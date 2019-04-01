Weekly Cannabis Report: Was CannTrust's Miss That Bad?

Walgreens will carry CBD products in over 1,500 stores making it the second national retailer to enter the space after CVS Health.

Cannabis stocks dropped last week on the back of disappointing earnings from CannTrust that sent the stock down 20%.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks drifted lower last week as CannTrust (CTST) posted a massive earnings miss. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) lost 4.5% and the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 1.2%.

Canadian Large-Cap: Last week was relatively quiet for large-caps. Canopy Growth (CGC) dropped 2.3% after announcing a partnership with Seth Rogen. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was flat without news. Tilray (TLRY) dropped 2.4% and received a processing license for its greenhouse. Cronos (CRON) lost 4.2% after reporting an underwhelming quarter. Aphria (APHA) was down 2.2% after its Chairman said that the firm will reach $1 billion in sales by 2020.

Canadian Mid-Cap: The big story was week was when CannTrust dropped 20% after reporting a weak quarter along with disappointing guidance for next quarter. HEXO (HEXO) and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) both rose slightly while OrganiGram (OGRMF) dropped 2.4% without major news.

Canadian Small-Cap: The small caps suffered bigger losses last week. Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) dropped 13% after a weak quarter and a write-off due to a dispute with VIVO Cannabis. High-flyer Village Farms (VFF) finally dropped 14.5% after a period of irrational exuberance. Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) lost 14.4% without news as it is hard to value the stock due to its focus on early-stage cannabis ventures. It is notable that many small caps have reversed all of their 2019 gains after a couple of turbulent weeks.

U.S. Multistate Operators: MSOs pulled back last week along with the broader cannabis sector. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dropped 5.4% after jumping 51% the prior week. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) lost another 5.5% as its new financing from Gotham Green Partners comes at a hefty price tag. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) bucked the trend and gained 8.7% after announcing that it has been pre-approved for a growing and processing license in Michigan.

Ancillary and International: Last week we saw more good news for the CBD industry as Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) became another national retailer to start selling CBD products following CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) was little changed after reporting 2018 Q4 earnings. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) and Elixinol Global (OTCPK:ELLXF) both advanced on the back of recent tailwinds for the CBD industry. Latin American cannabis player Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQX:KHRNF) was little changed. Cannabis supplier KushCo (OTCQX:KSHB) gained 5.5%. Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) dropped 6.9% as investors ponder whether the SAFE Banking Act could affect demand for its financings. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) dropped 10% after a class action suit was filed after its subsidiary Natural Health Services suffered a data breach in 2018.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

The biggest development last week was the surprisingly weak results from CannTrust, a stock that has been praised by many, including us, for its consistent execution and cheap valuation. CannTrust's results were truly disappointing as Q4 revenue of C$16 million came in way below the Street's expectation of around C$20 million, indicating execution mishaps at the company in the early days of legalization. Unlike peers (Aurora, Canopy, HEXO, OrganiGram) that reported massive revenue ramp up in the first quarter since legalization, CannTrust has shocked everyone with a mere 28% quarterly revenue increase considering that Q3 did not even have any legal sales. More importantly, gross margin collapsed during Q4 to 35%.

Despite the disappointing results, we think the 20% drop was likely an overreaction as CannTrust's numbers were far from being the worst. For example, Canopy reported calendar 2018 Q4 gross margin of 22% which was similarly affected by near-term scaling expenses. After the big drop last week, CannTrust trades at 16x EV/annualized Q4 revenue compared to 35x for HEXO and 27x for OrganiGram, its two closest peers.

For investors, we think the reaction to CannTrust's earnings revealed the fact that investors still struggle with valuing cannabis companies. Using traditional valuation metrics, we would find the 20% drop excessive especially given the relative cheapness of the stock. While Q4 was underwhelming, the stock remains undervalued on several metrics. TGOD even have a higher market cap compared to CannTrust having reported essentially no revenue so far.

We think the lesson here is that the sector remains in its early stage and investors need to realize that traditional valuation metrics can only be used as a reference along with other considerations. News flow, corporate development, management, and investor perception all affect valuation. Ultimately, we think valuation will return to the basics and financial performance will dictate stock market performance in the long run.

