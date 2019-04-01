EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT?

EPR Properties (EPR) is a promising specialty real estate investment trust with a large property portfolio in the United States. The REIT has grown its portfolio, revenues, cash flow, and dividend at a fast clip in the last five years which makes EPR an interesting income vehicle specifically for dividend growth investors that want to bet on a growing yield on cost going forward. EPR Properties easily covered its dividend with funds from operations in the last five quarters and retains upside potential in a rising, consumer spending-driven economy. Shares are moderately valued and offer income investors a 5.9 percent entry yield.

EPR Properties - Portfolio Snapshot

EPR Properties invests in a whole range of entertainment, recreation, and education facilities across the United States. At the end of the December quarter, EPR Properties' real estate portfolio included 394 properties producing $591 million a year in net operating income.

Source: EPR Properties Investor Presentation

About half of total net operating income (48 percent) comes from EPR Properties' entertainment facilities which include megaplex theaters and entertainment centers. The second-biggest NOI contributor is recreational properties (32 percent of NOI) that include golf, ski, museums, and other related facilities. Lastly, education facilities represent ~19 percent of EPR Properties' net operating income.

Here's a more detailed portfolio breakdown for you.

Source: EPR Properties

EPR Properties' portfolio has steadily grown over the last decade as the company acquired new properties and developed existing ones. Recreational facilities were the fastest-growing property type for the specialty REIT. EPR Properties' real estate portfolio was valued at $6.8 billion at the end of 2018, which was nearly triple the portfolio value back in 2007.

Source: EPR Properties

EPR Properties' expansion drive has translated into significant revenue growth in the last five years. Since 2014, revenues have increased 16 percent annually and hit a record of $700.7 million in 2018.

Source: EPR Properties

At the same time, EPR Properties' funds from operations (as adjusted) per share grew at 10 percent annually to $6.10/share in 2018.

Source: EPR Properties

Balance Sheet

EPR Properties has an investment-grade rated balance sheet which protects shareholders in the event of an economic downturn. Major credit rating agencies rate EPR Properties as follows:

Standard & Poor's: BBB-

Fitch: BBB-

Moody's: Baa2

EPR Properties has a moderate amount of debt on its balance sheet, relative to its equity value. Net debt accounted for just a bit more than a third of EPR Properties' market capitalization (37 percent) in 2018, which was unchanged from the prior year.

Source: EPR Properties

Major coverage ratios (fixed charge coverage, debt service coverage) also indicate a comfortable cash flow level sufficient to meet major financial obligations.

Source: EPR Properties

Distribution Coverage

EPR Properties outearned its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in each of the last five quarters and the degree of excess dividend coverage is comfortable.

EPR Properties earned an average of $1.31/share in funds from operations and an average of $1.52/share in adjusted funds from operations while the REIT paid out an average of $1.07/share quarterly. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 72 percent, leaving heaps of room on the table for dividend growth and additional property investments.

Source: Achilles Research

EPR Properties is growing its dividend regularly, which makes EPR a promising income vehicle, especially for DGI investors. EPR Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.375/share and the specialty REIT has grown its dividend payout ~6 percent annually since 2010.

Source: EPR Properties

Valuation

EPR Properties has guided for its funds from operations (as adjusted) to fall into a range of $5.30-5.50/share in 2019. Since the real estate investment trust's shares currently change hands for $76.90, today's market valuation implies a 14.2x 2019e FFO-multiple. EPR is not overvalued at this valuation point, in my opinion, and retains upside potential in a rising economy where consumers continue to spend on their entertainment/recreation.

And here's how EPR Properties compares against other REITs in the broader retail space in terms of price-to-book ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT that depends on Americans spending money on leisure activities. An economic downturn, therefore, could be a major risk factor that investors need to consider before investing in EPR Properties. Consumers tend to cut back on leisure spending during recessions which could hurt EPR Properties' cash flow and dividend growth going forward.

Your Takeaway

EPR Properties has niche appeal for investors that seek to invest into a specialty REIT in order to diversify their investment portfolios. EPR Properties has seen strong cash flow and dividend growth during the economic upswing. That said, though, EPR Properties' earnings and cash flow profile is more cyclical than profiles of other REITs, in my opinion, since the company relies heavily on consumer spending-sensitive entertainment and recreational facilities that tend to do not so well during recessions. As long as the economy holds up, however, EPR Properties has upside potential as shares are not overvalued yet. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.