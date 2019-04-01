How To Make 15-25% On The Fidelity National Information Services-WorldPay Merger

The arbitrage methods involve several rounds of shorting of puts and calls of both WP and FIS at attractive premium prices.

Several merger arbitrage strategies can be used to make an estimated 15-25% on an annualized basis based on today's prices. The deal is expected to close in 6 months or so.

Fidelity National Information Services announced a 90% stock and 10% cash merger with WorldPay on March 18, 2019. WP shareholders get 0.9287 FIS shares and $11 in cash.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced on March 18, 2019, it will pay 0.9287 per WorldPay (WP) share, plus $11 per WP share in cash. The deal is being touted as good for shareholders since it will produce revenue and cost synergies and combine a top Fintech company with a Merchant Services Provider. There are several key aspects of this deal which make it quite suitable for a merger arbitrage play.

Basic Merger Aspects

The Deal Has Value. FIS shareholders will end up owning 53% of the company and have 7 of the 12 board seats. FIS is keeping its name on the combined company. FIS is paying just a 14% premium to WP's pre-merger stock price.

Source: WorldPay Investor Relations Presentation "FIS + WorldPay: Accelerating Finance and Commerce"

FIS is paying about 10x Enterprise Value (EV) to Revenue and 24x EV/EBITDA for WP. The sector average is about 6x EV/Revenue and 35x EV/EBITDA. This can be seen in the following tables:

Source: Hake

FIS actually sells at a lower valuation than WP:

Source: Hake

Management estimates there will be significant gains in revenue, cash flow, and balance sheet strength:

Source: WorldPay Investor Relations Presentation "FIS + WorldPay: Accelerating Finance and Commerce"

That is all well and good, but I am a skeptic. The reality is that FIS is paying twice its own valuation. Here is what the combined company looks like, in terms of valuation, assuming the synergies don't emerge.

Source: Hake

That is a nice hat trick for FIS. The deal effectively raises its own valuation ratios. Before the merger, FIS traded for 5.3x sales, and now on a 2018 combined basis (without synergy estimates), FIS/WP has a 6.5x ratio. Before the merger FIS traded at 14.5x EV/EBITDA, and now combined it is at 16.4x.

Management says the synergies between the two will raise revenue by 25% in three years from $12.3 billion to $15 billion, increase Adjusted EBITDA by almost 38% and almost double free cash flow from $2.4 billion to $4.5 billion:

Source: Hake

So, in effect, the combined company will be cheaper with the synergies. I guess that makes it a value proposition. It helps the "story." The story is important to merger arb players because the deal needs to close and if the story is believable and acceptable to shareholders the deal closes on time.

Keep in mind that these metrics are significantly below the industry metrics. This can be seen in the following spreadsheet:

Source: Hake estimates

For example, the industry trades at 34.5x EV/EBITDA and 6.3x EV/Sales, whereas the deal envisioned here on a 2018 combined basis w/o synergies is at 6.5x EV/Sales and 16.5x EV/EBITDA. The latter ratio is significantly lower than the industry.

Deal Certainty. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019, based on what management said in its presentation and on the conference call. That is six to nine months from now. WorldPay and FIS have made numerous acquisition in the past several years, as they pointed out in their presentation:

Source: Investor Presentation (see above).

WorldPay's last deal, its purchase of Vantiv in August 2017 closed in January of 2018, or 5 months later. So it looks like WP can close its deals on time.

Source: Hake

For purposes of our merger arb calculations, I believe the deal is highly likely to close in six months, and certainly no later than nine months.

The Arb Math Works.

Here is the arithmetic:

Source: Hake

In summary, if the deal closes in six months, the return to someone who buys WP stock right now, waits until the deal closes, collects the $11 per share in cash at the merger close and owns FIS stock worth $105.04 (at today's FIS price), is $2.54, or 2.23%. If the merger arb investor could duplicate this return in another six month period, the annualized return is 4.45%.

Risk-Adjusted Return. Let's say there is a 10% chance the deal does not close and that as a result, the investor's purchase of WP falls 10%. Then the expected return, on an annualized basis is lower at 3.07%.

Source: Hake

That is not very likely, but at least it is profitable. In fact, the probability of the deal not closing would have to be less than 35% for the merger arb opportunity to stay profitable under this scenario. This is a very high threshold level for the risk of the deal to not occur:

Source: Hake

Alright. So much for risk adjustments. It's a little too academic. What we know is we can make 4.5% annualized on the purchase of WP shares and there is a high likelihood the deal will close and we will receive FIS shares and cash. How can we leverage or spike those returns given this good arb math?

Merger Arbitrage Strategies with This Deal

1. Short Long Dated In-The-Money Calls on a Covered Basis.

Because the arb player will be owning WP shares as part of the merger arb play, he can also short August 2019 calls and collect some money (premium) while waiting for the deal to close. This is a sort of pseudo dividend. Here is the WP option chain as of close Friday, March 29, 2019:

Source: MarketWatch: Stock Market News - Financial News - Go to WP and the options chain link.

