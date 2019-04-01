Imperial Metals Corp. (IPMLF) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCPK:IPMLF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Brian Kynoch - President

Andre Deepwell - Chief Financial Officer

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

Brian Kynoch

Yes. Thank you, and welcome to our conference call. This is our conference call to review our 2018 results and I'll start with brief updates on Mount Polley and Red Chris, and then I'll have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the highlights of the financial statements.

During 2018, Mount Polley mine treated 6.2 million tons of material through the mill down from 6.7 million in 2017. Metal production was also down 14.9 million pounds of copper and 37,000 ounces of gold versus 19 million pounds of copper and 48,000 ounces of gold in 2017.

The metal production was impacted by a labor dispute with our unionized staff and by lower grades and higher levels of oxide copper in the stockpiles that made up a larger amount of our feed in 2018.

At Mount Polley, we've completed extensive rehabilitation work on the areas affected by the breach and successfully reintroduced trout into the upper section of Hazeltine Creek this year. All the excess site water is being treated and discharges via waterline from the water treatment plant to diffusers deep in Quesnel Lake.

During the suspension of mill operations, which we expect to happen around the end of May this year, we plan to complete the rehabilitation work that we've undertaken at Mount Polley and we also plan to conduct an exploration program at Mount Polley during the suspension.

The mineralization that is underneath the saddle zone separating the Cariboo and Springer Phase 6 pits represents an ideal opportunity to find some additional low-stripping ratio reserves for when we startup and that will be a primary target of an exploration program.

At Red Chris, metal production was 60.3 million pounds of copper and [41,9 thousand] ounces of gold in 2018, compared to 2017's productions of 74 million pounds of copper and about 33,000 ounces of gold. Copper was down on grade and recovery, while gold was up on the same factors and that's basically where we were mining in the pit, the grades that came out of the pit were – we're in an area of some higher-grade gold.

The faulted areas of the deposit with high clay content continue to impact recoveries, and we've done some work on that and one of the things we’re trying now, and we did for the first time in January as we set mines separately, all the high clay ores in the pit, stockpiled that and in January we did our first run through the plant of high clay ore. I think it was for five days, as – which was treated as a batch and we had some success in recoveries, treating that clay ores separately.

So, we plan to continue these plant scale trails of separate treatment and see if we can get better copper recovery from the clay ores that way. It's interesting to note that the gold recoveries are not seemingly as impacted, by this high clay, and we often exceed our target gold recoveries even in these high clay areas.

In 2018, the mill achieved an average throughput of 29,228 tons per calendar day, basically achieving our 30,000 ton a day design capacity and that was up from 28,000, about [28.5 thousand] tons in 2017.

Work on the primary crusher circuit to increase its availability has had effect and we see that as not impacting the availability of the plant anymore. And now our focus will be on increasing the concentrator circuit to achieve the 93% availability, and if we can achieve a 93% availability on the plant, it will be exceeding its design throughput.

At Red Chris, our current areas of focus are reducing costs sitewide, increasing the operating time as I just said in the mill and the copper recovery in the mill, and getting ready to run [cycle in sand plant] and switch from using excavated sand and gravels to build the buttress on the north dam, and try to switch that over and begin to use sand this year.

Looking to the future, Red Chris, we’re looking forward to working with Newcrest, the developer plant of mine the deep resource beneath the current open pits. And with their expertise in block cave and the knowledge and insight they’ve gained by mining Cadia this way. Cadia is a look-a-like to Red Chris.

We look forward developing a very competitive underground mine to exploit the high grades in the deep east zone at Red Chris. We also look forward to further exploration as a side, as we believe, more exploration will expand the already large copper and gold reserves at the site.

With those brief summaries, I’ll have Andre go through the financials and then we'll have a question period. Andre?

Andre Deepwell

Thank you, Brian. Revenues in 2018 were $360.2 million versus $453.1 million in 2017. The decrease was the result of lower shipment volumes on marginally higher metal prices, compared to 2017. Red Chris had 12 concentrate shipments in 2018 versus 15 shipments in 2017.

Mount Polley had 3.0 concentrate shipments in 2018, compared to 4.7 shipments in 2017. Revenues in 2018 were reduced by $19 million, due to negative revenue revaluation, as compared to an increase in revenues in 2017 by $15.2 million, due to positive revenue revaluation.

Revenue revaluations are the result of metal prices on the settlement and over the current period balance sheet date being higher or lower than when the revenue was initially recorded for the metal prices at the last balance sheet date, and the finalization of contained metals as the result of final assays.

In 2018, Imperial recorded a net loss of 125.6 million, compared to a net income of 77.1 million in 2017. The change from the net income in 2017 to the net loss in 2018 was due to a number of factors. A $52.5 million reduction in income for mine operations, a $67.1 million increase in foreign exchange losses on debt, a $109 million non-cash impairment of mineral properties at Mount Polley, a $106 million gain on settlement relating to the 2014 tailings dam breach at Mount Polley, and the absences of the 2017 $109 million bargain purchase of Huckleberry recorded in 2017, as well as $27.5 million in higher income tax recoveries.

