Magellan Midstream Partners: This Midstream Titan Is Likely To Deliver Alpha

When these factors are combined, Magellan offers a good probability of market-beating total return potential, with likely annualized returns of 12-13% over the next decade.

Magellan currently trades at a 13% discount to my estimated fair value, meaning the company offers investors a nice margin of safety.

Despite risks, Magellan possesses many growth projects, the necessary capital to fund those projects, and the management to execute.

As I have discussed in my article on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in February, the midstream industry has faced pressured and declining stock prices ever since the peak to trough crash in oil of 76% from mid 2014 to early 2016.

Because midstream companies during that time were mostly over-leveraged and over-reliant on the issuance of equity to fund growth projects, the plummeting unit prices of MLPs during that time seized up the equity markets and midstream companies also weren't able to access capital from lenders.

It was this event and the distribution cuts that followed to address the liquidity crisis, which caused many investors in the space to flee from the midstream industry.

Many of those investors who were left with a bad taste in their mouth by the industry have not given the midstream industry another chance.

It is with that preface, I believe that the midstream industry as a whole is currently undervalued.

In an industry that faces its fair share of risks, investors would be wise to invest in only the companies that have proven themselves as better than the rest.

I believe one such company that has proven itself as superior to other midstream companies or the "cream of the crop," if you will, is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Reason #1: A Safe 6.6%-Yielding And Reasonably Fast-Growing Distribution

Upon viewing the size of Magellan's distribution (or any distribution, for that matter), it's important to determine the safety of that distribution and the growth potential of that distribution going forward.

We will first evaluate the safety of Magellan's distribution by utilizing a metric that is widely used by industry analysts to gauge the sustainability of a distribution.

The metric I'm referring to, is of course, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio or DCF coverage ratio. The higher the DCF ratio, the safer the distribution generally is.

As demonstrated by Magellan's Q4 2018 financial results and its Form 10-K filed with the SEC (page 75), the company generated $1,109.8 million in DCF against the $865.4 million in distributions paid during FY 2018.

This implies a very strong DCF coverage ratio of ~1.28. For context, a safe DCF coverage ratio is 1.1, per Simply Safe Dividends.

Moreover, Magellan is expecting the DCF coverage to come in ~1.2 for 2019.

It should be no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends rates Magellan's distributions as one of the safest in the industry, along with fellow midstream giants, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and TransCanada Corporation (TRP).

Having established the safety of Magellan's distributions, we'll now analyze the long-term growth potential of Magellan's distributions, using management's guidance and analyst growth estimates.

Magellan stated in its Q4 2018 financial results that it will grow its distribution by 5% in 2019, which management believes will allow the company to provide "a healthy balance of growth, stability and financial strength during what we expect to be a dynamic period for the energy industry."

Although Magellan's earnings per share as a midstream aren't going to pay those distributions, it is the forecasted EPS growth of 5.4% over the next 5 years that will translate into growing DCF as well, which will ultimately fund the distribution growth.

While that annual EPS growth rate is noticeably below the 9.2% growth in the previous 5 years, we will discuss the rationale for that lower growth rate in the next reason, among the growth prospects for the company as well.

Reason #2: A Proven, Best Of Class Industry Pioneer With Strong Fundamentals

With the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the US (9,700 miles covering more than a dozen states across the central US), 53 terminals, and 45 million barrels of storage, Magellan Midstream Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States.

Because the midstream industry is a capital-intensive business, there are very few players in the industry on the level of Magellan, including Energy Transfer, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), and Enterprise Products Partners.

The barriers to entry in this complex industry are incredibly high and ensure that while competition from the other major players in the industry is fierce, it will be those major players that benefit the most from the American energy boom.

The Refined Products and Marine Storage segments of Magellan are highly stable, even in times of low oil prices because of the increased demand when oil prices are low.

As such, over 85% of Magellan's operating margins originate from fee-based activities that are generally insensitive to commodity prices, with exception to the commodity-related activities portion of the company's results.

In order to capitalize on the American energy boom, midstream companies will need access to capital on affordable terms from lenders, in addition to retaining capital for growth projects.

Fortunately, for Magellan, it will no doubt have access to the capital to fund its growth projects because of its strong DCF ratio of over 1.2, which leaves excess capital for growth projects. Retained cash flow is expected to be around $200 million for 2019. Magellan is currently guiding for $1.1 billion in capex spending after accounting for the recent $200 million trim in expected capex for 2019. The remaining $900 million will come from lenders at attractive terms due to Magellan's investment grade, BBB+ credit rating.

Those growth projects include the 50/50 joint venture with Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to construct a new marine terminal on 200 acres in Pasadena, Texas. The $410 million in Magellan's share of the capital investment could grow to an investment of $700 million if the facility is doubled in size to include up to 10 million barrels of storage and 5 docks. One million barrels are currently operational, with the remaining initial 4 million barrels of storage to be completed by the end of 2019.

