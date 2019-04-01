Arvinas: Early-Stage Research In An Exciting Field, Worthy Of Entry?

The stock is a Speculative Buy, but risks should be considered and managed accordingly. Conservative investors are better off looking at some of my other ideas.

Institutional positioning and strength of management team are two green flags that stand out. Early data from a phase 1 trial of ARV-110 in 2H 2019 is a primary catalyst to look forward to.

The company is one of several participants in the targeted protein degradation space, an approach which could have several advantages over current therapies.

Shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) are currently trading at a 10% discount to the IPO price point of $16, which took place in September of 2018. So far, in 2019, the stock saw an impressive 75% run-up before shares essentially pulled back to square one.

This one caught my eye when it came to public markets, as it possesses a novel technology platform that enables them to develop a new class of drugs to engage the body's own natural protein disposal system to address certain oncology indications as well as other diseases. Strength of the management team is another green flag that makes me want to dig deeper, many of whom prior held leading positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Alexion, Astellas, and others.

Figure 1: ARVN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see that shares have spent much of their time trading in the mid-teen range. There was a melt-down toward the end of 2018 (along with the rest of the biotech sector), and interestingly, there was a nice run-up to begin the year that unfortunately petered out. Today's weakness comes on over six times average daily volume, which certainly appears to be a bearish sign. However, take into account that IPO lockup expiration date was March 26th (in this case, selling pressure could be providing a buying opportunity).

While much of the current focus is on small molecule inhibitors, the company's PROTAC (Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera) protein degraders are able to degrade disease-causing proteins through the cell’s Ubiquitin/Proteasome System. They work by recruiting an E3 ligase to tag the target protein for ubiquitination and degradation through the proteasome, and from there, the drug is released to continue its degradation mission.

Figure 2: Advantages of gene-based medicines combined with benefits of small molecule therapies (Source: corporate presentation)

Essentially, the thought here is that instead of simply blocking proteins, removing them could have several advantages over small molecule inhibitors (less systemic exposure needed, potential decrease in side effects and eventual drug resistance, etc.). It's also quite interesting that no inhibitors have been identified for many targets of drug development (yet).

A look at the pipeline shows quite a few early-stage assets that are wholly-owned, mainly targeting oncology indications, but neurology is also an important facet of their clinical strategy.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Big pharma validation is also an important aspect of the story, as the company has discovery-stage partnerships with both Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Genentech, for which it could receive up to $1.4 billion in milestones plus tiered royalties.

Lead product candidate ARV-110 is in development for the treatment of men with metastatic CRPC who have progressed on abiraterone and/or enzalutamide. Consider that of 35,000 to 45,000 new cases of mCRPC diagnosed each year in the US, 15% to 25% of patients fail to respond to either of the above approved treatments (intrinsic resistance), which work by decreasing androgen levels or blocking androgen binding to AR. On top of that, acquired resistance mechanisms to either treatment are found in a high percentage of patients (AR gene amplification in 40% to 60% of them, AR gene enhancer amplification in over 70%, AR point mutations in around 15%, etc.). Preclinical data has shown that ARV-110 selectively degrades AR in VCaP cells, while in vivo xenograft mouse models of acquired resistance have shown strong inhibition of tumor growth along with significantly decreased plasma PSA levels following treatment. The big question here is whether strong preclinical data translates into efficacy in humans (higher risk getting in early, higher reward).

Figure 4: Preclinical data for ARV-110 in multiple models appears promising (Source: corporate presentation)

ARV-471, the next candidate, is an estrogen receptor-targeting PROTAC degrader in development for the treatment of women with ER+ locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. While this approach has been validated by fulvestrant, consider that after 6 months of treatment, up to 50% of ER baseline levels remain (need is there for a better option). As with the other program, preclinical data is promising with an oral daily dose of ARV-471, resulting in 99% inhibition of tumor growth at 10 mpk and 106% at 30 mpk in an ESR1 mutant PDX model. Additionally, tumor growth inhibition was superior to that of fulvestrant, and in vivo combination with palbociclib showed impressive reductions in tumors as well.

Figure 5: Preclinical combination data for ARV-471 gives significant reason for optimism (Source: corporate presentation)

Additional programs are in the works, including undisclosed oncology targets in lead optimization stage and PROTAC degraders for neurological diseases as well.

Select Recent Developments

In April of 2018 a $55 million series C financing was closed (remember that track record of advantageous access to funding from key institutional investors is a green flag). Financing was led by new investor Nextech Invest with participation from Deerfield Management, Hillhouse Capital, Sirona Capital, Canaan Partners, 5AM Ventures, RA Capital Management, OrbiMed, and New Leaf Venture Partners. Interestingly enough, in conjunction with the financing, Jakob Loven, Ph.D. (partner with Nextech Invest) joined the board of directors.

In February of this year, the company announced presentation of a poster at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU), highlighting lead product candidate ARV-110.