[218] loss from mine operations was $33 million, compared to income of 19.5 million in 2017. The company has no derivative instruments for copper, gold or foreign exchange at December 31, 2018 or today. Imperial’s capital expenditures were 77 million in 2018, down from 92.9 million in 2017. Capital expenditures in 2018 included 33.7 million from mobile equipment and 28.8 million for tailings dam construction, and 14.5 million for other capital.

The addition of a new $15 million shovel for the Red Chris mine was financed by long-term debt. The company reports four non-IFRS measures. Adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow, and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net income loss removes nonrecurring and unrealized items from reported net income loss.

The adjusted net loss in 2018 was 84.8 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of 62.6 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was 33.3 million in 2018, compared to 88.5 million in 2017. Cash flow was 143.4 million in 2018, compared to cash flow of 88.4 million in 2017. The cash cost per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company’s two operating mines.

For 2018, these were US $2.34 per pound for the Red Chris mine, and [US $1.94] per pound for the Mount Polley mine, for a composite total of US $2.36 per pound. At the Red Chris mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced increased from US $1.93 per pound in 2017 to US 2.34 per pound in 2018, primarily due to the lower copper volumes produced in 2018, compared to 2017.

The decrease in the cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polly mine to US $1.94 per pound in 2018 from US $2.32 per pound in 2017 was primarily the result of lower quantities of copper produced and lower gold by-product revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company recorded a net loss of $44.3 million, compared to a net loss 2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company received cash of 106.2 million for the settlement related to the 2014 tailings dam breach in Mount Polley. The company also took a $109.2 million non-cash impairment charge on Mount Polley assets, due to a decrease in the commercial violability of the mine.

The 2017 quarter, fourth quarter include 35 million of net income related to the finalization of the gain on the bargain purchase of Huckleberry and the re-valuation of equity investment in Huckleberry. At December 31, 2018, the company had cash of $18.6 million available capacity of $30.8 million for future draws under the senior secured revolving credit facility.

The company had a working capital deficiency of 789.5 million at December 31, 2018. The working capital [deficiency] is primarily due to debt of 725.4 million related to the senior credit facility, the second lien credit facility, the senior unsecured notes, the junior credit facility and the bridge loan, which all mature in the first quarter of 2019.

Subsequent to year-end in March 2019, the maturity of these five loans was extended to September 2019 to allow the company to complete the transition with Newcrest announced on March 10, 2019, for the sale of the 70% interest in Red Chris assets for US $806.5 million in cash.

Brian Kynoch

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig Hutchison of TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line open.

Craig Hutchison

Good morning, guys.

Andre Deepwell

Good morning, Craig.

Craig Hutchison

Now that got the announced Newcrest joint venture with Red Chris, is there a plan to release the updated technical report? I’m certainly looking at the valuation here for the open-pit and trying to understand what the profile will look like for the next sort of 5 to 10 years ahead of the block cave?

Brian Kynoch

Yes. I would say, we’re focused on closing the deal and getting the Newcrest both involved and I would fully expect them two things, one to look at doing some exploration almost immediately after the close; and then I would also expect them to look at our mine plan and how it would work into what they want to do. So, I would think, maybe we wouldn’t do it, but Newcrest would do something like that fairly soon after they take control over the operation.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. So, probably nothing publicly released for a couple of quarters anyways?

Brian Kynoch

I would think so, but we’re still in the middle of closing this deal and having meetings to kind of figure out how we’re going to integrate the organizations and pass the baton, as it were to them at Red Chris. So, maybe we will get through that first and then see what we’re going to do?

Craig Hutchison

Does you view of Mount Polley change post this deal, obviously you should end, I think Q3 to next cash position, you have a lot more obviously fire power to do more exploration and maybe possibly restart Mount Polley sooner. Has that changed post the announced of the JV?

Brian Kynoch

If you mean change in the way that you think that we would not [indiscernible] operations, I don’t think so. We’ll suspend operations, but we’ve been keen to do explorations at Mount Polley and I think I’ve said it three or four times, especially in that area between the two pits, which I think could – with success there can really change the Mount Polley mine plant. So, I think this summer we should look at exploring at Mount Polley and come up with a longer life better mine plant for reopening.

Craig Hutchison

And just one last question from me, an accounting question. Can I assume that post the close of the joint venture arrangement of Red Chris that you guys will move to an equity accounting for Red Chris, i.e. you won’t be reporting direct revenues on your income statement?

Andre Deepwell

Well it’s going to be a joint venture arrangement. So, we report our 30% of the revenues, expenses, et cetera. It won’t be an equity arrangement, equity reporting.

Craig Hutchison

So, it won’t be similar to what you did at Huckleberry?

Andre Deepwell

Well, no. It won’t be. It will be proportionate, essentially will pick-up our line item times 30% of each item.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Sounds good. Thank you.

Brian Kynoch

Operator

This concludes today's conference call.

