Realty Income Corp.: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.7%-Yielding REIT

That said, though, Realty Income Corp.'s dividend stream is likely overvalued at today's price point.

Realty Income Corp. (O) has grown its FFO and dividend at impressive rates in the last two decades, and the commercial property REIT has a large, diversified real estate portfolio that limits cash flow and dividend risks for shareholders. Further, Realty Income Corp. has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio which suggests that the dividend has room to grow. However, Realty Income Corp.'s shares have become expensive in 2019, and I don't recommend the commercial property REIT anymore to new DG investors.

Realty Income Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Realty Income Corp. is one of the largest commercial property real estate investment trusts in the United States. At the end of the December quarter, Realty Income Corp.'s real estate portfolio included 5,797 properties that combined produced $1.3 billion in annualized rental revenue.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Realty Income Corp. Investor Presentation

Though Realty Income Corp. invests in a whole range of commercial properties, the REIT has developed a focus on retail properties which contribute ~82 percent of rents. Industrial properties represent ~12 percent and office properties ~4 percent of rental income.

Here's a breakdown by property type.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp.'s properties are spread out all over the United States. A high degree of geographic diversification protects the REIT from local real estate market downturns and is a desirable feature to look for in a commercial property REIT.

Here's a location map.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. is further highly diversified in terms of its tenant structure. Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is Realty Income Corp.'s largest tenant, accounting for 6.3 percent of rental income. The REIT's top 10 tenants represent 38.0 percent and the top 20 tenants 53.8 percent of Realty Income Corp.'s rental income.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

As far as the REIT's occupancy rate is concerned, Realty Income Corp. has a very well utilized property portfolio ensuring stable lease income. The REIT's occupancy rate has consistently remained in the high 90s percentage range.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Strong Growth

Realty Income Corp. aggressively acquires new commercial properties. It is not unusual for the REIT to spend between $1 and $2 billion on acquisitions each year in order to scale its real estate platform and grow its funds from operations.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Partly based on a consistent stream of property acquisitions, Realty Income Corp. has been able to grow its adjusted funds from operations consistently over the last two decades. In fact, Realty Income Corp. produced positive annual AFFO/share growth every year since 1996, with the only exception being 2009 when the Great Recession hit. Still, the earnings impact was relatively minor as the REIT's AFFO/share decreased only 2.1 percent that year.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Balance Sheet And Debt

Realty Income Corp. has a strong, investment-grade rated balance sheet that adds a layer of downside protection in case a U.S. recession manifests itself or the commercial real estate market cools off. The majority of the REIT's capitalization is made up of common stock, and the amount of debt ($6.5 billion, or 25 percent of total capitalization) is moderate.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. has a staggered debt maturity schedule which reduces refinancing risks and fits into the REIT's conservative profile. Realty Income Corp. has no significant debt maturities until 2022, giving management plenty of time to roll over its debt.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Distribution Coverage

Besides a highly diversified property portfolio and an investment-grade rated balance sheet, Realty Income Corp. has a low AFFO-payout ratio which limits downside risks.

Realty Income Corp. earned an average of $0.75/share in FFO and $0.78/share in AFFO in the last eight quarters while paying out an average of $0.65/share quarterly in dividends (the dividend is paid on a monthly basis, though). The average quarterly AFFO-payout ratio in the last two years: 83 percent.

Here are Realty Income Corp.'s major dividend coverage stats, updated for the fourth quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

Realty Income Corp. has an excellent history of growing its dividend payout independent of the state of the U.S. economy or the capital markets. As a result, Realty Income Corp. is a top-shelf income vehicle for DG investors that look to grow their yield on cost over time.

Source: Realty Income Corp.

Guidance And Valuation

Realty Income Corp. has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $3.25-$3.31/share in 2019 which would reflect 2-4 percent AFFO/share growth year-over-year. Since shares today change hands for $73.56, income investors effectively pay a 22.4x 2019e AFFO-multiple for Realty Income Corp.'s dividend stream. Even for a company as consistent as Realty Income Corp., an AFFO-multiple in excess of 20x is a bit much, in my opinion, and investors may want to wait for a drop before buying shares for their DGI portfolios.

And here's how Realty Income Corp. compares against other commercial property REITs with a retail focus in terms of price-to-book-ratio: Realty Income Corp. is now the most expensive REIT in its peer group based on P/B ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Realty Income Corp. is a high-quality income vehicle, but the REIT's stretched valuation exposes investors to downside risks in case the economy slides into a recession. To be clear, Realty Income Corp. has a very low dividend adjustment risk based on the REIT's overall conservative profile (portfolio, balance sheet, and AFFO-payout ratio), but investors today pay more than full retail price for the REIT's dividend stream, in my opinion. As a result, I no longer recommend buying Realty Income Corp. to new income investors at today's valuation point.

Your Takeaway

Realty Income Corp. brings a lot to the table: The REIT has a widely diversified, fully-leased property portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and excellent distribution coverage. Further, Realty Income Corp. has grown its dividend in lockstep with acquisition-fueled AFFO growth over the last two decades. However, the REIT is just too expensive today at 22x 2019e AFFO, and I'd wait for a drop towards $60 before adding to my existing long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.