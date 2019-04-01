Base Metals Q1 2019 Review And Outlook For Q2 2019

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% for the year. In 2018, the industrial commodities shed 15.78% of their value.

All of the six base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange posted gains in Q1 compared to their prices at the end of Q4 2018. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q4 was nickel which rose by 22.8%. Zinc appreciated by 19% and tin rose by 10.2%. COMEX copper futures rose by 11.7% while the LME three-month forward copper contract moved 8.3% higher over the three-month period. The price of aluminum rose by 3.63% while lead was the laggard when it comes to the LME metals as it only posted a 0.74% gain over the first three months of 2019. Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved 24.81% higher in Q1, but the Baltic Dry Index fell by 45.55% over the past three months.

Base metal prices were higher even though the U.S. dollar index moved 1.16% higher in Q1. Optimism over a trade deal with China likely lifted the prices of the metals which suffered under the weight protectionism in 2018.

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities asset class because of their massive population and economic growth. The trade issues have weighed on both the Chinese economy and the prices of industrial commodities. While the sector was over 15% lower in 2018, a trade agreement could cause a significant relief rally as many of the metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange are ground zero for trade issues facing the world. Trade negotiators are hard at work in Beijing and Washington DC to settle the dispute. Time will tell if they are successful, which could lead to further gains in the industrial commodities sector of the asset class.

The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, zinc, and aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals tend to move together when it comes to macroeconomic issues like trade.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25% respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. Copper on the COMEX futures market moved 20.38% lower in 2018. LME copper three-month forwards lost 16.83% last year. In Q1, COMEX copper futures rebounded by 11.7% while LME forwards moved 8.3% higher over the first three months of 2019.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28, 2017. Copper started 2019 on a bearish note as it dropped to a new low at $2.5430 per pound on the second trading session of the year on January 3.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper 's move to the downside was over early in 2019 as the price moved higher for seven straight weeks reaching a peak at $2.9780 in late February. The move to the upside came on the back of optimism that the US and China were coming close to an agreement that would end the trade dispute.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and had not looked back until Q3 of 2018. The technical resistance level for the red metal is now at $3.00 as we move into Q2, and then at $3.3220 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2017 high. Critical support is now at $2.5430, the early January 2019 low.

Copper was in a bear market from 2011 through the beginning of 2016. After a ten-month period of consolidation, the metal broke out to the upside and the bear of past years had turned into a raging bull in 2017. The first half of 2018 had been a year of consolidation, but during Q3 copper broke to the downside, and the price fell to a marginally lower low early in Q1 2019. Copper reversed higher over the first quarter of this year but ran into selling at just under the $3 per pound level. As stocks on the LME rose and trade talks continue, the level of optimism that caused the rally in copper gave way to a correction to the $2.85 level before a rise to the $2.9360 level at the end of Q1.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling by 18.35% in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher, but the base metal fell by 17.99% in 2018. In Q1, the price of aluminum rose by just 3.63%.

Aluminum is one of the commodities that are ground zero for tariffs. The Trump administration imposed a 10% duty on aluminum coming into the U.S. to prevent dumping and improve the economics for U.S. aluminum producers. Tariffs alter the economics of production and consumption in the commodities market and can cause price distortions and increase market volatility. Based on the price action in 2018 and the marginal rebound in Q1, the aluminum market reacted negatively for producers and positively for consumers to the protectionist move of the U.S. administration as the price is sharply lower than where it stood before the protectionist policies began. Russia is a significant producer of the metal, so sanctions on Russia can impact the price of the metal. Chinese production of aluminum continues to decline because of the regulations governing emissions by smelters and refineries near cities in China. Less production in the Asian nation translates to more demand for imports from around the world for the world's leading commodities consuming nation. However, economic weakness on the back of the trade dispute has worked in the opposite direction to lower demand for the metal.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) almost doubled in value in 2017. In Q4, the lower price of aluminum, trade issues, and a weak stock market pushed the stock from its Q3 closing level at $40.40, to $26.58, down 34.21% over the final three months of 2018. In Q1, AA stock recovered marginally with the stock market and the price of aluminum and closed on March 29, 2019, at $28.16 per share, just 5.9% higher. AA outperformed aluminum over the first three months of 2019 but underperformed the stock market over the period.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. Nickel posted a 13.17% loss in 2018. In Q1, nickel was the best-performing base metal as it appreciated by 22.8%.

Russia is a major producer of the metal, but China is the world's leader in nickel production. The trend towards electric automobiles increased demand for nickel in Q1, and the price experienced a substantial gain.

