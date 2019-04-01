Acacia Research: Insider Purchasing Signals Short-Term Trading Opportunity

For the buy-and-hold investor, an investment may be inconceivable at this point. But, for the short-term trader willing to monitor the company, there could be gains to reap.

But there's a key insider whose actions would indicate hope. He's clearly and consistently purchasing shares.

Acacia Research reported 2018 full-year results on March 13th, 2019. Its legacy patent portfolio did produce, but probably for the last time. The outlook for 2019 is still hazy.

I am not a trader. I am a buy-and-monitor investor. But there could be opportunity to reap short-term gains for the trader willing to monitor Acacia Research (ACTG).

Following the history of Acacia Research has been similar to watching the action of a vintage pinball machine.

Acacia Research History

Near the beginning of the decade, Acacia's primary source of revenue came from defending patent owners against those infringing on their patents. By late 2012, it owned or licensed 250 patent portfolios. Everything seemed to be on the rise - emphasis on seemed. Revenue topped $250 million for the full year in 2012. Headcount also grew, though to only about five dozen employees. Still, the majority of those employees held the title of vice-president and the average salary neared $500 thousand annually. The share price rose past $40 per share in late 2011 through early 2012.

But the patent enforcement landscape was changing.

By design, the United States patent system was built to protect innovators and inventors. With an approved patent, the inventors and innovators, individuals, companies, and universities, have the "right" to protect their products and IP in the courts.

Issues arose when a "little fish" patent owner tried to defend against an unauthorized "big fish" IP user - an infringer. The process to prove infringement was either too complicated or the costs to file suit too exorbitant. These inequities gave rise to a "middleman" industry - non-practicing entities (NPE). Acacia Research operates as an NPE.

An NPE is typically well-versed in patent protection and has the funding to pursue protection. An NPE also facilitates right-to-use licensing between patent owners and patent users. Ideologically, an NPE allows innovators and inventors to continue to innovate and invent without being distracted and burdened by patent protection. An NPE either partners with the original innovator or inventor and defends them or purchases the patent outright.

As this "middleman" industry matured, some NPEs aggressively pursued litigation against any possible infringer. After all, in theory, the more you defend, the more you'll earn. What those NPEs earned was a derogatory moniker - patent trolls. Patent trolls were accused of creating a huge drain on the industry with unsubstantiated and unnecessary litigation. Similar to "ambulance-chasers", patent trolls were accused of quickly showing up in "hot" markets looking to reap from the excitement. Ironically, these trolls were accused of turning on the very entities creating their existence - the little fish inventors and innovators.

"Because the cost of litigation is so high, those accused of patent infringement are forced to pay the patent owners not based on the merits of the patent but rather to avoid expensive litigation that would run their companies into the ground. Typically, abusive practice by patent trolls target innovators and small businesses."

In 2011, Congress passed the AIA, America Invents Act. The legislation was intended to be patent reform. The act contained the most major changes to patent regulations since 1952. The AIA changed patent areas such as a) first inventor to file, b) prior user rights or trade secrets, c) best mode or practice disclosure, d) patent application processing and tracking, and e) opposition and post-grant procedures.

The coalition, American Innovators for Patent Reform, purported the legislation was disguised as reform but was actually detrimental to innovation.

"Not only does the America Invents Act weaken the value of patents, but it also Makes it harder for individual inventors and small businesses to receive patents for their inventions

Makes it more expensive and time-consuming to defend a patent

Makes it more expensive to enforce a patent

Reduces compensation for patent infringement."

The coalition proposed the legislation was driven by "Big Tech" lobbyists who would prefer the bigger technology companies not have to license patents for use.

Initially, Acacia Research admitted the AIA had made business more difficult.

"The changes to the legal system haven't just made it harder to be an NPE, they've made it harder for every patent owner to realize monetization."

But it also suspected the legislation would end up actually endorsing its mission (that suspicion has yet to play out).

In August 2018, when Matthew Vella became CEO of Acacia Research, he intentionally changed the strategy for patent acquisition at the company.