So the proceeds from $105 WP calls due August 16, 2019, will give the arb player $9.80 at the bid price as of Friday, March 29, 2019. Here is the math:

Source: Hake

I included the borrowing and margin cost so the net return $7.49 on a total cost of $108.55 per share, and the ROI is now 6.90%, which is also 14.3% on an annualized basis. This is a bit optimistic. It assumes the WP shares will be held until the merger the August expiration and that the merger close will happen after that.

Since the calls are shorted in-the-money, there is a high likelihood the calls will be exercised and the arb player will have to sell the WP shares at $105 per share before the deal closes. In fact, the August expiration is before the possible September close of the deal. In that case, we assume the arb player could purchase more WP at the same $113.50 price per share as today. Here is what is more likely to occur:

Source: Hake

Instead of completing the merger arb, the arb player's in-the-money WP options are likely to be exercised in 3 months or earlier. He has to sell his WP shares at $105 but gets to keep the $9.80 option premium received at the beginning of the short. He makes $1.30 per share on a cost of $103.70. So the net return over 3 months is an annualized ROI of 5.11%. That is still better than the original merger arb return of 4.5% shown earlier.

Moreover, the arb player would have received cash and could then re-invest in the merger arb situation with FIS and WP.

2. Short Long-Dated Out-of-The-Money Puts for WP.

You can make more money with this strategy and it is a little less risky. However, to do it, you have to receive level 3 options clearance at your broker-dealer and have at least $25K or more in your account. Here is how it works:

Source: MarketWatch: Stock Market News - Financial News

The arb player shorts the out-of-the-money August 2019 puts with an exercise price of $105 per share for WP. This is well below (7.5%) today's WP price of $113.50 per share, so the short puts are not likely to be exercised before the deal closes. The short put premium received is $0.75 share at the bid price. Here is the math:

Source: This is much better than the 4.5% annualized ROI with a straight merger arb. Theoretically, if the stock price fell below $105 (somehow, but extremely not likely) before the close, the put options would be exercised and the arb player would have to buy WP shares at $105 and then surrender them at the merger close. It is not clear what the FIS shares would be trading at, but assuming the FIS shares still traded at today's price, here is the ROI math:

Source: Hake

This is not likely to happen, so don't count on it. There is a third option strategy, which could be done in conjunction with either the WP short call and put strategies.

3. Short Long-Dated FIS Out-of-the-Money (OTM) Calls.

Short the Dec. 2019 $120 FIS calls, which are OTM calls. Here is the option chain as of March 29, 2019:

Source: MarketWatch: Stock Market News - Financial News

The arb player would make the following investments:(1) an in-the-money covered call investment (as seen above), which (2) is called early, and (3) the arb player re-invests in the WP shares at today's price, and (4) the investor simultaneously with the covered call investment, shorts $120 Dec. 2019 FIS calls for $5.25 per share:

Source: Hake

The FIS shares received by the WP investor at the merger close would have been produced a $9.09 profit, or 20% annualized over 6 months. If the FIS received as part of the merger are then exercised by December expiration, the annualized return is 25%.

Alternatively, if we shorted OTM FIS calls and also shorted OTM WP puts, here is the potential return:

Source: Hake

Note these returns are slightly lower than the combination short WP in-the-money call (then exercised) and rebought WP plus short FIS out-of-the-money call strategy mentioned above.

4. Short OTM WP Calls, OTM WP Puts, and OTM FIS Calls.

Here we short the Aug $120 WP calls (along with the other OTM WP short put and OTM short FIS call strategies above). Below is the Aug 2019 call option chain for OTM WP calls, as of 3-29-19:

Source: MarketWatch: Stock Market News - Financial News

Here is how the math works:

Source: Hake

So this option uses all out-of-the-money options. The potential return is 24% if the FIS shares received as a result of the merger are exercised at $120. Even though this ROI is slightly lower than the in-the-money WP returns above, the fact that all of the options are out-of-the-money makes it more likely the return will be achieved as shown.

Summary

The merger is likely to be closed in 6 months. Here are five arb strategies:

1. Buy WP shares, wait for the merger to close: Annualized ROI - 4.50%

2. Short in-the-money (ITM) covered WP calls. Likely exercised. Annualized ROI - 5.11%.

3. Short Out-of-the-money WP puts, along with long WP purchase: Annualized ROI - 14.5%.

4. Short ITM covered WP calls, rebuy, and short OTM FIS calls. Annualized ROI - 19.8%. If OTM FIS calls are exercised, ROI - 25.1%.

5. Short OTM WP calls, buy WP shares, short OTM WP puts, short OTM FIS calls (longer dated than WP calls and puts shorted): Annualized ROI - 18.3%, and if the OTM FIS calls are exercised, ROI - 24.2%.

The last two strategies are best. Personally, I like only shorting out-of-the-money options, as they so much less likely to get exercised, so I highly recommend the last strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.