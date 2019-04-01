2019 First Quarter Update, 10% High Yield Stocks Massive-Recovery

Introduction

Many years have passed as a High Yield Investor and my resolve has been consistent, always focusing on the income and letting price tag along. This strategy has paid off in both my portfolio balance growth (wealth building) and income generation that allowed me to begin taking distributions starting in 2018. For new people reading this article, I provide some insight into my investment strategy explained in section, "Background and planning".

Many of us have done our research and then make a selective purchase. All of a sudden the unthinkable takes place, a massive decline in the market along with your holdings. What do you do, ride it out or sell? This is market sentiment trying to predict the future, the collective masses trying to race out of the market stomping over each other to the nearest exit. The fundamental analysis we performed did not change on a dime to justify price volatility we experienced over the past 6 months. The market psychology moves price and it's up to us to determine which action to take; see section, "Market Psychology".

This quarterly update includes my IRA brokerage performance metric to track actual portfolio balance, distribution and reinvested dividends. I have designed Chart-1 to display my yearly results since 2014 and to track the performance 5 years into the future ending in 2023. I believe this portfolio will continue increasing cash flow for my retirement distribution along with surplus dividends for reinvestment; see section, "Performance including distribution and cash".

I have included YTD results for both BDC (Business Development Companies) and mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) groups along with the S&P 500. I use the S&P 500 only as a reference to determine market sentiment. Since half of my portfolio contains BDCs and the other half contains mREITs, I have divided my portfolio into two groups for tracking direction. Displayed on this chart is the flatting yield curve between the 3-month and 10-year Treasuries. The inverted yield curve is a possible pretext to a recession; see section, "YTD 2019 Market Trends; BDC, mREIT".

For an overall perspective I have included a one year trend of both my BDC and mREIT investments as two separate groups. Notice the tremendous V-shape recovery from last quarter 2018 and the first quarter 2019. A full 6 months of gut-wrenching turbulence to test the mettle of any investor; see section, "One Year Market Trend; S&P 500, BDC, mREIT".

The final section "Current Portfolio Assets" Table-1 and Table-2 list all stocks in the 50/50 portfolio along with yield and percentage of income allocation. Under the table contains any updates/notes to the portfolio with the anticipation of sustainable dividends during the year.

Background and planning

For new people reading my articles I want to explain my investment strategy. The concept of my portfolio design is simple. I get to know only two asset classes, BDCs and mREITs. They make up 100% of my IRA portfolio. Both asset classes deal in debt obligations and managed by professionals. The next simple tactic is to always be in the accumulate phase, just keep buying and never sell based on capital appreciation. Keeping my strategy simple by focusing on a single element of return such as income provides a path to success.

This portfolio is built with 50% BDCs and 50% mREITs including CEFs (Closed End Funds) and ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes). I outlined the 50/50 portfolio based on the concept that BDCs outperform in a bull or flat market (positive correlation), and mREITs, outperform in a bear market (negative correlation) when the FED lower rates.

This strategy outlined in an article back in 2014 is the method used in building the 50/50 Portfolio. It must be noted some stocks have been removed from the original portfolio, because of poor performance. Back studies using the original stocks will be flawed, because like most portfolio managers stock selections are not static, but dynamic.

To show the viability of such a portfolio built exclusively with high yield assets I'll provide quarterly results based on brokerage performance reports. People interested in evaluating the 10% high yield process are invited to follow along and track my future performance.

Market Psychology

The final approach to investing is market psychology (Investopedia). It is made up of millions of individual investors all acting on instinct and emotion to exit or enter positions. Last quarter is proof positive of what I'm talking about as the massive price decline accelerated in the general market including my own BDC and mREIT investments. The quote from Investopedia linked above states;

Traders need to understand what fear is: a natural reaction to what they perceive as a threat-in this case, to their profit or money-making potential. Quantifying the fear might help, and traders should consider pondering what they are afraid of, and why they are afraid of it. By pondering this issue ahead of time and knowing how they may instinctively react to or perceive certain things, a trader can hope to isolate and identify those feelings during a trading session, and then try to focus on moving past the emotional response. Of course, this is not easy and may take practice, but it's necessary to the health of an investor's portfolio.

Source; Shutterstock

I keep saying price is the "illusion of confusion" because it brings out the worst fear in all of us during a market decline. For my own personal behavior I only focus on income creation and during last quarters hellish decline my income continued to grow. As long as I have disposable cash during a market meltdown my attention will be focused on increasing income producing shares. The more of a decline the more cash I throw into my holdings and watch my projected income grow.

Each of us have our own stock holdings we perform fundamental analysis and know that the investment is sound and should produce earnings well into the future. Sometimes there is disconnect between company fundamentals and price that can't be explained. This is where TA (Technical Analysis) comes into play trying to make sense from irrational price behavior.