When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. Russia is a major producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government are likely to continue to cause some dislocations in the nickel market in coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal in Q2. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q1 at $13,115 per ton. Support for nickel was at the $12,000 level on three-month forwards which gave way during Q4, but support became technical resistance and the rise above that level was a significant technical move for the metal. A continuation of demand from electric cars is supportive of the price of the nonferrous metal.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65 % and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. The price of lead declined by 19.32% in 2018. Lead was the worst-performing base metal in Q1 as it only gained 0.74% for the quarter. Three-month LME lead closed on March 29, 2018, at $2,032 per ton.

Lead is a thinly-traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Increasing economic growth and battery demand around the world are supportive of the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. Lead had suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased when oil moved lower in 2016, but the rally in NYMEX crude oil had provided support for the metal as demand for electric automobiles increases. As selling returned to the oil market in Q4, the price of lead experienced selling pressure. In Q1, the rise in oil only translated to a marginal rise in the price of lead, but the two commodities are correlated. Additionally, economic weakness in China on the back of the trade dispute was bearish for the price of the metal. On a longer-term basis, lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best performing metal on the LME in 2016 gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. Zinc moved 25.49% lower in 2018 making it the worst performing base metal of the year. In Q1, the price of zinc rose by 18.98%. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,915 per ton on March 29, 2019. After achieving a multiyear high in February 2018, the price of zinc plunged in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 on a combination of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand. Supplies of zinc concentrates have been rising because of high prices last year, and that trend is likely to continue. New production from China and Peru weighed on the price of zinc, and lower demand because of escalating trade tensions had sent prices significantly lower. The zinc market had been tight because of depleted mine supply, but higher prices brought new production to the market, and the price below the $2500 per ton level which has become a significant pivot point for the metal. In Q1, the price climbed back above the pivot point. The fundamentals for zinc have shifted with the new production at higher prices, and we have witnessed a shift in the production and pricing cycles in the zinc market, but a decline in stocks is a sign that demand is robust for the metal.

Tin

Tin is the most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss. Tin fell 1.89% in 2018 making it the best performer of the six base metals that trade on the LME. In Q1, the price of tin rose by 10.17%.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should move into a slight surplus based on current production and consumption levels in 2019. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. The $20,000 has become the pivot point for the price of three-month tin forwards. Three-month tin forwards on the LME closed at $21,400 per ton on March 29. Tin traded in a range from $19,450 to $21,675 in Q1 and settled close to the high.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q2 2019

The latest news from the US Fed and shift to a more accommodative posture on monetary policy could put a cap in the dollar and interest which is a favorable environment for the prices of base metals and industrial commodities. The ECB remains dovish which is another supportive factor.

Trade issues will continue to dominate price action in the industrial metals over the coming weeks and months. A trade agreement between the U.S. and China would be bullish for the sector.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as such, China is the number one consumer across the board.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel moved 3.55% lower in 2018, after a 10.02% loss in 2017. In Q1, iron ore exploded 24.81% higher on the back of a production problem in Brazil where a dam collapsed and stopped output at one of the world's leading iron ore mines. Nearby iron ore futures finished Q1 at $86.37 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel.

The Baltic Dry Index moved 42.14% higher in 2017. In 2018, the BDI experienced a 6.95% loss compared to its closing price at the end of 2017. In Q1, which is a seasonally weak time of the year for shipping, the index fell by 45.55%. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. China is the most influential factor when it comes to moves in the BDI as it is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials market. The BDI closed Q1 at the 692 level. The BDI tends to decline during the winter months as seaborne cargo shipments slow in the northern hemisphere. I expect a rebound over the coming weeks.

Many factors face the industrial commodities sector of the raw material market that could cause lots of price volatility in Q2. The dollar, interest rates, and most of all trade with China will determine the path of least resistance of prices. Many analysts are pointing to the inversion in the US interest rate yield curve as a sign that a recession is on the horizon.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $15.39 at the end of Q4 to $17.04 at the end of Q1. DBB rose by 10.7%, so it kept pace with the price action in the base metals sector. DBB does not list lead or nickel LME forwards in its top holdings, and the prospectus says, "The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A." Therefore, DBB did not benefit from the over 22% rise in the price of nickel.

Expect a continuation of price volatility in the industrial commodities in Q2. The dollar, trade issues with China, and global economic growth will determine the path of least resistance for the commodities in this sector over the second quarter of 2019. I continue to favor a move to the upside when the US and China agree to end their trade dispute.

A more robust review of the price action over Q1 and outlook for Q2 is available to subscribers to my weekly service, The Hecht Commodities Report. The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.