"My goal, as CEO, will be to continue to add, in fact accelerate, the addition of high quality, high revenue potential portfolios."

Eight months later, he reaffirmed the strategy.

"In 2013, we learned two pivotal lessons that we believe will make Acacia a stronger and more consistently profitable company moving forward. First, Acacia's strategically chosen to become a company that serves a small number of customers, each having higher quality portfolios. In examining our past success we found that the vast majority of our growth in profits stemmed from high quality, high revenue potential patent portfolios, marquee portfolios. Second, Acacia has evolved into a company that will be more patient about getting the right prices for licenses under its own, under its customers' patent portfolios, even if it means enduring a temporary revenue trough to get those right prices." (emphasis added)

A revenue trough did indeed follow.

Source: Author-created from company data

Then, in late December 2015, just as it looked like things may finally turn, Acacia Research lost a high-profile trial - one it expected to win handily. The next day, CEO Matthew Vella was ousted. Three years of building an asset base of "high quality, high revenue potential portfolios" would be abandoned by Acacia's next management team. The low-hanging fruit, pending cases that could be settled out of court, were "gathered" quickly.

Acacia had "underestimated how hard it would be" to generate revenue from marquee portfolios. In 2016 and 2017, the management team and Board of Directors for Acacia Research did an about-face on the strategy to amass marquee portfolios, intending to return to its former mode of operation.

"It will make more financial sense for them to settle smaller opportunities rather than litigate every single line. And that's what we expect - modifying the kind of patent we bring in will help smooth out quarterly results."

But very few patents were actually "brought" in - neither large nor small.

To "diversify", the new Chairman of the Board designed a strategy to partner through capital investment with "high-growth technology companies". Acacia Research invested in Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Miso Investments. But hope did not return quickly enough and activists engaged.

At its annual meeting in June 2018, shareholders voted for change. The Chairman of the Board, the author of its "new strategy", was up for reelection, as was one other Board member. Shareholders elected the activists' two replacement candidates. Within days, the remainder of the Board subsequently resigned as did the top three executives of the eleven employee company.

By the end of the summer, newly-elected board members, Alfred Tobia and Clifford Press, had basically ended up with a company in distress in their laps. They weren't ready to abandon the existing portfolios. In mid-August, the pair rehired a previous Acacia executive, Marc Booth, to serve as Chief Intellectual Property Officer. He had previously spent over 12 years with the company, leaving in 2017.

Mr. Booth's rehire provided a head start on evaluating the value and revenue potential of Acacia's legacy patent portfolios.

"We addressed critical pending issues in the patent portfolio, resulting in $13.7 million in third quarter revenue, with another $25 million in revenue realized in the fourth quarter already."

When Acacia reported 2018 fourth-quarter results on March 13th, total revenue for the quarter was $49.2 million. Annual revenue in 2018 tallied $131.5 million.

"We capitalized on three time-sensitive transactions from our legacy portfolio that generated more than $44 million in revenue during the fourth quarter. The result is a short-term spike in licensing revenue that could have otherwise been lost."

Hazy Horizon

In January, clearing away some of the clouds, Acacia announced the addition of two new directors with patent protection experience. Katharine Wolanyk is a Managing Director at Burford Capital and leads its IP (intellectual property) business. From 2015 to 2018, IAM (Intellectual Asset Management) named her a World's Leading IP Strategist. Prior to Burford, her career work in the legal field with IP assets spans several software and technology companies. Maureen O'Connell was most recently CFO for Scholastic Corporation. She has significant experience with licensing rights and trademark and copyright partnering. Before her career at Scholastic, she served as President and COO of the Gartner Group, a leading resource for IP case studies.

However, there are still clouds and the horizon appears somewhat hazy. Acacia does have nine litigation cases active. It is in the process of exploring and evaluating others. But it is not expecting its legacy portfolio to continue to produce revenue.

