (ALGN) is a global medical device company which provides clear aligner therapy systems, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided manufacture of digital services used in dentistry and orthodontics.

Invisalign system is the primary revenue generator for the firm, and the market dominant position of this product has helped Align maintain a very high return on invested capital for a prolonged period of time. The Invisalign system is used to straighten teeth with custom-made aligners and is the market-leader of invisible teeth aligners on a global basis.

Invisalign accounted for nearly 60% of the total orthodontic case starts in 2018, which gives Align a clear advantage over its peers and this has historically enabled the company to earn excess returns on a consistent basis.

(Source - The Motley Fool)

As the dominance of the Invisalign helped Align achieve robust financial results, the clear align segment emerged as the top contributor to company revenues. The scanner segment accounts for a very small percentage of total revenues.

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

As the leading contributor to company revenues, the success of this segment is a driver of company growth and the failure to maintain stellar growth rates in this segment might result in a significant decline of company profitability in the future.

Americas is still the largest contributor to clear align segment revenues, but expanding internationally is a strategic priority of the company. On a year-over-year basis, the international segment grew at a much faster clip than the Americas, and I expect this to be a persistent trend in the foreseeable future.

Clear align segment revenues by geography in 2018 (USD millions)

(Source - Author prepared based on data from company filings)

The Americas segment revenues reported a year-over-year growth of 19.8% in 2018, whereas the international segment revenues grew at a staggering 44.5% in the same comparison period. The Americas segment is still continuing to grow at an attractive rate, but the real growth opportunity for the company is present in its international operations.

Worldwide shipments of Invisalign products continued to grow in 2018 as well, and the trend will persist as the company makes more inroads into international markets.

(Source - Investor presentation)

As the company looks to expand its penetration of international markets, first-mover advantages will come in handy as Align has built a massive follower base and a brand value over the last several years. The industry-leading position will make it easy for the firm to attract a new customer base in growing regions of the world, and this should shift the demand curve of the overall orthodontic industry to the right permanently.

The company has already made its presence felt in key regions that are expected to provide a massive boost to Invisalign demand in the future.

(Source - Company presentation)

The global orthodontic market was valued at $1.49 billion in 2016 and is expected to become a $2.59 billion industry by 2023. The massive growth expected on a global scale will certainly drive demand for Invisalign, and I expect the company to enjoy stellar top-line growth rates of above 20% through 2022.

Competition for Invisalign is certainly growing, and I expect the industry to see many competitors by 2022. Manufacturing patents related to Invisalign have started to expire and this brings the company's continued ability to have superior pricing power into question. In fact, this is one of the main questions raised by investors, and many investors expect Invisalign to lose its steam when patents associated with the product fully expire.

Even though the company cannot be expected to operate under a monopolistic economic environment in the future, I believe the risk stemming from increased competition is negligible at this point in time. Invisalign has built competitive advantages over the years and consumers are ready to pay a premium price to stay with the brand they value and identify, and the company has access to data of over 5 million patients, which positions the company even better to face the expected competition from rival companies.

Invisalign has served over 5 million clients

(Source - Company presentation)

Access to such a gigantic pool of data will ensure the company's ability to identify developing trends and conduct behavioral studies to identify where growth prospects exist. In a world that is increasingly driven by big data analytics, the value of client data available to Align should not be left out of the equation when assessing the competitive position of the company.

The company in effect changed the way how doctors and consumers approach plastic clear aligners, and understandably, it took several years to achieve this feat. As such, the trust of consumers and doctors toward Invisalign products is unshakeable at present, and I believe a pricing strategy by competitors will take a very long time period to succeed. With this assumption, I expect the company revenues from the clear align segment to virtually be unaffected through 2022 even though competitors will continue to make inroads. Beyond my forecast period, the profitability of the company might decline permanently as competitors gain traction and economic profits disappear. In light of this, I predict revenues to grow at a much sustainable rate beyond my forecast period.

Invisalign's continued success doesn't mean shares are undervalued

Align Technology has fired on all cylinders throughout the last 5 years, and I believe the growth story is not over for the company. Even though I expect company profitability to decline in the long term, the next 5 years look promising.

Operating performance

(Source - Morningstar)

From a valuation perspective, investors will certainly find the earnings multiples a worrying sign. With a forward P/E of over 50, shares seem to be trading a bit far away from realistic assumptions at first sight.

I used a three-stage discounted cash flow model to calculate the fair value estimate of Align shares and major assumptions used in this model are listed below.

Revenue growth of 25% in the next 5 years, and a transition period of 5 years after which the growth settles for a more meager rate of 3% Operating margins of 25% in the next 5 years Perpetual growth rate of 3%, which indicates my belief that the company will grow at a higher rate than the economy Beta of 1.4 in the next 5 years and 1.1 in perpetuity A target capital structure with 25% debt

Along with these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $232.43 for Align shares, which represents a downside of 18% from the current market price.

(Source - Author's calculations and assumptions)

Despite the attractive growth prospects of Align, I find the company a tad overvalued at the current market price, and I believe investors should remain patient before going long on Align.

The average consensus analyst estimate is $275 for Align shares, and even a convergence with the high-end of the analyst estimate will provide a return of just 10%. In this light, I believe the risk-return profile of Align is not favorable for investors at the moment.

(Source - Tip Ranks)

Great company, wrong price

I believe in the growth story of Invisalign and the company as a whole, but this doesn't warrant me to avoid analyzing the data available to me and arrive at a logical investment decision. Even though I believe Align will remain the leader of the industry for many years to come, and that Invisalign will be the go-to choice of consumers for at least another 5 years, I find shares to be overvalued. The failure to provide an acceptable margin of safety keeps Align out of my portfolio at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.