Another growth project is the 135-mile-long refined products pipeline from East Houston to Hearne, which is expected to provide an additional 85,000 barrels per day of capacity, or a nearly 50% increase to service in Texas, Midcontinent, and Little Rock markets. This is another $425 million capital spend project, expected to be operational by mid-2019, that is supported by long-term customer commitments with an 8x EBITDA multiple expected.

Yet another growth project is the 140-mile expansion of the western Texas refined products pipeline from Hearne to Alexander. This $500 million capital spend with an expected 7x EBITDA multiple is expected to be operational by mid-2020, boosting capacity of the western Texas refined products pipeline system from 100,000 bpd to 175,000 bpd.

There are also many more expansion projects that keep the Magellan potential growth project list well in excess of $500 million, while Magellan continues to display its capital discipline in the selection of projects that it moves forward on.

While we know that Magellan is operating in an industry that will experience growth over the next decade and they have the access to capital necessary to fund the planned growth projects, it's important for us to know whether they have the management to properly execute on growth projects, and guide the company into the future.

Historically, midstream companies would rely on the issuance of additional units and capital from lenders while maintaining very high payout ratios and retaining little, if any capital.

As an industry pioneer, Magellan was well aware of the risks associated with reliance on equity markets for capital to fund projects, not issuing any additional equity since 2010 by retaining more capital to fund growth projects (when it became the first MLP to eliminate its IDRs), thereby also making it the first MLP to adopt the self-funding model that has since revolutionized the industry. Such reliance on equity markets can be great when unit prices continue to climb, but as the industry found out in the bear market in energy from mid 2014 to early 2016, that reliance on the issuance of equity can come with horrendous consequences, including distribution cuts, dilutive issuance of equity, and an inability to invest in attractive growth projects due to cost of capital being growth prohibitive.

Investors in Magellan avoided these consequences as Magellan didn't fall into the trap that many midstream companies did. In fact, Magellan continued to grow its distribution through those tough times.

It's this track record of sound management decisions that have guided Magellan to a 12% CAGR in its distribution since its IPO in 2001.

The management team headed by Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Michael Mears and his 30+ years of industry experience is clearly among the best in the industry and Magellan's future is certainly in good hands, considering Mears guided the company through the tumultuous energy bear market from 2014 through 2016 during his tenure as CEO. There's no reason to believe that Magellan's management isn't capable of continuing to execute Magellan's future growth plans.

Risks To Consider:

Although Magellan is one of the best midstream companies, that isn't to say it comes without risks.

The first thing for a potential investor to consider is that the while the 5-year distribution growth rate is 12% and distribution growth was 8% last year, that growth rate will be noticeably decelerating in the years ahead. It is important for potential investors to either adjust their expectations or to avoid this company if they expect the same type of growth going forward. The distribution growth of the past simply won't happen again. As we mentioned above, the reason for this is so that Magellan retains more of its capital and is less reliant upon lenders and the temperamental equity markets to fund its growth projects.

Going forward, I would expect 4-5% distribution increases to be the norm. This will allow the company to maintain its DCF coverage ratio around the 1.2 range that it is targeting.

In addition, pipelines have long been a target for political activism and that won't be changing any time soon. As such, it's important to remember that the growth projects that are expected to come online in the next couple of years could hit a snag, causing Magellan to go over budget in these projects and experience delays.

After all, the Atlantic Coast Pipeline has far exceeded the initial cost estimates of $4.5-5 billion by Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), with the project estimated to cost a total of $7-7.5 billion while also likely not coming into service until 2021. The initial estimate was late this year.

It's the lawsuits by environmental groups, and local residents in the areas that would be impacted by these pipelines that often halt projects and result in significantly increased costs. The very same issues that occurred with Dominion's proposed pipeline could also occur with any of Magellan's projects as well.

Further expanding upon the above risk, it's important to understand that Magellan's operations are subject to extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, which impose significant requirements, costs and liabilities on Magellan, per pages 29-30 of Magellan's most recent 10-K.

Any failure to comply with these laws could result in significant fines for the company. It's also important to note that Magellan's customers are also subject to these regulations. Any new laws or regulations, or new interpretations or enforcement of existing laws, including regulations related to hydraulic fracturing, may result in a decreased demand for Magellan's services, thereby reducing cash flow.

Another risk facing Magellan and others in the industry is that despite the long term, toll-booth like nature of its contracts with those in the energy industry, those contracts do eventually expire.

If they were to expire in the midst of an energy bear market, a recession, or in the wake of increased competition, this would likely lead to Magellan's customers being unwilling to renew those contracts without a reduction in service rates or a decreased contract period, thereby harming Magellan's financial results and its ability to pay its distributions, per page 20 of Magellan's 10-K.

Per pages 20-21 of Magellan's 10-K, it is entirely possible that Magellan could also be harmed by a capacity overbuild in some of the markets that it operates in. The significant investments being made by Magellan and its competitors during this American energy boom may result in too much capacity being built, which could result in a reduction of the rates charged for Magellan's services, thereby reducing cash flows and Magellan's ability to pay its distributions.

