Avanos Killed Their Golden Goose

Avanos Medical (AVNS), formerly Halyard Health, was spun out of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) in 2014. The company manufactures a variety of medical devices, including drug infusing pumps and feeding tubes. The most recent name change was precipitated by the sale of their surgical and infection prevention (S&IP) business to Owens & Minor (OMI) in April of 2018.

The Past

S&IP sells mostly commodity goods, such as gloves, gowns, and masks. On the surface, divesting a mature business with flat revenues and a narrow moat makes sense; the sale allows Avanos to focus on their medical device business. Avanos received $710 MM in cash for the S&IP business, realizing a gain of $89.9 MM. A portion of the cash from the sale was used to pay down debt and $65.7 MM was subsequently used to purchase Cool Systems, Inc. in July.

S&IP generated $111.4 MM of after tax profit in 2017, its last full year under Avanos. That means Avanos received slightly over 6.3x after tax profit for the business, not a great price for a steady cash-generating business. The divestiture is even more questionable once one considers that the sale included the company's IT system, which Avanos estimates will cost $55-60 MM to replace (2018 10-K, page 23). Further, the company incurred $26.6 MM in expenses related to legal fees, due diligence, consulting, and tax & accounting services (10-K, page 22).

The sale may have further indirect costs for Avanos. For example, the 10-K calls out the fact that the company will now have less negotiating power when purchasing employee healthcare, supplies, etc. There is also the unquantifiable cost of distraction and inefficiency that comes with any reorganization. From the outside, it appears that Avanos would have been better off keeping the S&IP business and using the cash flow to purchase smaller medical device companies over time.

One lingering issue remains from Avanos' ownership of the S&IP business: There are a host of ongoing lawsuits related to false claims made regarding MicroCool and other surgical gowns made by the unit. Avanos had $56 MM in expenses from the lawsuits from 2016 to 2018, and the company has reserves on the balance sheet for additional losses. The accrued expenses, which include reserves for the legal action and employee severance, total $94.4 MM on the balance sheet.

The Present

The remaining Avanos business is a pure play on medical devices, with a market cap of just over $2 billion. The product lines are divided into two groups, pain management and chronic care.

Pain Management

The pain management product line is further divided into interventional and chronic pain treatment. The Coolief RF treatment system is the primary offering in the interventional pain treatment portfolio. The device consists of a small needle that is inserted near the site of pain. Radio frequency power is then run through the needle tip to damage the nerves going to the brain, disrupting the transmission of the pain signal.

Coolief RF ablation device for blocking pain - Avanos Medical

Abbott Labs (ABT), Stryker (SYK), and Boston Scientific (BSX) offer similar technology; however, Avanos is able to differentiate their offering by water cooling the tip of their needle. The cooling helps to keep the surrounding tissue cooler, which allows for more nerves to be treated without causing tissue damage.

Avanos owns ~30% of the RF pain treatment market, and a recent television marketing campaign was able to lift sales by 35%. The U.S. population is aging and there are ~93 MM citizens who are considered obese, so there will likely be growing demand for RF treatment to reduce back and knee pain.

Similarly, Avanos' acute pain business is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing effort to curb opioid use in the U.S. Avanos sells the On-Q pump system, which delivers a continuous dose of anesthetic to the surgical site. The device consists of an elastic balloon filled with anesthetic that slowly enters the surgical site through a catheter as the balloon deflates. Not only does this treatment reduce the risk of opioid addiction, but it is also more effective and patients gain mobility faster than with opioid use.

ON-Q Pain Relief System MK-00442_90D - Avanos Medical

Avanos expanded their pain treatment offering with the 2018 purchase of Cool Systems and their Game Ready product line. The technology combines heating and cooling capability in a compression sleeve system. The Game Ready technology is used for recovery from surgery and athletic injuries.

Game Ready combines compression and thermal treatment - Avanos Medical

The Game Ready line produced $18.5 MM in sales for Avanos during the last six months of the year, resulting in a net loss of $0.7 MM. The company expects that the integration of the Cool Systems business will continue throughout 2019, so there is a chance that Avanos will be successful in meeting their original expectation that the deal would be slightly accretive to earnings in 2019.