"The remaining portfolio of Acacia has a limited number of remaining licenses to be negotiated. We do not expect significant revenues in the first quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, we expect gross revenues of approximately $25 million, all from the existing portfolio."

The company expects to invest $20 million in new IP or patent portfolios in 2019. Prior to adopting that marquee portfolio strategy, the lag from acquisition to revenue generation was 12 to 18 months. However, of late, the lag had extended from 2 to 4 years.

In the patent defense business, it is critical a company have the financial resources to fund litigation. The balance of Acacia's cash and short-term investments at the end of 2018 was $165.5 million. As well, it has no debt obligations. Since the drastic changes last summer, Mr. Tobia and Mr. Press have been able to drive down Acacia's operating costs. Thus, pending improvements in the business, it expects to have enough funding to operate through at least March 2020.

Considering A Trade

Considering the haze, it may be inconceivable to consider a new investment. But a trade may well be within the risk tolerance of some.

Acacia has approximately 50 million shares outstanding. At a share price of $3.25, its market cap is approximately $162.5 million. Thus, Acacia's market cap is approximately equal to the balance of its cash and short-term investments. This would mean the market has assigned no value to its patent portfolios as well as its investments in Veritone or Miso Investments. Considering the company took an impairment charge of $28.2 million on its patent assets and sold Veritone shares at a $19.1 million loss in 2018, this is not surprising.

Yet, consider that rehire, Marc Booth, the Chief Intellectual Property Officer who first joined Acacia in 2006 and left in 2017. He was appointed to the Chief IP Officer position on Monday, August 13, 2018. By Friday, the 17th, he purchased 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.90 per share. Three weeks later on Thursday, September 6th, he purchased another 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.48 per share. Approximately seven weeks later, Acacia reported third quarter results on Thursday, October 25th. On Monday, October 29th, another 10,000 shares were purchased by Mr. Booth at an average price of $3.13 per share. With the benefit of hindsight, these purchases are not necessarily surprising. Mr. Booth had been tasked with determining whether there was any value in the legacy portfolios.

But with knowledge from the fourth quarter results and earnings call about Acacia's limited potential to create value for its shareholders from its legacy portfolios, it may be surprising Mr. Booth purchased another 10,000 shares two days later. This purchase was at an average price of $3.10 per share. Mr. Booth has been back at Acacia for just over seven months. He now has approximately $136,000 invested in 40,000 shares at an average price of $3.40. At an annual salary of $250 thousand, he's actually invested more in the company than he's taken home.

Wouldn't it be fair to conclude Mr. Booth's latest purchase is based on his knowledge regarding Acacia's pipeline?

"Our new licensing and IP team is working to refill the patent portfolio pipeline. Deal flow has been very solid. We have four new engagement opportunities under option as of today. And, there are many late stage opportunities being considered."

Acacia Research has already stated its 2019 first quarter production will be weak.

"We expect to receive cash from fourth quarter settlements in the first quarter of 2019. But we do not project that we will close any material settlement transactions during the first quarter."

The company does have approximately $32.9 million due in accounts receivable. But it is highly unlikely the majority will be recouped in the first quarter. As well, the company owes approximately $31 million in current liabilities. Acacia's cash flow has always been "lumpy". Thus, when 2019 first quarter results are reported in early May, it could look ugly once again. The cash balance will more than likely be lower as both operating expenses and capital investment eat away at it. It would not be surprising to see the share price react and drop.

For all of 2019, though, the outlook is not quite as grim.

"For the full year 2019, we expect...net cash from operations of around $5 million before investing a budgeted $20 million in new IP."

Basically, the balance of its cash and short-term investments may be $15 million, or 9%, lower by year-end 2019. Thus, while the market is valuing Acacia only based on its cash, alert short-term traders (not day traders) would want to accumulate shares when the share price reflects a 10% discount to that balance (at this point, less than $3.01).

On the other hand, it would certainly appear Mr. Booth's long-term view of Acacia's potential differs. If this were not the case, it is illogical he would be pouring his entire salary into Acacia shares.