Furthermore, the long-term health of Magellan is dependent upon the continuation of the American energy boom. While it's expected that the boom will continue for at least the next decade, it's important to remember that there are dozens of factors that determine how much longer the energy boom will transpire.

As such, any material changes in any of these factors could radically alter the peak oil date.

To further illustrate this, we can simply refer to the peak oil demand estimate of 2036 by the analyst firm Wood MacKenzie published in 2018. For context, the estimate in 2017 was peak oil in 2030. This type of complexity in predicting dozens of factors shows that although it's likely the boom will continue well into the next decade, it's absolutely impossible to predict a precise year for peak oil demand until it is hindsight.

The good news is that despite the unpredictability in peak oil demand, those declines could be partially offset by the rising prevalence of petrochemicals. Companies like Magellan could also increase their DCF per unit by buying back units and reducing the outstanding unit count, much like tobacco companies such as Altria (NYSE:MO) have fought the decline in cigarette volumes in the US for decades.

Finally, companies like Magellan may be able to diversify by using retained cash flow to buy the leading companies in the alternative energy industry when they become viable and profitable.

For the sake of brevity in this article, I would refer readers to pages 17-37 of Magellan's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Magellan, should Magellan be considered an attractive investment opportunity by the readers.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Discount

As we've established in Reason #2, Magellan is one of the leading midstream companies. One of the better Buffett-isms is the above quote (I know, picking favorite Buffett-isms is like picking a favorite Beatles song).

We'll now discuss the valuation aspect of Magellan, in which I'll examine several different valuation methods to arrive at an average fair value.

The first metric we'll examine is the price to cash flow ratio. Magellan is currently trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 10.24 compared to its 5-year average of 15.81 and the broader market average of 12.63, per Morningstar.

Magellan is clearly a better-run company than the broader market, so it should certainly demand a price to free cash flow ratio of more than 12.63.

Even in a conservative scenario in which we assume the new fair price to cash flow ratio for Magellan is 12.5, we still arrive at the conclusion that Magellan is trading at an 18% discount to fair value and offers 22.1% upside in terms of valuation expansion.

This would imply a fair value of $74.01 against the current unit price of $60.63 (as of March 30, 2019).

Another valuation metric that I often examine is the current distribution yield against the 5-year average.

In the case of Magellan, its 6.58% current yield is 41% above the 5-year average of 4.67%, per Simply Safe Dividends.

Even in a conservative scenario in which we assume the fair value yield of Magellan is 5.75%, we arrive at a fair value of $69.39. This would indicate a discount to fair value of 12.6% and offers 14.4% upside.

One final valuation metric that I often use is the dividend discount model or DDM. I find this model to be a helpful valuation method because it realizes that a company is ultimately worth whatever the dividends or distributions it is able to provide over the long term and discounts those dividends/distributions back to the present to arrive at a fair value.

The first input to the model which is the expected dividend/distribution per share or unit is also the easiest metric. In the case of Magellan, its annualized distribution is $3.99.

The cost of capital equity input is simply another phrase for the rate of return an investor requires. In my case, I use 10% because that has historically outperformed the broader market and delivered alpha.

The final input of the DDM formula is the dividend/distribution growth rate. We can arrive at this by examining the growth prospects of a company based upon the industry it operates in, the quality of management, and the strength of its balance sheet to name just a few methods to support or deny the analyst and company growth estimates.

For the sake of erring on the side of caution, I'll use 4% as the distribution growth rate. Even using this as the long-term growth rate would imply a fair value of $66.50 a unit. This would indicate Magellan is trading at an 8.8% discount to fair value and offers a 9.7% upside.

When we average the three fair value estimates, we arrive at a fair value of $69.97 a unit. This would imply Magellan is trading at a 13.3% discount to fair value and offers a 15.4% upside in terms of valuation expansion.

While this may not be the deepest discount in the industry, when we consider that Magellan is one of the best operators in the industry, this is a solid bargain. As such, it warrants a buy rating, in my humble opinion.

Summary: A Midstream Pioneer That Is Deeply Undervalued

Magellan offers a safe and growing 6.6% distribution yield, which is that perfect combination of yield without sacrificing growth or safety.

Given the American energy boom and the fact that it will remain well into next decade, there is a runway for growth, and Magellan boasts the high quality management to lead that future growth.

Most remarkably, despite the quality of Magellan, the fears that still haunt the midstream industry after the distribution cuts in years prior mean that Magellan is trading at a 13.3% discount to fair value.

Between the 6.6% distribution yield, conservative 10-year growth estimates of 4-5% annually, and 1.4% valuation multiple expansion in the next decade, Magellan is likely to produce annualized total returns of 12-13% over the next decade, thereby delivering significant alpha to investors at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP, EPD, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.