Overall, the pain management business generated 6.2% growth in 2018 and accounted for ~41% of sales. Growth was inhibited by a market shortage of ropivacaine, with one Avanos partner losing their allocation of the drug. Supply of ropivacaine is beginning to normalize, and Avanos has developed a new partnership with Leiters Pharmacy to help diversify their product channel.

Chronic Care

The chronic care business focuses mostly on nutrition and respiratory devices, such as feeding tubes and endotracheal tubes. Several of their chronic care product lines have dominant market shares (see slide below).

Leading market positions in several chronic care applications - Avanos Medical

Although much of the chronic treatment product line would be considered commodities, there are some innovative offerings. Their Cortrak 2 Enteral Access System enables providers to confirm that the feeding tube has been properly located, eliminating the use of X-rays and speeding up the process. This and other innovations in the chronic care business generated 7% growth during 2018, generating $386 MM in revenues.

The Future

In addition to the Cool Systems purchase in 2018, the company spent $174 MM to acquire Corpak MedSystems in 2016. The company recently stated at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference that they have $750 MM in acquisition capacity. I would expect a deal within the next year given their strong balance sheet and the external forces pushing for consolidation in the medical device field.

Avanos has spent ~6.5% of sales on R&D over the last three years, totaling $41.8 MM in 2018. For comparison, Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) spent $106.2 MM (4.3%) and Stryker (SYK) spent $862 MM (6.3%) in 2018. While R&D spend is in line with competitors on a relative basis, larger competitors have the resources to overtake Avanos in some of their more attractive market segments.

International sales represented 23% of revenues in 2018, with 5% organic growth. The company is investing in their international operations and they expect to see double-digit growth rates in foreign markets by 2021. Although slow, international expansion appears to be the lowest risk growth opportunity in front of the company.

Financials

Avanos provided 2019 guidance of 6 to 8% revenue growth for 2019, inclusive of the Game Ready acquisition, and an adjusted EPS estimate of $1.15 to $1.35. This is significantly below the $1.93 adjusted EPS that the company reported for 2018, due in part to the sale of the S&IP business. A look at Avanos' historical earnings from continuing operations paints a bleak future for the company near-term, with losses each of the last five years.

Avanos historical earning, continuing vs. discontinued operations - 2018 10-K

With the share price at $42.68, adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, and 7% earnings growth, Avanos would have a PEG of 4.9! That looks particularly pricey, especially considering GAAP earnings will likely be significantly lower based on historical performance of the continuing operations.

Avanos had $384.5 MM in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2018 and with $247.7 MM in debt outstanding. The debt carries a 6.25% nominal interest rate and is due October 15, 2022 (10-K, page 29). Although the balance sheet looks good now, the company will have to improve their cash generation now that their cash cow S&IP business is gone. Not surprisingly, the most recent 10-K states that Avanos has no intention of initiating a dividend.

Data by YCharts

Governance

The company has an independent chairman of the board of directors, which is generally favored for better governance. In fact, only one board member is employed by Avanos. Most of the board members also have relevant experience in the healthcare industry, which is a good indication that they should be able to make informed decisions when leading the company.

One shortcoming of the governance is found in the proxy statement, which reviews the company's executive compensation policies. The executive variable compensation plan uses adjusted EBITDA as a metric for determining the plan payout. Adjusted EBITDA is subject to manipulation, and often does not reflect reality.

Takeaway

Avanos Medical has become a focused medical device company, with leading positions in several applications. Many of their products are well positioned to grow in the coming years as medical professionals look for alternative to opioids for pain treatment.

The sale of the S&IP business has stripped away most of the historical cash-generating power of the business, so the company will have to adapt quickly if they want to maintain their strong balance sheet. With their smaller size, Avanos will look to grow using M&A and internal R&D, but buying growth companies often mean overpaying in the near-term and competitors have more resources to fund R&D. Given the current valuation and risks, I will avoid Avanos until they start generating healthy cash flows again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This column is meant to stimulate thought and discussion, and should not be considered investment advice. Readers are encouraged to carry out their own due diligence before initiating a position.