I have introduced a set of tools demonstrating how POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) calculates TA metrics based on price. This is the reason I have published the last two POT articles where I focused on TA tools such as RSI, MACD which are momentum indicators and price Z-score introduced recently. This is how we get a glimpse into the minds of investors moving price on a massive scale.

Performance including distribution and cash

From my original 10-Year Performance Tracking article, I have normalized the portfolio balance to $500,377 and a GEE (Gross Employment Earnings) value of $64,000 starting 2018, see Chart-1. The normalized value is scaled to my real portfolio based on my brokerage performance report.

Note1: the YTD 2019 results listed in the following items include cash, distributions, along with stock holdings; all organic, no external funds added;

$463,364 = 2019 beginning balance

$519,031 = 3 month ending balance

$7,273 = distribution taken

$6,341 = cash dividends to reinvest

YTD Total return 2019; ((519,031 + 7,273) - 463,364) / 463,364 = 13.58%

YTD total income 2019; (7,273 + 6,341) = 13,614

3 month income yield; 13,614 / 463,364 = 2.9%

Estimate total yield from beginning balance; 2.9% * 4 = 11.6%

total yield from beginning balance; 2.9% * 4 = 11.6% YAM (Yield At Market) first quarter 10.14%

Most of the YTD return is from price gain

Chart-1; 10 year performance chart

Results (3 months 2019)

This chart looks intimidating at first, but only has three tracking elements. I placed a lot of notes on the chart to indicate my pre-retirement working phase and my full retirement starting in 2018; vertical white line dividing the chart. During the 2014 to 2017 years, I gradually moved my 401k proceeds into an IRA and began purchasing high yield assets according to my current investment strategy.

It should be noted the values of the portfolio balance, dividends and distributions are taken from my brokerage account performance report. They keep track of all the contributions (401k to IRA rollover), dividends and distributions during the year where I can get a quick snapshot of all pertinent data.

The chart is split in half, the top section is for the portfolio balance (blue line) and the lower half is for reinvested dividends (green bar) along with distributions (red bar). The total dividends (green bar plus red bar) is the actual cash deposited into my account each quarter or year. For detailed description of this chart please see my original 10-Year Performance Tracking article (linked to above).

At the beginning of 2018, I set my distribution level at 60% (about $29,000 scaled) based on expected yearly dividend. There is no reason to change this value moving forward, but can be decreased by spending the distribution before an automatic withdraw is placed. The 60% level will decrease each year, because the income growth will continue to move higher.

YTD 2019 Market Trends; BDC, mREIT

The following chart displays how both my BDCs and mREITs performed along with the S&P 500 during the year. It has been a good year for capital appreciation investors. Income investors prefer a flat or declining market to pick up low cost income shares.

The following three charts were created using the POT application. I designed the application for income investors to get a snapshot of the market along with their investment holdings.

Chart-2; YTD group price

As shown the S&P 500 has advanced since last year including both BDCs and mREITs. The BDC group of stocks advanced first because they are invested in small and mid-size companies. It is typical to see small and mid-cap companies first out of the gate from a market decline. The mREITs also advanced this year since they were deeply oversold from last year and started to level off recently.

YTD the price change for my BDC group of stocks (red chart line) ended positive 13.6%, but adding dividends boosted total return of 16.2%. For the mREIT group of stocks (green chart line) price ended positive 8.0%, but here again, the dividends added to price helped with total return 11%.

Looking at the blue line on the chart (right lower axis), what is interesting is the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates went negative in March and then bounced positive. I track both Treasures to determine yield curve inversion and a possible recession.

Chart-3; YTD individual stock price

As the chart above is displaying, individual holdings in my portfolio have recovered from the near bear market decline last quarter. This price action is typical when the market is oversold and a recovery begins. With this simple chart included in the POT application a quick observation tells me the BDC group of stocks outperformed the mREIT group.

One Year Market Trend; S&P 500, BDC, mREIT

Chart-4; Massive V-shape Recovery

The massive V-shape recovery from December 24th 2018 to present day has been remarkable. The Christmas rally was in full swing and continues during the first quarter of 2019. As shown the rally of both BDCs and mREITs continued until the middle of February, but the S&P 500 continued on its jolly way upward.

What about the 3 month and 10 year spread? Looking back a full year it is evident the spread continued in the downward direction. Will the spread inversion signal a recession in 12 to 18 months? Many questions will be answered during the year, but for now we can be assured the FED appears accommodating to prevent a recession and perhaps lower rates.

Current Portfolio Assets

Portfolio management principles are focused on income preservation rather than capital appreciation. In retirement, a growing total income cash flow will allow continued distributions; at the same time provide a steady amount of surplus dividends to provide year over year income growth.

