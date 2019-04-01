Grains Q1 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q2 2019

Quiet grain market in Q1 - a fall in corn on the final day of Q1 as the grain winds up down 4.93% in Q1.

Each year is a new adventure in the world of agricultural markets. As we head into the second quarter of 2019 the planting season for the 2019 crop begins. It is starting to look like planting will take place later rather than sooner in many areas of the Midwestern US as the fertile soil was under water and floods continue to wreak havoc at the very start of this crop year.

Prices are going into this year under pressure. The trade dispute between the US and China has weighed heavily on prices as China is the world's most populous nation in the world and is a massive importer of US grains. However, in 2018, China backed off buying from the US which created oversupplies of many grains as last year was an ideal year for agriculture which resulted in the fifth consecutive year of bumper crops. Last year's crops are no guaranty that 2019 will be the same.

A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite bumper crops. In 2018, the overall grain sector moved 3.63% higher. In Q1, grains were only 1.71% lower at the end of March with losses in wheat and corn.

There were abundant supplies of agricultural commodities in 2018 to feed the world, and while trade issues weighed on prices, almost all of the grain markets posted gains last year. This year, the one guaranty is that there will be more people to feed around the world. In Q1, the global population rose by 18-20 million. In 2000, just eighteen years ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown by over 26% and continues to rise making the demand side of the equation for food a continually rising factor. Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2019, the world will consume more food than it did in 2018, and less than it will require in 2020. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather is always the most critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for grain prices at this time of the year. However, the sector continues to face an unusual dynamic when it comes to international trade.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. Throughout the second half of 2018 and into 2019, international trade had become the most significant issue facing agricultural markets. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to level the playing field and renegotiate trade agreements to create more reciprocity and fairness. The President prefers bilateral to multilateral trade agreements, and he began the process of renegotiating trade deals with partners around the world in 2018.

When it comes to the Chinese, the President slapped protectionist measures on China, and they retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods. Soybeans, corn, and other agricultural products were in the crosshairs of China when it comes to the trade issue. As we head into Q2, the focus will remain on trade issues but the growing season in the US is about to commence. The weather will determine the size of the 2019 crops over the coming weeks and months.

The grain sector moved 3.63% higher in 2018 even though the dollar index rose by 4.26% last year. In Q1, the dollar index was 1.16% higher, and the composite of grains moved 1.7% to the downside. The higher greenback makes U.S. exports less competitive in global markets, but the growth of the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains support prices.

Rice and soybean oil were the best performing grains in Q1, followed by MGE spring wheat and soybeans. All of the other members of the sector posted losses with the most significant move to the downside coming in KCBT hard red winter wheat. CBOT soft red winter wheat also moved to the downside and was the second-worst performer in the sector.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) has an over 15.8% exposure to the three primary grains that trade on the CBOT including corn, soybeans, and wheat. Since these commodities are all in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, when the market does not move, the ETF loses value as it rolls nearby futures to the next active month.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Corn moved 6.91% higher in 2018. In Q1, corn dropped 4.93% with a significant drop in prices on March 29 following the latest planting report.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, nearby May corn futures settled on March 29, at $3.565 per bushel. Corn traded in a range of $3.5275 to $3.9225 in Q1. On the daily chart, price momentum in the corn market was in a neutral condition at the end of Q1 after crossing lower.

Meanwhile, gasoline and crude oil prices appreciated significantly over the first quarter which was not a bearish factor for the price of corn futures given the ethanol mandate in the United States.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn in 2019 will depend on the weather as increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. A trade deal and approval of the E15 proposal would be supportive factors for the price of corn over the coming months. Moreover, if the current floods delay the planting season and droughts develop in the US, we could see an explosive corn market when it comes to the price of the grain.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. In 2018, they moved 7.28% lower for the year. Soybeans traded in a range of $8.7850 to $9.4500 per bushel in Q1. In Q1, beans moved only 0.20% higher for the three months that ended last Friday. Nearby soybean futures settled on March 29, 2019, at $8.8425 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, nearby May soybean futures closed Q1 not far above the lowest price of 2019.

