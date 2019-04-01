Hawaiian Holdings: Buy That Fear

Whenever a cheap dividend growth stock which shows up on one of our screens trades near strong support, we invariably get very interested. One stock that we continue to like is Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) which is the largest airline in Hawaii and the 10th largest in the US. Irrespective of how this stock's technicals are shaping up, its present valuation definitely demonstrates that it is a strong value play.

All of Hawaiian Holdings valuation metrics match up with each other which is encouraging. Sometimes one of the metrics may be deemed as an outlier (because it doesn't fit in with the rest), but we do not have that situation here. All of the valuation metrics look attractive as illustrated in the table below.

Metric Hawaiian Industry Average Hawaiian 5-Year Average Earnings multiple 5.5 13.3 11.5 Cash-Flow Multiple 2.5 4.7 5.7 Sales Multiple 0.5 0.8 0.8 Book Multiple 1.3 2.4 3.2

On top of these attractive numbers, Hawaiian pays out almost a 2% dividend yield which is more than covered by the firm's profits. Furthermore, the firm made $314 million in pre-tax profit in fiscal 2018. The firm's debt to equity ratio is 0.64.

Shares though have been in a sustained downtrend since late 2016. Here is how we view the technicals at present. If we look at the daily chart, we can see that shares are possibly undergoing a double bottom reversal pattern at present. We state this because the time between the two potential bottoms is well over 2.5 months which is crucial. The longer the time difference between the 2 bottoms and the higher the peak in between, the better the set-up generally. Furthermore, the valuation figures mentioned above demonstrate to us that a bottom could be near as value players begin to enter the equation.

Volume plays a key role in successful double bottom reversal patterns. As we can see from the volume chart, volume had been steadily declining since price printed that peak back in January of this year. What we are looking for here is for a change in volume behavior as volume is a great predictive tool in that many times it precedes price action. Nevertheless, on Thursday, the 21st of March, we actually had buying volume which was higher than the preceding up-volume day shares experienced back on the 18th. This trend is also noticeable on the "On Balanced Volume Indicator" as shown below. Volume has continued to rise over the past few trading sessions which are encouraging which could mean a hard multi-year bottom is in for this stock.

In the chart below, we have inserted the 4-day, 9-day, and 18-day moving averages. We like to use these 3 averages which are also known as the triple crossover method to confirm buying signals. The time to buy is when the 4-day average is above both the 9 and 18 averages simultaneously. For the first time in quite some time, we got this buying signal on Friday (29th of March). This buying signal is being supported by the RSI oscillator which is much more of a leading predictive indicator. The RSI at present is demonstrating a strong divergence between momentum and price. This usually means a trend change is about to come in the forthcoming weeks.

As chartists, we believe that all fundamentals have already been reflected in the share price. Price collapsed heavily on the 4th of March with the decline continuing into the 25th due to the announcement of Southwest Airlines (LUV) entering the Hawaiian market. Southwest since the announcement has been busy selling much cheaper tickets to the Island in an effort to steal market share quite quickly. Hawaiian has responded by lowering its fares also.

However, investors need to look at the big picture here. All we feel that will happen here, in the long run, is that more airlines servicing the island will ultimately mean more passengers going through Hawaii. Southwest, for example, cannot compete in the first-class and extra-legroom seats which Hawaiian offers. This segment, for example, generates almost a third of the company's profits for the firm. Furthermore, Hawaiian is expected to roll out its discounted fares later this year. This again will help in keeping loyal customers with the airline.

To sum up, we went long this stock not long ago at just over the $25 handle. The technical charts look strong and we don't believe the fundamentals are overly pessimistic. We believe over time, this stock should turn out to be a nice winner for our portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.