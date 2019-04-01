RH - Put This One On Your Watchlist

The transformation is going very well which makes this stock an amazing buy once consumer sentiment starts bottoming.

This is not the first time I am covering RH Inc. (RH). The retailer has been working on an outstanding transformation from a more common retailer to a one of a kind customer focused luxury retailer. The company does not have direct competition and does not at all suffer from falling margins - unlike many other retailers. Nonetheless, sales growth has dropped to 0% in the just released fourth quarter. This, in addition to slowing consumer sentiment, might provide an interesting entry for traders and investors in the near future.

Source: Retail Insider

What Happened?

Essentially, it's all about margins. RH has increasingly focused on customer service and a unique buying experience as I discussed in previous articles. I also think that Citron covered this quite well in their Seeking Alpha article. The company has transformed from a quite common retailer to a retailer that offers 'Apple stores for furniture' so to speak.

Fourth-quarter earnings exploded higher. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.00 which is beating both consensus expectations and company guidance as you can see below. It is also the fifth consecutive quarter of outperforming EPS growth. The most recent earnings beats have not been close at all. All quarters stunned analysts. This might have something to do with the fact that it is extremely hard to predict short-term results from a company that is working on a long-term transformation.

Source: Estimize

Bottom line growth is one thing, but where did it all start? One of the things that are negative is that total sales growth was unchanged in Q4 compared to Q4 of 2017. Store sales improved 3% which is down significantly from 18% in the prior-year quarter. Direct to customer sales are down 3% after being up 10% in Q4 of 2017. Moreover, in-store sales as a percentage of total sales came in at 55% which is 100 basis points higher. Normally, one would say that the trend should go to online sales, but this is not the case with RH. In-store is where the company wants to present itself in one of its many galleries.

And speaking of galleries, the total store count at the end of the fiscal year 2018 was at 86 which is unchanged from the start of Q4 2018. Compared to the end of 2017, the total selling square footage has grown by 12% which is more proof that the focus is not on online sales.

Moreover, throughout 2018, the company has added net 3 new stores. The company also opened new design galleries in markets like Portland, Nashville, New York and Yountsville while closing 4 legacy galleries.

With that in mind, let's move over to margins. Gross margins accelerated from 38.6% to 39.2% in the fourth quarter thanks to underperforming COGS. Operating income margins jumped more than 500 basis points from 10.3% to 15.4%. Net income margins reached 5.4% in Q4 and 6.0% in the full year of 2018. Both numbers are up from 0% in both Q4 and full year of 2017.

The graph below shows the long-term profit margins trend. You can see the 2018 upswing from roughly 0% in 2017. Note that these numbers are displayed on a TTM basis while the most recent quarter has not yet been added.

Data by YCharts

One might ask why the stock price is ignoring the profit margin expansion? The stock price declined by more than 20% after earnings which pushed the stock price down to 2017 levels. This erases the entire 2018 rally.

Source: FINVIZ

What we see here is one of the key reasons not to be overweight consumer stocks, regardless how strong they might seem. RH did see strong margins, but sales were weak. The reason is that the housing market has weakened. Even growth in key markets like California is down.

In addition to that, we see that consumer sentiment is continuing to slow. 4 of the past 5 months showed negative growth after growth peaked in 2018. The simple conclusion from the graph below is that the risk/reward ratio for consumer focused stocks is getting worse.

Source: University of Michigan

Personally, I think RH should be bought once we get signs that consumer sentiment is bottoming. The outlook of RH is very good, and even if they barely meet their expectations, I think one could say we are dealing with a success story.

Full-year 2019 expectations are that sales growth is going to grow between 3% and 5% while operating margins are expected to come in between 12.7% and 13.3% compared to 11.5% in 2018. Adjusted EPS is expected to rise between 11% and 19%.

However, the long-term targets I mentioned earlier are even better. RH is aiming to achieve annual sales growth between 8% and 12% with operating margins in the mid-to-high teens. Adjusted earnings growth should be between 15%-20% annually.

As an outsider, it's very hard to say whether these goals are going to be achieved or not. What I do know is that it gets very likely that these targets are going to be achieved in times of rising consumer sentiment. It also helps that the stock is trading below 11x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.51.

All things considered, I think weakness should be bought. RH is showing that the transformation is working. Nonetheless, the most recent sell-off seems justified to a certain extend as traders sell slow sales growth in an environment of falling consumer sentiment.

I am going to buy this stock once I see bottoming consumer growth and returning housing market strength. In such a scenario, I think this company will hit on all cylinders.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