A trade deal between the US and China would likely send the price of beans higher as it was the commodity that suffered the most under the weight of the Chinese cancelation of their 2018 and 2019 purchases from the US. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans. China purchases around one-quarter of the annual crop from the U.S. which is why tariffs had been bearish for the price of soybean futures in 2018.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016 and fell by only 0.10% in 2017. Meal dropped 2.03% in 2018. In Q1 2019, soybean meal edged 0.08% higher. Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016, but it moved 3.89% lower in 2017. Soybean oil declined by 16.72% in 2018. In Q1, soybean oil posted a 2.94% gain. Nearby soybean meal closed at $306.50 per ton on March 29, 2019, and soybean oil closed at 28.36 cents at the close of the first quarter. Soybean oil futures outperformed the beans in Q1 while meal marginally underperformed meaning the economics of crushing beans into products moved a bit higher.

Support for soybean futures on the weekly chart is at the 2018 low at just over $8.10 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $10.71.

As of the end of Q1, soybeans were trading at under $9.00 per bushel and were waiting for news on trade before making their next move. The price of soybeans did not change much from the end of 2018.

Trade and the weather are the issues that continue to face the soybean market as we move forward into Q2 2019.

Wheat

The wheat complex was the best performing members of the grain sector in 2108 with CBOT and KCBT wheat posting over 20% gains on a year-on-year basis. In Q1 2019, both of these markets experienced the most significant losses in the sector.

In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017 wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain. In Q1 2019, CBOT wheat posted a 9.04% loss. CBOT wheat traded in a range from $4.24 to $5.3475 in Q1. As with corn and beans, the stronger dollar has made U.S. exports less competitive in global markets.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT May wheat futures contract highlights, the price found a bottom in mid-March. May CBOT wheat futures were in overbought territory after the recent recovery, and on March 29, 2019, they were trading at $4.5775 per bushel.

March hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.3000 per bushel on March 29, 2019, and was 12.02% lower in Q1, after rising 14.4% in 2018. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.5475 per bushel on the nearby futures contract on March and posted a gain of 1.05% in Q1, after dropping by 10.7% in 2018 after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015.

Demographics when it comes to population growth continues to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of bumper wheat crops around the globe to keep the price below the $5 per bushel level on nearby CBOT futures.

Oat futures fell 2.27% in Q1 after moving 14.2% higher in 2018. Nearby oat futures closed on March 29 at $2.6900 per bushel. Rice futures were the best performing member of the sector as they rose by 7.48% in Q1 after falling 13.57% in 2018. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $11.145 on March 29. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the U.S. futures market as the contracts lack liquidity. Grain prices are going into Q2 which is the time of the year when the weather is the most significant factor for the path of least resistance of prices. The floods in the Midwestern US could cause problems, if drought conditions follow the flood, watch out because prices could become explosive as the world is addicted to bumper crops.

The bottom line: outlook for Q2 2019

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We are moving into the critical time of the year in Q2 as the focus has shifted to the growing season in the northern hemisphere. Population growth continues to support higher lows for all agricultural commodities while trade issues will add additional volatility to markets. Any agreement between the U.S. and China on trade could lift the prices of grain futures, particularly soybeans which suffered the most over the issue in 2018. Therefore, I am a buyer of the CORN, SOYB, and WEAT ETFs as well as futures and options on futures on the CBOT on any price weakness. The individual corn, soybean, and wheat ETFs offered by the Teucrium family of funds tend to do a good job replicating price action in the grain futures markets.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product has an over 18.5% exposure to the three primary grains that trade on the CBOT and KCBT including corn, soybeans, and two wheat contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The grain sector posted a 1.71% loss in Q1.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $16.94 at the end of Q4 to $16.47 at the end of Q1, a loss of 47 cents or 2.77%. While grains moved higher, many of the other agricultural commodities that feed the world fell during Q1 and the cost of rolling futures from one active month to the next in contango markets weighed on the value of the DBA ETF which is trading not far off its record low which was at $16.18 on March 7, 2019.

Other than the trade dispute with China and uncertainty of the weather over the coming weeks and months, the most compelling factor facing grain markets is that an ever-growing world that needs to eat, and corn, soybeans, and wheat are nutritional essentials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is trading grains from the long side of the market. Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.