In March Nature Review noted that the company was set to initiate its phase 1 study and leads other companies which are also nearing the clinic, such as Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with a targeted degrader that acts in a similar fashion against an undisclosed target (for competitive reasons). It should be noted that one of the risks to this story is that many other firms are exploring this approach, including C4 Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics. CTO of Kymera Nello Mainolfi's enthusiastic commented that "every big pharma company and even every medium-sized biotech has either a collaboration in this space or internal efforts¨ should not be ignored.

Lastly, on March 25th, the company announced that the first patient was dosed in the phase 1 study of ARV-110, which will be evaluating its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in mCRPC patients who have progressed on standard of care therapy. The company is guiding for preliminary data to be reported in the second half of the year. 28 to 36 patients will be enrolled, and clinical & biochemical activity will be assessed in the form of PSA levels, AR degradation, radiographic measurements of evaluable lesions and other exploratory markers of disease burden. President and CEO John Houston, Ph.D., had the following remarks to add:

With ARV-110 we are harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal system to degrade AR, a key contributor to the progression of prostate cancer. Given the promising results seen in preclinical studies, it is our hope that ARV-110 will overcome known mechanisms of resistance to standard of care agents and offer a new treatment option for patients. We believe this is the first time a patient has been treated with this new class of targeted protein degraders and we look forward to furthering our understanding of ARV-110 as a potential treatment for men with mCRPC and the broader field of protein degradation.

Keeping an eye on competition in the space is important, and I wanted to point out before publishing this one that at AACR Kymera Therapeutics presented new preclinical data from first-in-class oral IRAK4 protein degrader, KYM-001, in MYD88-mutant lymphoma. The trial showed that KYM-001 led to highly selective degradation of IRAK4 and tumor regression upon oral dosing, both alone and in combination with BTK inhibition. 90% degradation occurred at concentrations less than 100 nM, and comparable levels of degradation in both MYD88 mutant and MYD88 WT human ABC DLBCL cell lines was observed. All in all, this data does serve to provide even more validation to this novel mechanism of action and class of drugs.

Other Information

For the Q4 and full year 2018 results, the company reported cash and equivalents of $187.8 million as opposed to quarterly net loss of $16.1 million (figure expected to grow as pipeline progresses). Research and development expenses for the quarter were $14.6 million, while G&A came in at $5.8 million. Management states the company has an operational runway into the first half of 2021, although I wouldn't be surprised if they access financing toward the end of 2019 or early 2020.

As for future catalysts of note, our primary focus is on early data from the phase 1 trial of ARV-110 in 2H 2019. As for ARV-471 in ER+ positive/ HER2- negative breast cancer, the phase 1 trial should get underway in Q3 with early data in 2020. The company will be presenting preclinical data from its tau program in 2H 2019.

Figure 6: PROTAC degraders have crossed blood brain barrier (Source: corporate presentation)

As for institutional investors of note, RA Capital Management reported a 9.7% stake, Nextech owns 5.2%, 5AM Ventures owns 15%, New Leaf Ventures owns 5.9%, and Orbimed Capital owns 5.96%. A track record of insider buying does inspire confidence, and I note that Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor Craig Crews owns 6.76% stake.

As for leadership, I remind readers that President and CEO John G. Houston, Ph.D., served prior at SVP of Specialty Discovery at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Several other members hail from the top ranks of BMY, Alexion, Astellas, and others.

Final Thoughts

Given what we've found here, I find the story quite fascinating and plan to follow the company's progress as well as that of peers operating in the same space. Arvinas' management team is taking a conservative approach with their novel technology, namely going after a well-known target first followed by higher risk, higher reward targets such as tau in Alzheimer's Disease. If initial data for ARV-110 shows promise, upside could be very high as it would provide more validation for the rest of the pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders. On the other hand, if results are negative, cash position would account for only around 30% of the market capitalization (implying investors could lose 70% or more of their principal).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and accumulating shares in the near term (taking advantage of weakness caused by lockup expiration). That said, this one is quite speculative, and it's likely wise to limit exposure to a lower weighting in a diversified portfolio (own quarter or half size position instead of full).

Risks include disappointing clinical results (would be devastating to bullish thesis), setbacks including safety concerns or slow patient enrollment, significant competition in the space, ability to protect IP in an emerging field and additional dilution at some point (i.e. end of 2019 or more likely in 2020). Regarding competition, some names to keep an eye on include C4 Therapeutics, Cullgen, Kymera Therapeutics, Nurix Therapeutics, and some larger firms such as Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). Initial indications being targeted (mCRPC and metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer) have quite a few marketed drugs and late stage product candidates in development, so the space should become even more crowded as the landscape evolves.

For our purposes in ROTY, Arvinas is not currently suitable for our 10 stock model account as it doesn't possess the derisking and downside protection that we require. That said, I will be keeping a close eye on it for initial data and from there decide our next steps.

