Lyft: Lifting Animal Spirits

I am skeptical but recognize that this might be a dangerous short as well, making me a close follower of this story unfolding.

Based on sales multiples, the valuation looks reasonable given the pace of growth, yet the company is losing a ton of money as the business model still has to prove itself.

Lyft (LYFT) has gone public, as the IPO has been a modest success. The debate between bulls and bears is quite active, as raid growth and modest sales multiples look compelling, yet the business loses a ton of money as the question is if the business model can ever "allow" for any profits.

Lyft - The Business

The mission of Lyft is to improve the lives of people with the world's best transportation since it was founded in 2012. Some 1.9 million drivers were supplying services to nearly 31 million riders in North America, attracted to affordable, convenient and reliable transportation.

The basic premise is that of ride-sharing and Lyft believes in the sharing concept. This comes after people like the freedom provided by cars, while the infrastructure (especially around cities) is not built for this. The other sobering conclusion is that Americans spent nearly $10,000 per year on their car, while utilization rates amount to just around 5%. Transportation as a service (TaaS) is the solution for these trends, as Lyft and its peers have seen spectacular growth as of recent.

The more than trillion dollar market for transportation is thus very inefficiently organised with vehicles being underutilized and parking space being a "waste" of space in densely populated regions. Typically, the infrastructure itself (road and parking) is either very much underutilized, or used too intensively.

For riders, Lyft offers opportunities to have a job for just a few hours a week and offers good opportunities for veterans and older workers as well. Users no longer have to own their personal vehicle or can use it much less intensively.

The Offering

Lyft aimed to sell 30.8 million shares in a price range of $70-$72, which was already raised from a preliminary $62-$68 range, as the final offer price was set at the higher end of the range. This means that the company is raising little over $2.2 billion in the offering. Shares initially opened with a big jump and rose to $86 in the first hour of trading, before ending the day at $78 per share.

With 284.1 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company is valued at $22.2 billion, as the issuance of both Class A and B shares allows for the founders to still control the company hereafter. With cash and equivalents having fallen to $518 million, the company has a pro-forma net cash position of $2.7 billion which implies that operating assets are valued at $19.5 billion. That is not really the case as nearly half a billion in offering proceeds will be used for the RSU settlement, which means that operating assets are now valued at $20 billion.

So what is the actual performance for this valuation? Lyft has seen spectacular growth, accompanied by steep losses. The company reported $343 million in sales in 2016 on which it lost $692 million, with losses being twice as large as sales. Revenues more than tripled to $1.06 billion in 2017 as operating losses were stable around $708 million.

Sales doubled again to $2.16 billion in 2018 as losses rose to $978 million which implies that the operating assets are now valued at 9.3 times sales as the operating momentum continues to be solid. The number of active riders, revenues per active rider and number of rides continue to increase steadily. For Q4 of 2018, the company had 18.6 million riders which on average per rider generated $36 in revenues through 178.4 million rides.

The reported revenues of $2.16 billion were generated on $8.1 billion in bookings, representing the dollar value of transportation spent through the platform. The percentage of sales divided by bookings continues to increase which reflects the ability to boost driver utilization and effectiveness of the company.

Momentum has been continuously strong. Fourth-quarter sales came in at $670 million, still translating into 94% year-on-year growth with revenues annualized coming in at $2.68 billion. Given the operating asset valuation, the sales multiple drops to 7.5 times as the company is stabilizing operating losses at $270 million a quarter, which still comes in at $1.08 billion a year. Fortunately, the company can easily finance these losses now as current cash holdings allow to fund these losses for two years to come.

What Now?

While growth reported by Lyft has been very strong, reality is that the company continues to lose and burn a lot of money as well. Other concerns include the fierce competition from notably Uber (UBER), as well as Gett, Via and scooter ride sharing platforms such as Lime and Bird, as well as the numerous initiatives which focus on self-driving cars or vehicles.

Other concerns includes the challenge to find and retain qualified drivers, the rapid changes on the regulatory front (including the contractor classification of drivers) and need to develop or partner up with a peer to drive autonomous driving. I furthermore must note that the list of risk factors is very long, longer than I have seen at many other public offerings.

The biggest question is of course not the market potential and growth, but if the business model can become profitable, as a 7 times sale multiple with nearly 100% growth does not even sound that crazy. The main observation is of course that if there is any margin potential, that potential might be very limited at the same time, simply because actual cars, people, gas and insurance premiums need to be paid.

Ironically enough, the future of the business model might look more compelling if automotive vehicles make their entrance as salaries no longer need to be paid and people tend to undervalue their own time. On the other hand, the company which comes up with the crucial autonomous technology is the winner while the rest might be decimated to become a low margin supplier of either cars or users at low margins.

At the same time, while $20 billion is a big price tag, every major technology company is interested in driverless technology and networks, although Lyft is a much more asset-based operation than just technology. Nonetheless, for many major technology names, this is a manageable price task, as they often hold huge cash balances.

Of course, Lyft and its main rival Uber are still in a big competitive fight and that might be the reason for the lack of progress on the margin front, with operating losses still trending at around 40%. Worse, while losses come down on a relative basis, they are not yet coming down in absolute terms.

The concern is that the business model does not work and the business is a "hot potato", while on the other hand, the revenue multiples look very modest in relation to the sales multiple. At the same time, we have to acknowledge that a TaaS play is something very different from a SaaS player. For now, I continue to watch the story with great interest, not having a convincing stance on either the long or short side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.