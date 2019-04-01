Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Earnings, Q1 Book Value Estimates

While investors should focus on Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings as the main driver of performance going forward, book value is still meaningful.

In my last article on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), I stated that I believed the Berkshire operating businesses will be the biggest driver of any over/underperformance in the coming years. In the recent Berkshire Annual Report, Buffett emphasized this exact point in his reasoning to downplay the importance of book value going forward

Berkshire has gradually morphed from a company whose assets are concentrated in marketable stocks into one whose major value resides in operating businesses. Charlie and I expect that reshaping to continue in an irregular manner.

For years, Buffett emphasized book value for valuation because of the accounting treatment in Berkshire's equity holdings, where only the dividends "counted" in Berkshire's earnings. Now, as more of Berkshire's earnings are driven by its operating businesses, Buffett wants to shift back towards more traditional valuation metrics.

The reason book value becomes less appropriate as Berkshire becomes more of an operating company and less of an insurance company that holds equities has to do with the accounting treatment. When Berkshire acquires a business, assuming the price it paid was fair, the book value and instrinsic value of the business should be roughly equal. But as that business is reinvested in and grows over time, the gap between book value and instrinsic value can widen meaningfully. Acquired businesses are always carried on the balance sheet at their acquisition value, unless something bad happens and the carrying value needs to be written down, like happened recently with Kraft Heinz (KHC). Carrying values are only ever written down, they are never written up, which is the cause of this disparity.

Buffett has illustrated this effect in discussing See's candies, which Berkshire purchased for $25 million in 1972 and as of 2007 was making Berkshire $60 million a year with almost no reinvestment needs, yet is still carried on Berkshire's balance sheet at $25 million. See's is a dramatic and illustrative example, but many of Berkshire's operating businesses are in similar situations. So should we listen to Buffett and disregard book value entirely, and only focus on operating earnings going forward?

Is Book Value still relevant?

While I generally agree with Buffett's thinking, I still think there is merit in tracking Berkshire's book value. At nearly $200 billion, Berkshire's equity book is a major component of its valuation, especially since 68% of this, $131 billion, is concentrated in 5 stocks: Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) and American Express (AXP). A major re-valuation in Apple similar to what happened with Kraft-Heinz will meaningfully impact Berkshire's intrinsic value, and book value is a reasonable proxy for this.

With the shift towards operating businesses and share repurchases, using price/book as a valuation metric might be less appropriate when comparing distant periods but should still work well as a guide when comparing more recent periods. Because of this, I still think it's valuable to track.

In Q4, we saw the values of Berkshire's equity book drop

In Q1, these values have recovered significantly.

Note that while I include Kraft Heinz above, it is not accounted for in the same manner as the rest of the equity book, as Berkshire's ownership percentage of ~27% requires it to be accounted for using the equity method. The write down Kraft took in Q4 did impact Berkshire's book value.

Tracking the price changes across all of Berkshire's 43 positions in publicly traded companies, assuming no changes in positions from Q4, Berkshire's equity book has increased in value by $20.1 billion, going from $172.5 billion at the start of the quarter to $192.6 billion now. After subtracting 21% for income taxes - not actually paid, but on the balance sheet as "Income taxes, principally deferred" we see a book value gain of $15.9 billion for Q1.

Operating Earnings

Berkshire's operating businesses had a great 2018, thought not quite as strong as the numbers imply, because of the reduction in corporate income tax rates from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. If 2018 was taxed similarly to 2017, operating earnings would still have improved from $14,457 to $20,389. (The math to change the 21% tax rate back to 35% is $24,781 * 0.65 / 0.79.)

For the year, we saw the following earning trends across Berkshire's businesses

For Q1 Insurance underwriting, I expect to see a gain of around $500 million. In 2018, Hurricanes Florence and Michael, Typhoon Jebi and the wildfires in California cost Berkshire $1.3 billion in losses from catastrophe events, of which $1.1 billion was charged in Q4, which resulted in the small loss. I expect this to bounce back, though some claims from the polar vortex in the US will impact results (Aon (AON) estimated this cost the insurance industry around a billion.)

Insurance-investment income should come in around $1.15 billion. The reduction in KHC's dividend from 63 cents to 40 cents will negatively impact this category by $75 million a quarter going forward (Berkshire owns 325 million shares of KHC.) Higher short term interest rates on Berkshire's cash balance should help mitigate this loss, and I expect this to be roughly flat with Q4.

Railroad, utilities and energy, everything under "Other businesses" (Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, and dozens more) and "Other" have so many moving parts it's nearly impossible to do any real analysis to get a good estimate. I'm hopeful we see meaningful growth from Q1-18. I'll peg this at $4-5 billion.

Overall, I think a reasonable range for Berkshire's Q1-19 to be between $5.5-6.5 billion. For the sake of this analysis, let's assume $6 billion.

Current Book Value

As reported in Berkshire's 2018 10-K, the year end book value was $348,700. Note that this already includes the impact from the $15.4 billion write down at Kraft Heinz that was announced in late February, which resulted in an after-tax impact of $3 billion for Berkshire's ~27% ownership stake.

Adding a gain of $15.9 billion from the change in equity values and $6 billion in operating earnings, I project Q1-19 book value at $370,600.

Berkshire's current market cap of $494 billion / $370.6 billion leaves a Price/Book Value of 1.33x for Q1.

Conclusion And Outlook

In the same way the ugly headlines from Berkshire Hathaway's Q4 numbers should have been ignored, we should also ignore any headlines about Berkshire making $22 billion in Q1 when earnings are released in 5 weeks. I expect another solid performance, and am hoping to see year over year improvements in their operating businesses. At the current price, I see Berkshire as attractively valued, but not a steal.

In addition to operating performance, I will also be looking for any update on buyback guidance, especially since we've been under the $207 level where Berkshire repurchased shares in Q4 for much of this quarter. I was surprised Berkshire was not more aggressive repurchasing shares in late Q4, but am now beginning to believe they may have trouble repurchasing significant amounts of shares on the open market without impacting the share price.

Berkshire's trading volume is relatively low, under $1 billion a day between A and B shares combined, and some of this volume is likely computer based/algorithmic trading. If Berkshire repurchased 5% of the outstanding trading volume per day for the entire year, they would only repurchase $11 billion, or a little over 2% of the outstanding shares. This could explain why they didn't take advantage of the drop below $190 at the end of last quarter; they were simply unable to. Perhaps Berkshire will repurchase directly from the Gates Foundation, who has been selling on the open market? We'll hopefully know more in early May.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.