Table-1: Mar 2019 Type Description Symbol Yield %IncAlloc Projected Income YTD DivChg BDC PennantPark Investment (PNNT) 10.4% 0.9% $460.80 BDC Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) 8.8% 1.1% $576.00 BDC Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) 9.7% 1.2% $609.12 1.9% BDC Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 7.2% 1.6% $819.20 BDC MAIN Street Capital (MAIN) 6.5% 1.7% $892.80 2.6% BDC_ETN 2xLeveraged Long Exchange Trade (BDCL) 16.6% 2.0% $1,017.90 BDC PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) 8.9% 2.0% $1,021.44 BDC Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 7.9% 2.0% $1,049.60 BDC Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) 8.2% 2.2% $1,136.46 BDC TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) 7.8% 2.5% $1,297.92 BDC Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 10.2% 2.5% $1,297.92 BDC Apollo Investment Corporation (OTC:AINV) 11.9% 2.5% $1,314.00 BDC TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) 10.2% 2.5% $1,326.08 BDC New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) 10.0% 2.6% $1,349.12 BDC TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 10.2% 2.7% $1,382.40 BDC Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 9.2% 2.7% $1,382.40 BDC Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) 9.8% 3.0% $1,587.20 BDC Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) 9.6% 3.1% $1,618.40 BDC Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 9.3% 3.7% $1,945.60 2.6% BDC TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) 10.5% 4.4% $2,304.00 46.8% $24,388.36 Table-2: Mar 2019 Type Description Symbol Yield %IncAlloc Project-Inc. YTD DivChg mREIT Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) 8.7% 0.4% $211.20 6.5% mREIT TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) 8.8% 0.5% $237.36 mREIT Ladder Capital Corp Class A (LADR) 8.0% 1.9% $965.60 mREIT Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) 8.6% 1.9% $983.04 mREIT Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) 11.8% 2.5% $1,290.24 mREIT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) 9.1% 2.5% $1,323.52 mREIT_CEF PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mort. (PCI) 8.4% 2.5% $1,323.84 mREIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) 7.2% 2.6% $1,364.00 mREIT MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) 11.0% 2.7% $1,382.40 mREIT_CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) 11.1% 2.7% $1,401.60 mREIT Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) 10.7% 2.7% $1,408.00 mREIT Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) 11.4% 2.8% $1,440.00 7.1% mREIT Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) 13.9% 2.9% $1,504.00 mREIT Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) 10.1% 3.0% $1,589.76 mREIT Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) 11.4% 3.2% $1,693.44 mREIT AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) 11.9% 3.7% $1,920.00 mREIT Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) 12.0% 3.7% $1,920.00 mREIT New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) 11.8% 3.7% $1,920.00 mREIT AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 12.0% 3.7% $1,922.40 mREIT_ETN ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (MORL) 20.2% 3.8% $1,958.40 53.2% $27,758.80 Every $100,000 investment at 10% yield = $10,000 income at today's stock price. This (BDC, mREIT) portfolio has been generating 10% yield since the beginning of 2014.

Each table is sorted by income allocation percentage; the "%IncAlloc" column. The goal for each of the 40 individual stocks is to generate at least 2.5% of the total income. Some are over-allocated and will stay that way for now, while I concentrate on the lower income producers. I calculate it will take about 4 years to accomplish this task.

I have identified dividend changes for each company (the last column). This year, my challenge is to find investments that will at least keep their dividends steady. I do not count special dividends toward the investment yield since they can be stopped at any time.

I also added the actual dollar amount of income projected cash flow; scaled to my actual portfolio. Notice the income allocation of 2.5% is equivalent to about $1,300 in yearly income. The total yearly income of both groups are about the same and will depend on my reinvestment the remainder of the year.

Portfolio Changes

I have not added or removed any individual stocks this quarter; just sitting back in my easy chair collecting the massive dividends.

During the first quarter of 2019 my portfolio received 5 dividend increases as shown in Table-1 and Table-2. In addition there were 5 special dividends from CGBD, LADR, CHMI, ARCC and TSLX.

Conclusion

Purchasing income shares lends itself to instant gratification. I can simply push a button on my portfolio tracker and immediately see my total income increase after each purchase. If I focused on price the fear and greed emotional response will kick in during price volatility. Price is how most investors want to achieve performance with a quick gain trying to outsmart professional traders. I'll take the turtle pace in achieving my goals with a measly 10% gain on my portfolio. I'll leave the "Tenbagger" coined by Peter Lynch to people who believe they can find the next disruptive technology.

Income creation is very easy to implement and provides a stable unemotional event during market volatility. Investing becomes simple once someone understands what they can control (dividend income) and what they cannot (capital appreciation). Creating a mindset for income investing might seem impossible, but I can attest it can be done and become very profitable.

I have found a better way to beat the market by placing my focus on the income and let price follow its own path. My only trading strategy is to buy in all market cycles. Price is no more then what the market is evaluating a stock in a moment of time. Perhaps we get a good entry price and sometimes not, but investing in high yield along with holding-time makes a bad entry point profitable. I have written an article explaining this fact adding total dividends to price provides a positive total return over time. Once a purchase has taken placed, price becomes irrelevant and I only concentrate on increasing income cash flow. Good luck to all income seekers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.



This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.